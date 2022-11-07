Europe Histopathology Services Market to Garner $12.92 Billion by 2031

Allied Market Research

Rise in number of diagnostic testing, increase in demand for personalized medicine, surge in prevalence of genetic disease have boosted the growth of the Europe histopathology services market. The market across Germany held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fifth of the market. The number of elective treatments reduced during the pandemic and government imposed restriction to maintain social distancing among laboratory personnel.

Portland, OR, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe Histopathology Services Market generated $6.88 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $12.92 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (131 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4103



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $12.92 Billion CAGR 6.5% No. of Pages in Report 131 Segments Covered Type of Examination and Region Drivers Rise in number of diagnostic testing Increase in demand for personalized medicine Surge in prevalence of genetic disease Opportunities Initiatives taken by government for development of the diagnostic



Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. The number of elective treatments reduced during the pandemic and government-imposed restriction to maintain social distancing among laboratory personnel.

To curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, unnecessary surgical treatments were postponed and pathology centers were closed, which hampered the market growth.

Story continues

The report segments the Europe histopathology services market on the basis of type of examination and region.

Purchase Inquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4103



Based on type of examination, the surgical specimen segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the liver biopsy segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The Europe histopathology services market is analyzed across several regions such as Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The market across Germany held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fifth of the market. However, the market across UK is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.

The Europe histopathology services market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Acculabs Diagnostics UK Ltd., Cellular Pathology Services Limited, Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Laboratory, HCA Laboratories UK, Laboratoire Cerba, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Spire Healthcare Group Plc. Targos Molecular Pathology GmbH, TPL Path Labs, and Unilabs Group Services.

The report analyzes these key players in the Europe histopathology services market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.



Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Skin Cancer Treatment Market by Type (Melanoma, Non-Melanoma), by Therapy (Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market by Drug type (Approved drugs, Offlabel drugs), by Age (Below 50 years, Above 50 years), by Distribution channel (Hospital pharmacies, Drug store and retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Medical Device Affairs Outsourcing Market by Service (Regulatory Writing and Submissions, Regulatory Registration Services, Regulatory Consulting, Others), by Software (Cloud Based Software, On Premise Software), by End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Technology Companies, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Radiation Oncology Market by Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Beam Radiation Therapy), by Application (Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Gynecological Cancer, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market by Product (Endoscopes, Ultrasound probes, Ultrasonic processors, Imaging system, Needles, Accessories), by Application (Oncology, Pancreatic conditions, Others), by End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgery centers and Clinics, others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.





CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/



