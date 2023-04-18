Europe Freeze-Dried Fruit Products Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028: Featuring Kanegrade, Chaucer Foods, Paradise Fruits Solutions, European Freeze Dry, ProAgro, Naturz Organics & More
European Freeze-Dried Fruit Products Market
Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Freeze-Dried Fruit Products Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report by the publisher, the Europe freeze-dried fruit products market attained a value of USD 249.71 million in 2022. Aided by the thriving food and beverage sector across well-established economies of Europe, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 6.47% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 358.35 million by 2028.
The increasing consumption of freeze-dried fruit products as an alternative to unhealthy fast foods is a crucial driving factor of the market in Europe. Apart from providing superior texture and flavour to consumers, freeze-dried fruit products are rich in vitamins and minerals.
In this regard, the increasing inclination towards health and fitness is propelling the sale of freeze-dried fruit products in the region. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions caused due to unhealthy diets among working populations is further expanding the opportunities for the freeze-dried fruit products market in Europe.
Freeze-dried fruit products have a long shelf life which enhances their ease of storage, leading to a higher application of freeze-dried fruit products as an ingredient in ready-to-eat meals. Therefore, the rapid shift in eating patterns of Europeans, infused by rising standards of living, rapid urbanisation, surge in impulse buying, and increasing footfall in supermarkets and convenience stores, is likely to fuel the sale of convenience foods with freeze-dried fruit products.
Moreover, the increasing geriatric population across well-established economies such as Germany, France, and United Kingdom, is bolstering the demand for nutritional food products, which is likely to provide impetus to the Europe freeze-dried fruit products market in the forecast period.
The growing research and development activities by the local players to compete with international freeze-dried fruit product manufacturers are expected to be crucial trends in the Europe freeze-dried fruit products market. Heightened awareness about the benefits of freeze-dried fruit products diffused on social media is further expanding the growth opportunities for this market. Furthermore, the burgeoning e-commerce sector is likely to make freeze-dried fruit products more accessible to households, restaurants, and hotels, which in turn is anticipated to add to the market growth.
Market Segmentation
The market can be divided on the basis of type, form, end use, sales channel, and country.
Market Breakup by Type
Mango
Lemon
Apple
Orange
Banana
Strawberry
Pineapple
Raspberry
Others
Market Segmentation by Form
Slice
Powder
Cube
Market Classification by End Use
Morning Breakfast
Confectionery
Ice Cream
Bakery
Snacks/RTE Products
Baby Food Products
Beverages
Others
Market Segmentation by Sales Channel
Supermarket and Hypermarket
Convenience Store
Exclusive Retail Store
Online Channel
Other
Market Breakup by Country
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Netherlands
Belgium
Others
Competitive Landscape
Kanegrade Limited
Chaucer Foods Ltd
Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH & Co.KG
European Freeze Dry Ltd
ProAgro GmbH
Naturz Organics
Natures Element
MLB Biotrade Sp. z o.o
LOOV Organic OU
Others
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
116
Forecast Period
2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$261.89 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$385.35 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
6.4%
Regions Covered
Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
3 Report Description
4 Key Assumptions
5 Executive Summary
6 Market Snapshot
7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market
8 Europe Freeze-Dried Fruit Products Market Overview
9 Europe Freeze-Dried Fruit Products Market by Type
10 Europe Freeze-Dried Fruit Products Market by Form
11 Europe Freeze-Dried Fruit Products Market by End Use
12 Europe Freeze-Dried Fruit Products Market by Sales Channel
13 Europe Freeze-Dried Fruit Products Market by Country
14 Market Dynamics
15 Europe Freeze-Dried Fruit Products Import Regulations
16 Europe Freeze-Dried Fruit Products Import Certifications
17 VAT for Freeze-Dried Fruit Products in Europe
18 Price Analysis
19 Competitive Landscape
20 Key Trends and Developments in the Market
Companies Mentioned
Kanegrade Limited
Chaucer Foods Ltd.
Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH & Co.KG
European Freeze Dry Ltd
ProAgro GmbH
Naturz Organics
Natures Element
MLB Biotrade Sp. z o.o.
LOOV Organic OU
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45llvp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900