Europe faces ageing population nightmare in ‘absolute collapse’

ageing population

Europe faces a demographic nightmare as the pandemic accelerates its population crunch, leaving nations grappling with shrinking workforces and rising numbers of elderly to support.

New projections from the United Nations show an already serious, decades-long slowdown in population growth - featuring falling fertility and a surge in deaths - has been worsened by Covid.

Birth rates have been hit by “a postponement of childbearing in the face of the uncertainty regarding the disease and its economic impacts, disruptions in marriage patterns and family formation, and disruptions in the availability and access to sexual and reproductive health-care services, including family planning”, the UN found.

The impacts span the entire globe: though life expectancies keep rising, the worldwide population is expected to peak in around 2080 rather than the next century as was previously expected.

Much of the world is already struggling with supply shortages, a lack of workers and financial challenges posed by the rising share of elderly residents - all of which will only worsen as the global population boom goes into reverse.

For decades in the second half of the 20th century, longer lives meant the world’s population grew by around 2pc per year. Now, however, it is down to below 1pc and is set to slow to 0.5pc in the coming decades.

While 50 years ago the average woman had around five children, she now has 2.3. That is barely above the “replacement rate” of 2.1, required to keep population steady.

In Europe and North America, that lessens to just 1.5 children. Countries in the regions already had some of the slowest-growing populations, with more joining the pack as births fall further.

Much of the rich world was already struggling as young adults put off having children for reasons including rising house prices, environmental concerns and changing social expectations.

Ben May at Oxford Economics says the most straightforward consequence is that fewer people mean a smaller economy, unless a larger share of the workforce can be persuaded into work.

“Over the past, that has been achieved by things like less early retirement, more women entering the workforce than in the past,” he says.

“There is only so far you can do that. Participation cannot be increased year after year without fail, it reaches a limit. Really the only way to maintain the prior pace of growth in a situation where the number of people in employment is slowing is by people being more productive, and that is easier said than done.”

In Italy, the number of people is falling by 0.3pc this decade and on track to drop another 0.4pc in the 2030s - from 59m people to 55.3m. The number in the workforce age, between 15 and 64, is expected to plunge 0.9pc annually for now, and rise to 1.5pc per year in the decade to 2040.

Meanwhile, in Germany, the population is expected to fall by around 0.1pc per year over the rest of this decade, before doubling in pace in the 2030s. That would mean shedding 2.2m in 20 years, to 81.2m in 2040.

Its working age population will drop even faster - at 0.9pc per year this decade and still a steep 0.5pc annually in the 2030s.

Holger Schmieding, economist at Berenberg Bank, says Germany can do a little more to get people to join the workforce, as “we are not quite at the participation rate of Scandinavia”.

“There is room to increase the retirement age - it is going up to 67 already, it probably has to go up further,” he says.

The country is also attractive to migrants, which helps companies to keep growing despite the low birth rate.

But if the economy cannot continue to encourage investment and immigration, Schmieding fears the falling population could do real damage, particularly as it risks leaving countries unable to pay for ageing populations’ health and pensions expenses.

“If you do not have the right government policies, or you have a generous pension system, with an increasing number of claimants, you are at risk of over-burdening the system,” he says, noting that Italy has a bigger demographic problem than Germany.

“If overburdening means you have to raise taxes to pay for it, you further hinder the creation of jobs.”

This is a serious hazard: populations are getting old remarkably rapidly. Almost one-fifth of people in Europe and North America are over 65 years old, the UN found, which is set to rise to more than one-quarter by 2050.

The only modest silver lining is that the ageing population may not lead to more inflation. While a fall in the number of workers would be expected to constrain output and increase pressure on prices, Japan’s experience with its aged population and decades of low inflation indicates this does not have to be the case.

James Pomeroy, economist at HSBC, expects businesses to invest more heavily in automation and robotics to continue to serve elderly customers even as the workforce shrinks.

He believes this will become increasingly important, with his own models indicating the population in regions such as Europe will shrink more quickly than the UN predicts.

“If you look out 20 years, there are these absolute collapses in birth rates in large parts of Europe. What really worries me is if they get even lower,” says Pomeroy.

“South Korea has a birth rate of 0.9 children per woman, implying a 60pc drop in the population over the course of a generation - this is not a city state or somewhere which historically had very low birth rates, this is an economy with 50m people.

“That sort of number is not out of the question in large parts of Europe.”

Dramatic falls of this scale over decades are effectively unprecedented.

“The number of people will fall quickly, but not for 40 to 50 years’ time. The hope is that gives you a long enough runway to find a solution - but that solution is very difficult,” he adds.

“There is only so much work migration can do to offset these risks.”