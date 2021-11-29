Europe Digital Health Market Trends Report 2021-2023

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Digital Health Market and Trends 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the virtual healthcare services in Europe after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides insights into possible future developments of the industry based on the forecasted market values, consumers' preferences and intentions, as well technological trends.

Digital health coverage includes mobile health (mHealth), health information technology (IT), wearable devices, telehealth and telemedicine, and personalized medicine and defined as an ecosystem computing platforms, connectivity, software, and sensors for health care and related uses. The report offers insights into the state of digital health adoption in different regions across the globe, recent and possible future developments, consumer preferences, technological advances and more.

The acceleration of the digital health market worldwide

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global health industry realized the necessity of speeding the movement to digital space. Despite some implementation difficulties detailed in the report, the market is set to follow an upward trend to online services in the next five to six years, growing at double-digit rates yearly across the globe. Moreover, the number of mobile applications available in online stores reached its all-time high in 2021, indicating the increasing consumer interest in virtual healthcare services.

Among the top medical applications worldwide by the number of downloads were those for monitoring individuals' "Mental health and behavioral disorders", and such diseases as "Diabetes", "Heart/circulatory system", and "Digestive system".

Additionally, an integral part of the digital health sector, telemedicine, is among the main trends to be adopted and developed further in the near future, and already in 2021, more than half of global healthcare decisionmakers believe that telemedicine is one of the health technologies with the highest investment.

Furthermore, almost three-quarters of the healthcare leaders claimed that within the next three years, hospitals must increase their investment in AI as a digital health technology, according to a 2021 survey cited in the report.

Europe is catching up in digital health adoption during COVID-19

On the European landscape, Estonia, select Nordic countries, Austria, Germany, and the UK were acknowledged as role models for digital health innovation in 2020 by the healthcare professionals surveyed during the pandemic.

Despite this, some of the market leaders in the region, "Funding and costs" was seen as the main challenge in digital health services adoption and their further developments, along with "IT security & data privacy", and "Integration within and across organizations".

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Market Overview

Top Trends in Digital Health, September 2021

Digital Health Market Size, in USD billion, 2020 & 2027f

Digital Health Venture Capital Funding, in USD billion, 2011-2020

Number of Digital Health Apps, 2013 & 2015 & 2017 & 2021

Digital Health Apps Breakdown, by Category, in % of Total, 2015 & 2017 & 2020

Breakdown of Digital Health Apps, by Disease, in % of Total, June 2021

Attitude Towards Storing Health Data, in % of Travelers, February 2021

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Hospitals Should Invest in AI as a Digital Health Technology in the next 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Share of Travelers Who Would be Comfortable Using Digital Health Passport for Future Trips, in %, in %, February 2021

3. Europe

3.1. Regional

Top Countries that European Healthcare Professionals Consider as Role Models for Digital Health Innovation, by Type of Healthcare Professionals, in %, November 2020

3.2. Nordic Countries

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023

3.3. Germany

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Hospitals Should Invest in AI as a Digital Health Technology in the next 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Digital Health Literacy, in % of Internet Users, October 2020

Plans to Use Digital Health Apps in the Future and Importance of the Publisher and Reviews, in % of Internet Users, October 2020

Selected e-Health Applications Penetration Rates, in % of Respondents, 2016-2020 & Q4 2020 & Q1 2021

Information Channels for e-Health Services, in % of Respondents, Q4 2020 & Q1 2021

3.4. Austria

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023

3.5. United Kingdom & Ireland

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Sources of a Digital Health Product Recommendation, in % of Respondents, 2020

Share of Digital Health Apps That Meet Quality Threshold, in %, 2020

Digital Health App User Penetration Rate, and App Satisfaction Rate, in % of Respondents, 2020

Share of Respondents Supporting the Move Toward Digital Health, by Age Group, in %, 2020

3.6. Spain

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023

3.7. Switzerland

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023#

3.8. Italy

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023

3.9. France

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Hospitals Should Invest in AI as a Digital Health Technology in the next 3 Years, in %, February 2021

Share of Respondents who Used Online Medical Appointments Platforms, in %, 2021

Share of Respondents who are Convinced that the Use of Online Medical Platforms Will Improve Their Medical Follow-up in the Future, in %, 2021

3.10. Netherlands

Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020

Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023

Companies Mentioned

1MG

AliHealth

AliveCor

Alodokter

Apple

Babylon Health

Clover Health

Courtesy

Doctolib

Genoox

Halodoc

Helix

JD Health

Just InTime Wellness

Karius

Maiia

MetLife

Microsoft

Navigenics

Neurotech

Pear Therapeutics

Ping An Good Doctor

Practo

Proteus

Proteus CrossChx

Proteus Digital Health

Sensely

WeDoctor

