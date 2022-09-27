Europe Destination Wedding Market to Witness US$ 20,672 Mn value in 2032, at an Impressive Rate of 10.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Germany is one of the lucrative wedding destinations in Europe and holds a major share of ~31% in the Europe destination wedding market. Germany generates a high demand for destination weddings and is one of the top wedding destinations on the list of couples

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand in Europe destination wedding market is expected to rise at 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2032). Sales in the market are projected to reach a valuation of US$ 29,672 Mn by 2032. With rising preference for international and customized wedding, growth in the market is poised to expand by 2x over the upcoming decade.

Key factor propelling the growth in the market is rising preference among couples plan the destination wedding to get an opportunity to spend with their dearest ones along with their wedding. The concept allows them to have good time together before and after the ceremony.

The destination wedding organizers take care of all the bookings right from ticket booking to organizing an event along with various other aspects such as food, accommodation, clothing and others. In addition, the destination wedding planners focus on consumer behavior and preference and assist at every step throughout the wedding. The planners try to provide the hazel free experience throughout the journey. Therefore, couples opt for destination wedding.

Key Takeaways from the Europe Destination Wedding Market Study

  • In terms of guest capacity, 100 & above guest capacity in the Europe destination wedding market holds a share of 66% in the overall market.

  • Based on inclusion & activity, the food service holds a significant share of 39% of the overall Europe destination wedding market.

  • By famous destinations, Italy is the most preferable destination with 17% of the market share, followed by Santorini.

  • Based on booking channel, in person booking segment is expected to witness fastest growth over the upcoming decade

Europe destination wedding planners are formulating strategies for the expansion of their event line to cater to all types of wedding events. Key players are focusing on innovation in wedding plans to make them more special, customizable, budget-friendly, and enhance the experience of couples.Says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of Europe destination wedding are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of Europe destination wedding market globally.

Major players present in the Europe destination wedding market are White Eden Weddings, FiestaSol, Tropical Wedding & Honeymoon, Magical Weddings, Sparkles & Bubbles, All Things Beautiful, Planned for Perfection, Peach Perfect Weddings, The Wedding Travel Company, LM Wedding Planner, Jennifer Fox Weddings, W Day, The Destination Wedding, Wedding Planner Roma & Studio Brzak Events, among others.

Europe Destination Wedding Market by Category

By Guest Capacity:

  • Below 100 Guests

  • 100 & Above

By Season:

  • High Season

  • Mid-Season

  • Low Season

  • Mid-Peak Season

By Inclusion and Activity:

  • Accommodation Services

  • Food Service

  • Butler Services

  • Other Services

By Types of Functions:

  • Pre-Wedding Ceremonies

  • Wedding Ceremonies

  • Reception

  • Bachelor’s Party

  • Other Types of Functions

By Nationality:

  • Domestic

  • International

By Booking Channel:

  • Phone Booking

  • Online Booking

  • In Person Booking

By Destination:

  • Italy

  • Porto

  • Paris

  • Amalfi Coast

  • Edinburgh

  • Santorini

  • Mallorca

  • Venice

  • Corfu

  • Dubrovnik

By Country:

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Austria

  • Switzerland

  • Poland

  • Rest of Europe

