EU draws up emergency plan to cut energy costs

Rachel Millard
·5 min read
Ursula von der Leyen said gas and electricity prices must be decoupled - AP
Brussels is drawing up emergency plans to reduce the cost of energy, amid warnings from the boss of Shell that the gas crisis is set to last for several years.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said the bloc needed an “emergency instrument” to cope with the crisis and would try to break the link between gas and electricity prices which amplifies the impact of gas shortages.

The move will increase the pressure on the UK to do the same, with ministers setting out similar plans in a review of electricity market arrangements published in July which is being reviewed by industry.

Gas and electricity costs have soared as Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe triggering a major economic shock, with British households facing an 80pc hike to annual energy bills in October, to £3,549, and many businesses struggling to survive.

Yesterday Uniper, Germany’s largest importer of Russian gas, which owns a string of power stations in Britain, asked for a further €4bn (£3.4bn) in help from the German government, having drawn down a €9bn state-funded credit line to cope with soaring costs.

Ben van Beurden, chief executive of Shell, one of Europe’s largest energy companies, warned that the energy crisis will last for several winters and it was a “fantasy” to think shortages could be resolved quickly.

He said energy rationing may be needed for years, underlining the scale of the challenge facing politicians as they try to find a way out of the crisis.

Speaking at an energy conference in Norway, he said: “I do not think this crisis is going to be limited to just one winter. It may well be that we have a number of winters where we have to somehow find solutions through efficiency savings, through rationing, and through a very quick build out of alternatives that you may have [such as] alternative gas imports [and] hopefully alternative energy sources.”

Elon Musk said additional oil and gas exploration is warranted - Reuters
His warning came as Elon Musk said "civilisation will crumble" without oil and gas as he warned the switch to green energy will take several decades.

The Tesla chief said the world needed to continue extracting oil and gas while it develops renewable energy. He told the same conference, ONS 2022 in Stavanger, that the transition to sustainable energy was “one of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced”.

“Realistically I think we need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization will crumble,” he said.

“One of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy and to a sustainable economy. That will take some decades to complete.”

The European gas benchmark fell 11pc yesterday to €267 per MWh, compared to long-term pre-crisis averages of around €20 per MWh. Meanwhile, forward electricity prices in Germany climbed above €1,000 per MWh for the first time – about 20 times higher than historical long-term averages.

Flows along the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany are down to 20pc of capacity and there are concerns Russia will use a three-day maintenance shut down from Wednesday to curtail supplies further.

EU countries have agreed to cut demand for natural gas by 15pc this winter to try and cope, with prices already forcing many households and businesses to use less.

Electricity prices rise alongside the price of gas partly because so much electricity is still made in gas-fired power stations, more than 35pc in the UK and in the EU.

However, under the electricity market design, the cost of gas-fired electricity often determines the overall wholesale price of electricity.

This means even electricity that is relatively cheap to produce, such as wind and solar power, is expensive to buy if gas prices are high, pushing up costs for utilities and households.

It is this link that governments in both the UK and Europe want to break, possibly by creating separate markets for power produced by wind and solar or gas and coal.

Speaking in Berlin, von der Leyen said: “We have to develop an instrument which makes sure that the gas price no longer dominates the electricity price.

“We’re seeing now with these exorbitantly high gas prices that we must decouple."

Earlier at a summit in Slovenia, von der Leyen said: “Skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing, for different reasons, the limitations of our current electricity market design.

“It was developed under completely different circumstances and completely different purposes."

Draft proposals are expected to be ready for an emergency EU energy council meeting next week. The EU’s action comes amid growing recognition over the scale and length of the energy crisis.

Mr Van Beurden’s comments were echoed by others. Patrick Pouyanne, the boss of France’s TotalEnergies, said European governments should replan their energy systems without Russian gas.

“There is enough energy on this planet to do without [it],” he said. Belgium’s energy minister, Tinne Van der Straeten, called for European gas prices to be urgently frozen, saying the next “five to 10” winters will be “terrible” without urgent action.

Mr Van Beurden spoke as Shell, TotalEnergies and Equinor announced the first commercial deal for their Northern Lights project to stash carbon dioxide from heavy industry off the coast of Norway.

Under the deal, about 800,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the Yara Sluiskil fertiliser plant in the Netherlands will be compressed and buried about 8,530 feet under the seabed off the coast of Oygarden.

TotalEnergies said it marked a “major milestone in the decarbonisation of heavy industry in Europe.”

