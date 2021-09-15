Europe Energy as a Service Market, By Service Type, By End Use, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

This report is 90% complete and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 along with updated quarterly market data for the year 2021 estimated. This report will be delivered within three working days post order confirmation.

Europe energy as a service market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The Europe energy as a service market is driven by the supportive government initiatives & policies promoting the cleaner forms of energy.



Additionally, increasing energy demand and growing distributed energy resources are further expected to propel the market during forecast period.



The Europe energy as a service market is segmented based on service type, end use, company and country.Based on service type, the market can be categorized into power generation services, energy efficiency and optimization services and operational and maintenance services.



The power generation services segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years.This can be accredited to the increase in offerings from the power supply industry that includes distributed energy generation solutions such as solar PV, diesel and natural gas gensets, microturbines and fuel cells to improve energy supply.



Based on end use, the market can be bifurcated into commercial and industrial. The industrial segment is expected to grow during forecast period on account of the increasing investments for ensuring clean and efficient power supply.



Major players operating in the Europe energy as a service market include Schneider Electric, Engie, Siemens AG, Veolia, Enel X, Alpiq, Enertika, Orsted and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe energy as a service market.

• To classify and forecast Europe energy as a service market based on service type, end use, company and country.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe energy as a service market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe energy as a service market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe energy as a service market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe energy as a service market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these service types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Energy as a service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to energy as a service

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe energy as a service market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Europe Energy as a Service Market, By Service Type:

o Power Generation Services

o Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services

o Operational and Maintenance Services

• Europe Energy as a Service Market, By End Use:

o Commercial

o Industrial

• Europe Energy as a Service Market, By Country:

o United Kingdom

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe energy as a service market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

