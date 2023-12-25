10 of Europe’s classic city breaks – and the new attractions to add to your itinerary

Discover another side of Amsterdam and other European hotspots with our expert guides - eyem

Holidays really only come in two varieties. Tour operators won’t tell you that, of course – their websites suggest a literal world of choice. But once you boil things down you travel either to escape humanity – to sizzle on beaches or drift through scenery – or to embrace it. Goodness knows we occasionally need time out from hectic lives, especially in recent years. But at the end of the day, a beach remains a beach: unchanging, ultimately boring. That’s why we visit with books to entertain ourselves. A far better option is to rediscover the city break.

The joy of a city is that you can never know it. Not really. Take Rome; its sobriquet as the Eternal City suggests permanence. Certainly, the Colosseum isn’t going anywhere despite the occasional idiots who powder its stone with graffiti. Yet the true interest of Rome – indeed, of all the classic city-break destinations – is that it exists in a permanent state of reinvention. It is the hive-mind of its inhabitants; a physical manifestation of their hopes and interests, whims and values, at any particular time, realised through art and music and food and booze.

Cities are constantly evolving; glamorous new hotels are built, blockbuster exhibitions opened and food scenes reinvented. That’s not to mention the cost. A report by Bloomberg in July 2023 discovered that Britons were trading a fortnight on the beach for shorter, cheaper city trips as the cost of living bit. I’ll bet arrival for each was a cinch too. No destination below is more than three hours from the UK. And instead of facing a schlep to a distant beach resort, you’ll step from the airport into your destination; no hire cars, no insurance rip-offs.

In short, cities are somewhere to feel the energy and excitement of humanity. They are our greatest achievement. Who wouldn’t want to experience that? Beats reading a thriller on a sunlounger any day.

By James Stewart

Paris

You know Paris well: the beautiful architecture, the Seine and its bridges, the Louvre and the fashion boutiques, the bustling café-terraces and picturesque parks and fountains. The French capital is one of the most visited destinations in the world (some 44 million tourists were welcomed in 2022), so it feels a little odd to say it’s having “a moment”, but it sort of is. From cycle paths to immersive art, urban beaches to destination restaurants, Paris has more to offer than ever, and with the Olympic Games arriving in summer, there’s a buzz in the air.

You don’t have to do any of the most famous attractions at all, especially if it’s not your first time, but an ascent of the Eiffel Tower is worth doing once – book ahead and, if you’re en famille, be sure to spend some extra time on the first level with its interactive exhibits. Notre-Dame is under renovation before the big reopening next December; until then, visit The Treasury of Notre-Dame exhibit at the Louvre (until January 29) to chart 800 years of ecclesiastical history.

When visiting the Eiffel Tower, spend some extra time discovering its interactive exhibits on the first floor - Getty/E+

It’s an exciting time for culture in the city. Cécile Debray, the new director of the Marais’ Picasso Museum, pairs the fascinating permanent collection with more contemporary exhibitions, often from female artists. Smaller museums are well worth a visit too, like the elegant Musée de la Vie Romantique in the 9th arrondissement, a hidden gem with a fabulous little tea room from the Franco-British Rose Bakery, or the Musée de Montmartre that punches above its dinky size with the ambition of its exhibitions. In the cool Oberkampf district, the Atelier des Lumières is getting a whole new crowd interested in art with its immersive themed projections.

Paris restaurants were once known for their homogeneity, but for more than a decade now the food scene has been reinvented thanks to the bistronomie (laid-back gastronomy) movement, which has morphed in recent years into the cult of natural wines, small plates and celebrity chefs. The trick is to sort the hyped and hip from the deliciously original. Best-in-class in the latter category: understated gastronomic address La Condesa, featuring the wizard-like creations of Indra Carrillo; and the unbeatable Greek-inspired mezze at Etsi in Montmartre (book ahead for both).

