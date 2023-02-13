The Europe Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market is forecast to grow by $4.3 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Contract Furniture And Furnishing Market In Europe 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe and is forecast to grow by $4.3 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period.

Our report on the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of contract furniture among end-users, the growth of the hospitality industry in Europe, and the rising importance of interior decoration.



The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Type

• Soft contract

• Turnkey contract



By End-user

• Hospitality and food services

• Offices and home offices

• Retail stores

• Institutions

• Others



This study identifies the rising sustainable practices as one of the prime reasons driving the contract furniture and furnishing market’s growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, the evolution of the e-commerce industry in contract furniture and furnishing and innovation in office furniture will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Contract furniture and furnishing market sizing in Europe

• Contract furniture and furnishing market forecast in Europe

• Contract furniture and furnishing market industry analysis in Europe



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contract furniture and furnishing market vendors in Europe that include Brunner GmbH, C P Mobelsysteme GmbH and Co. KG, Cefla SC, Forest Sofa Ltd., Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., HMY Group, Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Isku-Yhtyma Oy, ITOKI Corp., KI, Kinnarps AB, Koninklijke Ahrend BV, MillerKnoll Inc., Ofita SA, Pioneer Contract Furniture Ltd., Sitraben Contract Furniture Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Teknion Group, and Vitra International AG. Also, the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

