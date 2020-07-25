Europe FPGA Security Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Configuration, Technology, End User, and Country

The FPGA security market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 496. 1million in 2019 to US$ 898. 7million by 2027; it is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7. 9% from 2020 to 2027. Although a large percentage of users need different types of architectures for mainstream applications, most FPGA vendors concentrate on datacenter applications.

Cellular infrastructure, networking, commercial aviation, industry 4.0, and defense are among the traditional FPGA applications in different industries.



The SRAM segment led the Europe FPGA security market based on technology in 2019.SRAM-based FPGAs store the logic cells configuration data in a static memory. Since SRAM is volatile and is not capable of storing data without power sources, these arrays must be programmed (configured) upon their start.SRAM-based FPGA devices are used in fields such as broadcasting applications, wired and wireless communication systems, consumer products, cryptography applications, and network security; these are also used in the areas with stringent safety requirements, such as aerospace &defense industry, railway applications, industrial sector, and nuclear power plant control systems.



The participants of this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe FPGA security market. Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.; Intel Corporation; Lattice Semiconductor Corporation; Microchip Technology Inc.; QuickLogic Corporation; S2C; and Xilinx, Inc. are among the key players operating in the market in this region.