For classic French fare, the old-fashioned bouillons, serving hearty classics at affordable prices, have had a resurgence in the last few years. I like the Montparnasse version, less busy than Pigalle and in a charming historic area. For an elevated take on the classic bistro, try Café Max near the Eiffel Tower or the Belle Epoque brasserie near the Palais Garnier. And when it comes to libations, Paris now matches up with other world cities with both its coffee and cocktail offerings (try Café Kitsuné for coffee and Le Syndicat for cocktails).

If you enjoy the finer things in life, book in for afternoon tea at the Butterfly Patisserie - Victor Bellot

For lovers of the finer things in life, Paris now houses a dozen ultra-luxury palace-grade hotels. If a £1,000-per-night price tag seems a bit de trop, you can still visit – try afternoon tea at the Butterfly Patisserie at Rosewood Hôtel de Crillon (double rooms from £1,360; rosewoodhotels.com) or a fancy cocktail at Bar Joséphine at the Lutetia (double rooms from £1,134; hotellutetia.com), named after the famous Ms Baker. Shoppers will appreciate the revamped Printemps department store (enjoy wraparound views at the café on the seventh floor) and the reopened Samaritaine, once a down-to-earth bazar, now reinvented as a temple to luxury – be sure to check out the restored Art Deco peacock mural on the top floor.

In the run-up to the Olympics, Paris’s green-leaning mayor Anne Hidalgo is transforming the way Parisians get around the city. In the last few years, hundreds of miles of cycle lanes have been installed; use your debit card to get a day pass for the Vélib rental bikes and zip up the pedestrianised Rue de Rivoli. The whizzy new Line 14 Metro and a revamp of the northern canalside are helping to breathe new life into areas once (unfairly) dubbed no-go zones. Rent an electric boat with Marin d’eau douce and pootle up the canal to discover once-industrial suburb Pantin, fast becoming Paris’s answer to Brooklyn.

When to go

There’s plenty to do at any time of year, but my favourite seasons here are spring and autumn. From March we see blue skies, blossom and optimism; while September and October are rentrée season, when Parisians come back from their holidays energised – there are new exhibitions and pretty orange hues on the trees.

How to get there

Eurostar, which merged with Thalys in 2022, runs around 15 high-speed services from central London to central Paris each day. easyJet operates flights from Belfast, Bristol, Glasgow, London Luton, London Gatwick, Liverpool and Manchester; Air France from Birmingham, Edinburgh, London Heathrow, Manchester and Newcastle.

Save money by stocking up at a local market or bakery and enjoying a riverside picnic - Getty/The Image Bank RF

Insider tips

In warmer months, save money with al-fresco lunches or aperitifs. Stock up at local markets (parisjetaime.com) or bakeries; try the lawns on the eastern tip of the Tuileries or the riverside on Ile Saint-Louis for the most amazing views of the sunshine.

Don’t overpack your itinerary. If you’ve already done the big sights, consider skipping them and instead choose activities that match what you like doing at home (arts, sport, parks, sipping cocktails, whatever you fancy). Spend the rest of the time wandering and people-watching in local cafés.

Buses are a great way to see the city at a slower pace.

For big museums and exhibitions, always book your slot ahead to save queuing time.

Don’t overlook the free city museums, like the gorgeous Petit Palais or charming Maisons Victor Hugo on Places des Vosges.

By Hannah Meltzer

Copenhagen

Copenhagen deserves every inch of its reputation as one of Europe’s loveliest, most user-friendly capitals. It delivers all the key elements of a desirable city-break destination (including historic, cultural and culinary attractions) while niftily side-swerving many of the usual metropolitan stresses. The streets feel clean and safe, the locals speak super-fluent English and everything about it just seems to work.

That said, even its biggest fans would have to concede that it wasn’t looking its best for most of the 2010s, when major infrastructure projects turned big chunks of the city into giant building sites. Now, though, it’s reaping the benefits. Landmark squares, such as Kongens Nytorv and Rådhuspladsen, have re-emerged in freshly landscaped glory and the newly expanded Metro is a joy, with punctual trains running round the clock, spacious stations flooded with natural light, and almost double the number of stops, making it easier and quicker than ever to explore previously unconnected districts.

