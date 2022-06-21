Europe Food Acidulants Market size to surpass $2bn by 2026, says Graphical Research

·4 min read
Major food acidulants market players in Europe region include ADM, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Cargill, Inc., Corbion Purac N.V., RP International Limited, Bartek Ingredients Inc., Tate & Lyle, Suntran Industrial Group Ltd., Brenntag Holding GmbH, and Fiske.

Pune, India, June 21, 2022

As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the Europe food acidulants market is forecast to register its name in the billion-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 2 billion by 2026.


A realm with a promising future, Europe food acidulants industry is set to offer considerable expansion opportunities to food & beverage companies in the region. Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Brenntag Holding GmbH, Cargill, Inc., Suntran Industrial Group Ltd., Bartek Ingredients Inc., ADM, Tate & Lyle, and Fiske are some leading food acidulant manufacturers & suppliers in Europe. These companies are gauging the customer needs in order to better serve their needs for healthy, delicious treats.

Europe food acidulants industry size is expected to be worth $2 billion by 2026, thanks to the changing customer tastes. These ingredients are essential in a plethora of flavorful, zesty meals and snacks as they help enhancing the tart and sour flavor to food products.

Not only do they help extend the product shelf life, but also maintain the proper pH levels in food. Although the closure of restaurants and cafeterias during the COVID-19 pandemic affected the industry, migration to online platforms amongst industry players is expected to make up for the sluggish growth.

The food acidulants market forecast is likely to forge ahead on account of the following five factors:

Augmenting convenience food consumption

The preference for packaged food has been rising amongst the European population over the past decade. Indicative of the growth of working population, the trending inclination toward convenience food is here to stay over the next few years. To meet the expanding requirements, in-store bakeries, confectionaries, and factories are registering an increasing requirement for food acidulants and acid regulators.

Europe food acidulants industry share from the bakery and confectionary segment was valued at $300 million during 2019. Acid regulators are generally used for increasing acidity and flavor in bakery products and for controlling dough fermentation.

Expanding consumer spending in Germany

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, German food and beverage industry is seeing considerable growth. Regional food and drink manufacturers are exploring new alternatives including natural acidulants. In terms of intra-EU trade, Germany ranks first in the food & beverage industry by value amongst the EU member states, according to the 2020 edition of FoodDrinkEurope’s Data and Trends report. Germany food acidulants market share is likely to claim a significant portion of the total market in Europe through 2026.

Addition to fruit flavored beverages

Food acidulants are frequently added to drinks and beverages for enhancing their acidic flavor, at the same time stabilizing the beverage pH and boosting their shelf life. Flavored drink manufacturers are adding innovative products to their portfolio, accelerating European food acidulants market outlook.

Recently, for instance, Food Union launched cross category drinks, Shake Me Up Yogurt cocktails, across Europe in June 2021. The Latvian brand seeks to strike a balance between nutrition and taste, with its foamy dairy drinks.

Growing out-of-home food consumption

With a large percentage of the European population being occupied with work-related tasks, eating at home has become difficult. The food acidulants market trends in Europe suggest that food consumption across local restaurants, cafeterias, and bakeries is expected to rise. As per the 2020 statistics published by FoodDrinkEurope, over one third of the food and drinks expenditure of Europeans is dedicated to outside food. With this trend gaining prominence, the demand from end-use industries is certain to drive Europe food acidulants industry forecast.

Acetic acid is an important food acidulant product. The consumption of vinegars and pickles has increased significantly across the European region, thanks to the use of these products in traditional European cuisines. Since acetic acid is added extensively to pickled vegetables & fruits, dressings, sauces, and cheese, acetic acid market is slated to see considerable expansion across Europe. Pickles and vinegars can help to balance the sugar levels, at the same time improving metabolic rate.

About Graphical Research:

‘Graphical Research’ provides a large collection of market research and industry analysis reports covering healthcare, automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, IT, agriculture, chemicals, and many other sectors, across diverse regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and others. The comprehensive reports we provide are aligned with the key industry trends and insights in specific regional markets. The data we deliver helps our customers make better strategic decisions. Our goal is to offer competitive and quality customized market research reports.

