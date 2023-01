Europe Data Centre Landscape Report 2023: Provider, Facility, Raised Floor Space (in m2), Customer Power (DCCP in MW) and Business Model Data

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Centre Landscape - Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new service provides a complete analysis of the four largest Data Centre Country Markets in Europe namely France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.



The launch edition of Data Centre Landscape shows the following trends:

The largest 3rd party Data Centre Country Market is the UK - with over 738,000 m2 of Data Centre raised floor space and 908 MW of DCCP, and 113 Data Centre Providers.

Average Data Centre Pricing varies by geographical cluster, with the lowest cost facilities to be found in Germany, with average rack space as low as Euro €669 per month.

Although the main Data Centre business models vary by each Country Market, with the most common being either the Specialized Data Centre Provider or the Telecoms Based Data Centre Provider.

With the partial exception of France and the Netherlands, there is fragmentation of Data Centre capacity, with significant clusters appearing outside the London/M25 area and the Frankfurt areas.

A detailed excel based model of each Country Market, with a number of categories listed for each country including - Data Centre Provider, Data Centre Facility, Data Centre raised floor space (in m2), Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP in MW) and the Data Centre Business Model indicated for each country.



The excel spreadsheet is a search function for each category which allows the user to perform his or her own analysis. Across the four Data Centre Landscapes, the service has included details of over 280 Data Centre Providers with more than 640 facilities.



Analysis section provides aggregated average rack space pricing by the key Data Centre geographical clusters in each of the 4 Country Markets.



Additional Benefits:

The service also provides an indicative facility tier grade, Data Centre power density and additional notes on each Data Centre provider.

Each Data Centre Landscape excel spreadsheet also includes a Methodology section and an Analysis section. Under the Analysis section, the service highlights the key trends in each Country Market and the key new Data Centre facility build outs in each country since the last subscription service was published.

The Data Centre Landscape is based on the researcher's database of information and provides a unique overview of the complete Data Centre market in each country - based on 3rd party Data Centre facilities - with the total Data Centre raised floor space and Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) also highlighted.

Deliverable



In Excel, one spread sheet per country. PowerPoint File holding key Analysis



(The lay-out of the spreadsheet provided as part of the attached sample and the price includes two deliverables per annum.)



The Data Centre Landscape service provides an excel-based breakdown of the 3rd party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in the four Country Markets of France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK. Each Data Centre Landscape is published twice a year (in March and August)