Newer attractions such as Maersk Tower offer incredible views for free - Daniel Rasmussen

Handy timing, because there are interesting new neighbourhoods to discover as emerging areas that have been a work in progress for years are finally beginning to blossom. To the north, in the developing docklands district of Nordhavn, the Åarhusgade quarter is buzzing, with cutting edge architecture, indie shops and eye-catching features such as the popular harbour baths and rooftop playground/gym of Konditaget Lüders. Across town in Carlsberg Byen, the former brewery site is home to a rapidly expanding food and design scene that includes the likes of Surt (excellent sourdough pizza) and Kona (izikaya upstairs, ramen downstairs), while the popular Carlsberg Visitor Centre, closed since 2018, finally reopened in December.

Other cultural attractions have been revamped of late, too. Designmuseum Danmark reopened after a two-year restoration last summer, the Museum of Copenhagen unveiled its new city-centre premises in 2020 and The Museum of Danish Resistance, destroyed by fire in 2013, is now up and running again, not far from the Little Mermaid.

If it’s a while since you’ve been, prepare to be amazed by how much more choice there now is on the accommodation front. The last two years alone have seen openings as varied as Zoku Copenhagen (double rooms from £116; livezoku.com), home-office lofts in up-and-coming Amager Vest; NH Collection Copenhagen (double rooms from £125; nh-collection.com), contemporary chic rooms in a prime harbourfront spot; 25hours Hotel Copenhagen Indre By (double rooms from £171; 25hours-hotels.com) with colourful décor in the heart of the city; and Next House Copenhagen (from £38; nexthousecopenhagen.com), a cool urban hostel close to the station.

Stay at one of the city's chic new hotels such as NH Collection Copenhagen

As for the famous food scene, it gets better and more diverse by the day. Right now, there’s a wave of New Asian restaurants blending the core principles of New Nordic cuisine (seasonal and local) with techniques and tastes from further afield. Current hotspots include Jatak, incorporating Vietnamese, Chinese and Japanese influences; Propaganda Korean street food; Goldfinch which serves up Cantonese sharing dishes; and Koan, holder of two Michelin stars for its refined Korean cuisine. Meanwhile, it’s easier than ever to find great vegan food (check out the innovative restaurants of the Ark Collection), and Mediterranean cuisine is having a moment, particularly in Norrebro, where Silberbauers Bistro serves up flavour-packed Nicoise dishes and Mirabelle bakery has become Mirabelle Spiserìa, with a menu of Sicilian food and wine.

Walk off all the food with a stroll around the city’s newest green space: Opera Park. Planted with more than 600 trees, it opened in September next to the Opera House.

When to go

Peak seasons are summer and Christmas, but autumn brings fewer crowds and more affordable room rates. In winter, restaurants and bars ramp up the “hygge” factor.

How to get there

SAS, easyJet, Ryanair, Norwegian and BA operate from Aberdeen, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester and London Stansted to Copenhagen.

Insider tips

Look out for fællesspisning, or communal dining where great value fixed menus are served up on sociable shared tables at a set time each day. Kanalhuset in Christianshavn has a daily dinner in stylish surroundings for DKK 150 (£17.50) per person, while evening meals in the old church hall of Absalon in Vesterbro cost DKK50 (£6) each or DKK100 (£12) Thursday to Saturday.

You’ll pay to enjoy the view from classic attractions like the Church of Our Saviour, Marble Church or Round Tower. But newer additions like Maersk Tower, Copenhill and more offer them for free.

A little further out lie cheaper hotels: an efficient Metro means you’ll still be just minutes from the heart of the action.

By Suzanne King

Barcelona

Barcelona’s first real facelift was for the 1992 Olympics. Its second is ongoing: a gradual greening of the city, with streets and plaças turned over to pedestrians and cyclists, and around 8,000 trees planted in the last year alone.

