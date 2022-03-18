Europe Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2022: Market will Increase from $57753.7 Million in 2021 to Reach $88747.1 Million by 2026.
Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Europe remains strong. The gift card industry in Europe is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022.
The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.6% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$57753.7 million in 2021 to reach US$88747.1 million by 2026.
Gift card market in 2021 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2022.
Gift card industry in Europe has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.
Historically, the gift card market in Europe has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 8.6% during 2016-2020. According to the Q4 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 0.0% on annual basis to reach US$63755.6 million in 2022.
Despite the fact that the region went through many socio-economic challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, the gift card market recorded stable growth in the last four to eight quarters. When key players were engaged in mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share, fintech startups were busy raising funds to offer niche products in the European gift cards market in the last 24 months.
Gift card retailers allow consumers to purchase gift cards using cryptocurrencies in the United Kingdom
In the midst of the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies among consumers in the country, gift card retailers are also innovating with their services by offering consumers a variety of different payment options, including cryptocurrencies.
In November 2021, UK-based online gift card retailer, Giftchill, announced that the firm had added new payment options for consumers to purchase gift cards with cryptocurrencies. Notably, the firm is accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and USD Coin, among others, as a payment method for gift card purchases in the United Kingdom.
According to Giftchill, once the gift card purchase is completed through the use of a crypto payment method, consumers receive the gift card code instantly to their email address.
As more and more consumers invest in cryptocurrencies, the publisher expects the adoption of gift cards to rise subsequently in the United Kingdom, as it is one of the most efficient and affordable ways to spend cryptocurrencies.
Mergers and acquisition activities are growing in the French gift card industry
With the gift card industry in France expected to record robust growth over the next four to eight quarters, mergers and acquisition activities are also gaining rapid momentum.
In September 2021, Sodexo, the Paris-based global foodservice provider, announced that the firm had acquired a majority stake in French gift card startup, Wedoogift. Notably, this acquisition is made through its subsidiary Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services in France.
Wedoogift offers corporate gift card solutions in France. The company has partnered with more than 7,000 corporate clients including SMEs, and marketing agencies.
Therefore, with this acquisition, the publisher expects Sodexo to gain further market share in the corporate gift card segment over the short to medium term.
The publisher further expects more mergers and acquisition activities in the gift card sector over the next four to eight quarters in France. This will further intensify competition and innovation in the French gift card industry.
Leading German retailers are launching gift card programs overseas
Across Europe, the popularity of gift cards has increased over the last four to eight quarters. With consumers demanding innovative gift card solutions, Germany-based retailers are launching their gift cards for shoppers in other European countries.
In October 2021, Aldi, the discount supermarket based in Germany, announced the launch of its first-ever gift cards in the United Kingdom, which can be spent on anything inside the supermarket.
Notably, the launch of the gift cards comes in time for Christmas and will be available for shoppers in all of its 920 stores across the United Kingdom. The launch of the gift card is also strategic from the supply chain crisis point of view, which has led to widespread concern over food shortages.
Shoppers can buy and give gift cards which range up to £500, to their friends and families in the United Kingdom.
Scope
This bundled offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity at country level
Total Spend on Gifts
By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
By Product Categories (13 Segments)
By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments
Gross Load Value
Transaction Value
Unused Value
Average Value Per Transaction
Transaction Volume
Average Value of Card Purchased
Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment
Retail Consumer
Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size
By Retail Consumer
By Retail Purchase Occasion
By Corporate Consumer
By Corporate Purchase Occasion
By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days
2. Milestone Celebration
3. Self-Use
4. Other
Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics
Consumer Purchase Behaviour
Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion1. Employee Incentive
2. Sales Incentive
3. Consumer Incentive
By Scale of Business
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
Food & Beverage
Health, Wellness & Beauty
Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
Books & Media Products
Consumer Electronics
Restaurants & Bars
Toys, Kids, and Babies
Jewelry
Sporting Goods
Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
Travel
Entertainment & Gaming
Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
Ecommerce & Department Stores
Restaurants & Bars
Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
Entertainment & Gaming
Specialty Stores
Health & Wellness
Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
Gift Card Online Sales
Gift Card Offline Sales
1st Party Sales
3rd Party Sales
Sales Uplift
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
Aldi Group
XXXLutz Group
Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd
M-Preis Warenvertriebs GmbH (Molk)
Amazon.com Inc
Etn Franz Colruyt NV
Delhaize Group Sa
Inter Ikea Systems BV
Blokker Nederland BV
FDB Group
Dansk Supermarked A/S
Dagrofa ApS
Reitangruppen AS
Dixons Carphone Plc
Jysk Holding A/S
S Group
Kesko Oyj
Alko Oy
Suomen Lahikauppa Oy
Stockmann Oyj Abp
Carrefour SA
E Leclerc
ITM Enterprises SA
Auchan Group SA
Systeme U Centrale Nationale Sa
Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG
Rewe Group
dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH & Co KG
Tengelmann Group, The
Dirk Rossmann KG
Globus Holding GmbH & Co
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Sklavenitis J&S SA
Marinopoulos SA
Diamantis Masoutis SA
Inditex, Industria de Diseno Textil SA
Hondos Bros
Coop Italia scarl
CONAD - Consorzio Nazionale Dettaglianti Scrl
Esselunga SpA
Selex Gruppo Commerciale SpA
Gruppo Eurospin
Crai Secom SpA
Apple Inc
Royal Ahold NV
Jumbo Supermarkten BV
Sperwer Holding BV
Intergamma BV
Hema BV
Detailresult Groep NV
Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA
Tesco Plc
Eurocash SA
Metro AG
Euro-net Sp zoo
Magnit OAO
X5 Retail Group NV
Dixy Group OAO
Lenta OOO
M Video OAO
DNS Group
El Corte Ingles SA
Eroski Grupo
Migros Genossenschaftsbund eG
Coop Genossenschaft
Maus Freres SA
fenaco-LANDI Gruppu
Associated British Foods Plc
Next Plc
J Sainsbury Plc
Wal-Mart Stores Inc
TJX Cos Inc, The
Wm Morrison Supermakets Plc
