EUROPE GAS-Prices slide as Australia LNG strike action paused until Friday

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Dutch and British gas prices fell on Wednesday afternoon after workers at Chevron's liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia said they have agreed to pause planned strike action for one day.

The Dutch October contract fell by 3.10 euros to 30.80 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1542 GMT, LSEG Eikon data showed.

The Dutch day-ahead contract was down 1.40 euros at 31.40 euros/MWh.

In the British market, the October contract fell by 5 pence to 77.50 p/therm.

The workers at Chevron's LNG facilities in Australia will delay strike action until 6 a.m. local time in Perth on Friday (2200 GMT on Thursday), two union representatives, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

Although Australia is not a major supplier of LNG to Europe, British and European gas prices had been buoyed in recent weeks by the possible strike action on fears fewer Australian LNG cargoes going to Asia could lead to more competition for other sources of LNG and drive up costs.

Analysts at Engie's EnergyScan said news of the strikes was likely to continue to fuel intra-day price volatility in the gas markets.

Chevron said it would continue to work through the bargaining process.

Other factors in the gas market are largely bearish.

Norwegian gas production is expected to rebound significantly next week following an end to outages while Europe's gas storage sites are more than 93.3% full, according to latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract fell by 0.29 euro to 83.56 euros a tonne.