Sant Antoni, the Born and Poblenou have been noticeably transformed, with former traffic-clogged arteries turned into play areas and space for café terraces. In the Eixample the six-lane Carrer Consell de Cent, running east to west, has been turned into a leafy avenue filled with people strolling, skating and simply contemplating.

Barcelona is experiencing a 'gradual greening' with around 8,000 trees planted in the last year alone - Moment RF/Getty

Some of the most stunning buildings have been repurposed or revamped. Much-loved dancehall La Paloma is now soundproofed and open for live music and tea dances after being closed because of noise complaints. The spectacular, iron-framed Modernista Mercat de Sant Antoni has been spruced up, and an exhibition space has opened up in the neoclassical Palau Martorell.

Two of Gaudí’s buildings have opened to the public for the first time. The dazzling Casa Vicens, designed as a family home, is now open to the public, as is the medievalist Torre Bellesguard which can be visited by guided tour.

Attempts have been made to alleviate the overtourism of the city centre, with restrictions of different types placed on cruise ships, guided tours and Airbnb apartments. Millions of euros have been poured into the creation of cultural hubs in less visited neighbourhoods, which has seen an explosion of eating and drinking options in those areas.

Casa Vicens, designed by Gaudí, is now open to the public for the first time - David Cardelus

The formerly rundown L’Hospitalet, to the south of the city, is now a hub of galleries and workshops; Poblenou, to the north, has become the city’s Meatpacking District and a hive of creativity; and Sants – once a fairly uninteresting residential area traversed only because of its international train station – now bursts with tapas bars and quirky shops.

The last few years have also seen a curb on the construction of new hotels, and those that have opened are ranged along a spectrum of glam: like the Ian Schrager-owned Barcelona Edition (double rooms from £258; editionhotels.com/barcelona); the blistering hip Hoxton (double rooms from £145; thehoxton.com/poblenou); a Nobu (double rooms from £132; barcelona.nobuhotels.com) and the Sir Victor (double rooms from £219; sirhotels.com/en/victor), a place to see and be seen.

New additions to the food scene come in every flavour, from modestly priced brunch café and tapas bar Manteca to super classy seafood restaurant Amar. That Bruce Springsteen chose to dine there with the Obamas and Steven Spielberg after his recent Barcelona gig tells you everything you need to know.

Other notable recent openings on the food front include the Galician-oriented Besta for accomplished sharing plates, and the lively Bodega Bonay for some really creative cooking that won’t break the bank.

Notable new restaurant openings include Bodega Bonay with its creative cuisine and lively ambience

When to go

Weatherwise, it’s hard to go wrong in Barcelona – winters are mild and summer temperatures do not soar in the way that they do in Madrid or Andalucía. April and October are generally the months that see the most rainfall.

Counter-intuitively, the summer holidays can be one of the cheapest times to visit. Hotels that rely on business travellers lower their rates, and the city centre is relatively peaceful, with far less traffic.

How to get there

Ryanair flies from Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Luton, Newcastle, Manchester and Stansted. easyJet flies from Belfast, Bristol, Glasgow, Liverpool, Gatwick, Luton and Manchester. Vueling flies from Birmingham, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Stansted and Manchester. British Airways flies from Edinburgh, Heathrow and London City. Jet2 flies from Birmingham, Leeds/Bradford and Manchester.

Insider tips

Every municipally-run Barcelona museum is free on Sunday afternoons (and all day on the first Sunday of the month). Worth noting, too, that the Museu Picasso is also free on Thursday afternoons.

A T-Casual is a nifty 10-journey ticket for €11.35 (£9.80) that you can use on the metro, bus or tram or any combination thereof. Buy one at metro stations or estancs (tobacco and stamp shops).

The Articket (articketbcn.org) gets you into six of the city’s major art museums for a bargain €38 (£33).

By Sally Davies

Amsterdam

Gabled houses, graceful canals, art that warms the soul, the compact ease of getting about: all the classic attractions of Amsterdam are still there at its core, but a wave of fresh experiences is washing through the city. People are exploring quarters beyond Amsterdam’s historic heart, new museums are shooting off in adventurous directions, and the food about town has never been better.

