Europe dominates Breeders' Cup as Newmarket trainer James Fanshawe tastes victory with Audarya

James Fanshawe joked that exactly 400 years after the Pilgrim Fathers set sail in the Mayflower, he too had finally discovered America.

What a find it proved to be when his first runner in the States and his first at the Breeders' Cup, Audarya, won the $2m Filly and Mare Turf at Keeneland on Saturday night as European horses, for the first time, shut American horses out of all four Turf races on the second day.

Fanshawe took the filly, owned by Alison Swinburn - widow of the late jockey Walter who won the 1996 Breeders' Turf on Pilsudski - from a Newcastle handicap to a Group One win at Deauville and then saw her finish third to Tarnawa in the Prix de L’Opera on Arc day when the pace was too slow.

In those races she was ridden by Ioritz Mendizabal but he never got out of France because he tested positive for Covid so Fanshawe turned to Pierre-Charles Boudot who has been riding like a man possessed this season.

He used some of his magic on Fanshawe’s filly, a 12-1 shot, getting her from stall 11 over to the rail to sit midfield and then outstay Rushing Fall up the stretch to win by a neck.

“She’s good,” said Boudot, after his first ride on the filly. “The draw was a bit complicated but after the first furlong I had the opportunity to go behind Peaceful and from then on the trip was perfect.”

Fanshawe was ecstatic. “I can’t quite believe it,” he said. “Ioritz was stopped by Covid. We had no choice but we couldn’t have got anyone better to ride the filly. Somehow he got over to the inside.”

Boudot, whose main ride at this year’s Breeders' Cup, One Master, was withdrawn, was star of the show. In the Mile, which Aidan O’Brien had never won, he led home a Ballydoyle 1-2-3 on 40-1 shot Order of Australia who only got in the race as a reserve when One Master dropped out.

O’Brien said: “We always felt a mile on fast ground at a flat track was exactly what he wanted. He is a horse who has always shown an awful lot in his work and we felt we have been running him over too far.”

Dermot Weld, who has won everything on the world stage, finally won a Breeders' Cup race when Tarnawa claimed the Turf under Colin Keane, substituting for Christophe Soumillon who had tested positive for Covid on arrival in America.

It could not have gone smoother for Keane with the filly galloping down the outside to beat her compatriot Magical by a length.

Earlier Glass Slippers, trained in Yorkshire by Kevin Ryan and ridden by Tom Eaves, became the first European winner of the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint when she weaved her way through a wall of horses to beat Wet Your Whistle by half a length.