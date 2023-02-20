The Europe ERW Steel Tube Market is forecast to grow by $8.52 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

ERW Steel Tube Market in Europe 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the ERW steel tube market in Europe and is forecast to grow by $8.52 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe ERW Steel Tube Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420642/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the ERW steel tube market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand from end-user industries, economic advantages of pipeline transportation in oil and gas industry, and high energy prices.

The ERW steel tube market in Europe is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Oil and gas
• Infrastructure and construction
• Water or sewage
• Automotive
• Others

By Product Type
• Pressure tubing
• Standard pipes

This study identifies the growing construction industry as one of the prime reasons driving the ERW steel tube market growth during the next few years. Also, satellite-based pipeline monitoring systems and increasing number of acquisition and alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ERW steel tube market in Europe covers the following areas:
• ERW steel tube market sizing
• ERW steel tube market forecast
• ERW steel tube market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading erw steel tube market vendors that include ArcelorMittal SA, bsh Precision Steel Tube Trading GmbH, CELSA GROUP, Ceruti Spa, Chinchurreta Group, Danieli and C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, H. Butting GmbH and Co. KG, Mannesmann Line Pipe GmbH, Ml Tubi, Nippon Steel Corp., OMV Ventura, Seeberger GmbH and Co. KG, Seyame, Siderinox SpA, SMS group GmbH, Soconord Group, Steelimpex Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Threeway Steel Co. Ltd., and Tubificio del Friuli SpA. Also, the erw steel tube market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