Discover artworks by artists including Basquiat and Banksy at independent museum Moco Amsterdam

It is hard to tire of the riches of Rembrandt and Vermeer at the Rijksmuseum, and Van Gogh’s work will never cease to touch hearts and startle, yet a shiny squadron of independent museums is taking off in a new direction, with the likes of Basquiat, Banksy, and Icy and Sot at Moco Amsterdam; mind-blowing, multisensory new media art at Nxt; and street art and graffiti at STRAAT.

As the central Canal Belt becomes ever more crowded, Amsterdammers are venturing further afield – and you should, too. Explore areas around Kinkerstraat in Amsterdam West, and Javastraat in Amsterdam East. And if you want your stay to be a little more adventurous, book a room at Sweets Hotel (double rooms from £130; sweetshotel.amsterdam): a series of imaginatively converted bridge houses on waterways all over town, often in non-touristy neighbourhoods. But the city’s most vibrant new quarter is just a jump across the water behind Central Station.

Amsterdam North has transformed from derelict dockland into a dizzy whirl of hip cafés, artists’ studios and clubbing. Start at Pllek, a café-restaurant housed in a gigantic box of converted shipping containers; visit artists at work in Art City, housed in a former shipyard, and dance “with one foot in the now and one in the future” at Parallel.

Former dockland Amsterdam North is now a dizzy whirl of hip cafés, artists’ studios and clubbing - Alamy

Owner-chefs working magic in small-scale restaurants were a feature of the Amsterdam culinary scene even before a recent foodie revolution transformed dining out. Food blogger and cookbook writer Nina Olsson at Chez Nina keeps up that tradition, and takes it to new places with vegetarian cuisine that is both comforting (lentils with yoghurt and coriander) and exhilarating (pasta with flavours that dart in contrary directions: coconut, basil, almonds, lemongrass). At Batoni Khinkali, Levan Tskhadadze serves up steaming Georgian khinkali (dumplings) stuffed with meat or mushrooms, and fork-popping kupati (spicy sausages). He’s a good musician, too, and you might find a spontaneous jam session on the go.

On a grander scale, Floris van Straalen takes new Dutch cuisine to the next level at Van Oost in a former medical school theatre, surrounded by two-storey-high windows overlooking the Oosterpark.

Grand restaurant Van Oost takes new Dutch cuisine to the next level

A less attractive new city phenomenon is the TikTok queue – round-the-block for sticky stroopwafels or potato chips usually. Hours in a queue for a potato chip? Luckily this is compact, manageable Amsterdam – you’re likely to find a scrumptious alternative within walking distance, sans queue. Some aspects of old-style Amsterdam will, we hope, never change.

When to go

There is no longer a low season in Amsterdam. While a mid-week, mid-winter slackening in demand might marginally lower hotel prices, the city is busy year-round, so time your visit according to the mood the weather brings. Early June is my favourite time in the city: often gently sunny, with some spring flowers still in evidence. Early autumn is alluring, too, when people begin to cosy down in welcoming cafés, and skylines of gables emerge as leaves fall from trees along the canals.

How to get there

Eurostar operates services to Amsterdam, both direct and via Brussels. British Airways operates flights from London, Edinburgh, Manchester, and Glasgow. KLM adds Bristol and Birmingham. easyJet covers London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, and Ryanair flies from London and Bristol.

Insider tips

If you’re going to visit more than three museums, or intend to return to Amsterdam within a year consider buying a Museum Pass (£56/€64.90, museum.nl) which is great value giving free annual access to 400 national museums.

Hire an electric boat (mokumbootverhuur.nl). Amsterdam viewed from the water is a whole different experience.

By Rodney Bolt

Berlin

“Ah, Berlin… It’ll be beautiful when it’s finished,” runs the joke. But Berlin has always been a dab-hand at reinventing itself, swinging from uptight 19th-century Prussian capital to Weimar decadence; from a hotbed of Nazism to a symbol of the Cold War.

Berlin remains Europe’s capital of all things quirky, creative and contemporary - Moment RF/Getty

In recent decades, it’s become Europe’s capital of all things quirky, creative and contemporary. It’s still a bustling, hard-nosed, intriguingly patchwork city with some unattractive central areas (Potsdamer Platz, Alexanderplatz, Bahnhof Zoo). But go into the neighbourhoods and things get more interesting and stylish.

The capital now has more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other German city, thanks to two new stars in 2023 bringing the total up to 23. These reflect the pioneering spirit of the food scene: one is for classy vegetarian bistro and cocktail haunt Bonvivant in Schöneberg; the other for the NOname in Mitte, which serves up refined eight-course menus in an opulently decorated space that features a life-sized mural of local Shibari-loving model Fräulein Fuchs – a flirtatious nod to the city’s renowned kinky side.

New Kreuzberg opening Mikrokosmos, meanwhile, focuses on sustainable future food, including edible insects such as grasshoppers and crickets (you can also get them roasted, deep-fried or caramelised to take home). For vegan food without the creepy-crawlies, Japanese small-plate spot Oukan (Mitte) serves Buddhist-inspired creations that adhere to the Shōjin Ryōri philosophy; ingredients include asparagus, beetroot and king oyster mushrooms, and there’s zero processed sugar or white flour.

Berlin’s dining, entertainment and nightlife scenes has welcomes some inspired new entries in recent months - Alamy

Natural wine is a big trend in Berlin at the moment, with bars like Neukölln’s Le Balto serving a selection from Austria, France and the Czech Republic, accompanied by tasteful snacks such as whitefish salad and challah toast. Nearby, Wax On also serves natural wines but won its Best New Bar mixology award for envelope-pushing cocktails like its Old Fashioned, made with a dash of peanut butter. Those seeking more flamboyant innovation will enjoy new Weimar throwback Bellboy, whose decadently inventive cocktails come in custom-made glasses; don’t leave without experiencing the OTT bathrooms.

Berlin’s nightlife has some inspired new entries too. Friedrichshain’s M01, from the team who run popular post-squat club Salon zur Wilden Renate, comes with an exhibition space for installations and live music; Anomalie Art Club, on the fringes of Prenzlauer Berg, hosts techno DJs alongside film screenings and art exhibitions; and the Trauma Bar & Cinema offers a wide range of art events.

The city continues to throw up interesting cultural spaces too. One of the towers at the historic Tempelhof Airport has been transformed into a scenic terrace and exhibition space. Fans of the iconic Berlin painter Georg Grosz can now visit Schöneberg’s Kleine Grosz Museum, set inside – what else? – a historic petrol station. And multimedia junkies will love Khroma, which showcases digital and interactive exhibitions, and Fluentum, set in a former US Army HQ in leafy Dahlem and showcasing contemporary time-themed art.

One of the towers at the historic Tempelhof Airport has been transformed into a scenic terrace and exhibition space

For swanky new hotels, Precise Tale Berlin Potsdamer Platz, whose East-meets-West concept extends from its luxurious rooms and spacious apartments to its two top-notch restaurants (Bamia and Berta) helmed by Michelin-starred Israeli chef Assaf Granit, is a great pick (double rooms from £121; precisehotels.com/tale-berlin). The Hoxton group has opened with a dapper Art Nouveau-inspired spot with a North Indian chophouse (double rooms from £146; thehoxton.com/charlottenburg), while Mitte’s all-new Château Royal is a boutique heaven just off Unter den Linden, with an interior of coloured marble, herringbone parquet and handmade craquelé tiles (double rooms from £190; chateauroyalberlin.com). Berlin losing its touch? Never.

When to go

There isn’t a bad time to visit Berlin. Summer is busy and more expensive; spring and autumn offer cooler weather and fewer tourists; winter is cheered by the twinkling Christmas markets and events such as Berlinale.

How to get there

easyJet, British Airways and Ryanair operate flights from London airports as well as Manchester and Edinburgh. Eurostar also runs services via Paris or Brussels – though note it will be suspended for six months from June 2024. From Brussels, there’s a new European Sleeper service (europeansleeper.eu).

Insider tips

A Deutschlandticket (int.bahn.de) enables the use of public transport all across Germany

Bring cash. Although Berlin is improving on the electronic front, many establishments are cash-only.

Dozens of museums offer free entry on the first Sunday of the month.

By Paul Sullivan

Dubrovnik

Arriving from the airport, your first glimpse of Dubrovnik comes as you drive along a winding road, carved into the cliffs, high above the sea. There she sits, a huddle of terracotta rooftops and bell-towers, contained within sturdy medieval walls and complete with forts, towers and bastions, jutting out proudly into the deep blue Adriatic.

The historic walled city of Dubrovnik looks out over the deep blue Adriatic Sea - Moment RF/Getty

There’s been a settlement here since the seventh century. Later it became the capital of the small but mighty Republic of Ragusa (1358-1808). Sophisticated, refined and cultured, Ragusa was way ahead of its time – the first pharmacy opened in 1317 and slavery was banned in 1416. From that glorious past, the pedestrian-only old town remains intact, packed with aristocratic palazzi, two monasteries built around exquisite Gothic cloisters, and elegant Baroque churches. That doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty new to experience.

In the last decade, many hotels have been renovated to provide gorgeous waterside resorts – some of the grandest lie on the coast southeast of the walls, at Ploče. In the old town itself, several historic buildings have been renovated to accommodate boutique hotels furnished with antiques. And each opening feels increasingly stylish. In recent years, Hotel Bellevue (double rooms from £138; adriaticluxuryhotels.com) reopened with a chic contemporary Mediterranean look by Portuguese interior designer Tereza Prego. Next door, the Rixos Premium Dubrovnik (double rooms from £130; rixos.com) relaunched with the addition of the vast Anjana Spa, complete with a Turkish hammam, a salt room, and lush facial treatments using oils and creams from the Franciscan Monastery.

That isn’t to say that some things don’t remain the same – Lapad is where you’ll still find some of Dubrovnik’s best beaches, and you can also swim off tiny Lokrum islet, with its botanical garden, and the nearby pine-scented islands of the Elaphiti archipelago, known for sea-kayaking.

Find some of Dubrovnik’s best beaches in Lapas - Getty

Dubrovnik is now also easier to reach than ever. In 2017, the airport opened a new terminal to accommodate more flights. More recently, the Peljesac Bridge opened, connecting South Dalmatia to the rest of Croatia.

Gruz port is also having a moment, with the founding of the Red History Museum, tracing design and lifestyle during the Yugoslav era, and the construction of two new hotels – Hotel Porto (double rooms from £54; hotelporto.hr) and the neighbouring City Hotel Dubrovnik (double rooms from £63; city-hotel.hr). Gruž is also now home to a funky vegetarian eatery, Urban & Veggie.

When it comes to food, besides classic Dalmatian fish specialities, many Dubrovnik restaurants now serve creative Mediterranean fare, accompanied by quality Croatian wines, which are enjoying something of a renaissance. New to the nightlife scene are Fratello’s Prosecco Bar, in a terraced garden above the sea, and M’arden wine bar, in a walled courtyard in the old town. Then there’s the wave of street food eateries, such as Kiosk Dubrovnik and artisan ice cream parlours, of which Gianni’s is the most outstanding.

Today, Dubrovnik is Croatia’s most upmarket destination, its international renown boosted by its success as a filming location (Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Succession). And the celebrities just keep coming – last summer saw Jeff Bezos roaming Dubrovnik’s lovely paved alleys with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and the Beckhams were spotted here too.

Dubrovnik hosts a number of food festivals and events each year - Alamy

When to go

Most visitors come to Dubrovnik in the summer months (Jul-Aug), when the days are long, the nights balmy, sunshine is guaranteed and the Dubrovnik Summer Festival is in full swing. However, it does get absolutely packed and rooms come at a premium.

Far nicer is shoulder season (May-Jun; Sep-Oct) when everything is open and the sea warm enough to swim, only without the crowds. If you visit in the off-season (Nov-Apr), you’ll find the old town blissfully serene and have the city walls almost to yourself, but few hotels and restaurants will be open.

How to get there

British Airways flies from London Gatwick to Dubrovnik. easyJet flies from Bristol, Edinburgh, London Gatwick and Manchester, while Jet2 operates from Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

Insider tips

The Dubrovnik Pass (€35; £30; dubrovnikpass.com) gives you entry to the city walls and ten museums, plus the use of city buses.

Each October, the two-week Dubrovnik Good Food Festival (tzdubrovnik.hr; until Oct 22) sees numerous restaurants offer cut-price menus.

For visiting the Elaphiti islands, avoid tour boats and use cheaper Jadrolinija ferries (jadrolinija.hr).

By Jane Foster

Rome

Rome is a classic which never stands still. Whether it’s an ancient site getting a startling facelift, a fresh dining trend sweeping the city, or another hotel springing up in the Centro Storico, there’s always something new to lure visitors back again.

The archeological park housing the Colosseum, Roman Forum and Palatine, for example, might seem like the least likely place for innovation, yet last summer’s unveiling – after a 50-year hiatus – of the spectacularly restored Domus Tiberiana opens a new route from the northern half of the Forum up to the lovely Orti Farnesiani gardens on the Palatine hill. Lofty brick halls contain interactive displays charting the evolution of this vast structure, and the lighting – and spectacular views over the Forum – are memorable, to say the least.

Rome's archeological park remains a must-see, with restoration ongoing - iStock/Getty

The Largo di Torre Argentina seems an unlikely spot for a new arrival – most who pass through this piazza are too busy choking on traffic fumes and dodging buses to notice the jumble of columns and masonry at its centre. Yet this wondrous site (thought to be where Julius Caesar was assassinated) has been given a major facelift and can now be visited via a walkway which puts visitors face-to-face with the remains – and well below the traffic above.

The under-visited octagonal hall of Diocletian’s sprawling bath complex has taken on a new lease of life too, with a revolving display of artworks and artefacts recovered by the art theft wing of Italy’s Carabinieri police. The Museo dell’Arte Salvata is an ever-changing treat, with retrieved and restored works placed here temporarily before being returned to their rightful owners.

The newness doesn’t stop at Rome’s historic sites. Hotels sprung up all over the city during and immediately after the pandemic – though many were of the five-star variety, leaving few fresh options for shallower pockets. One exception is the Hoxton Rome (double rooms from £143; thehoxton.com/rome) in the well connected inner suburb of Parioli. Suave, slick and appealing to a style-conscious crowd, it offers rooms at genuinely affordable prices… as long as you travel out of season.

At another level entirely, the recently inaugurated Bulgari Hotel Roma (double rooms from £1,253; bulgarihotels.com/rome) is a luxurious extravaganza of exquisite coloured marble, with an indoor pool that a Roman emperor would envy and a bird’s-eye view into the Mausoleum of Augustus – currently closed due to (yet another) makeover of the surrounding piazza. If your budget doesn’t stretch that far, opt instead for an evening at the hotel’s gorgeous, verdant roof-terrace bar, which is open to non-guests, and makes a splendid place to catch a sunset.

Follow a meal at Vico Pizza&Wine (left) with dessert from Fatamorgana (right)

Eating well in Rome has never been difficult, but a new crop of restaurants has made it easier than ever. Fresh from Naples, pizzaiolo extraordinaire Enzo Coccia has brought his much-loved pizzas to the Eternal City at Vico Pizza&Wine, just round the corner from the Pantheon. Meanwhile, Ginger Corte Laica is the ideal antidote to Coccia’s carb-fest, pouring fresh, organic produce into delicious health-aware fare from morning until late at night.

And as if that wasn’t sufficient, there’s even a new outlet of Fatamorgana, the ice-cream stalwart which has been providing refined Roman palates with gourmet gelato for 20 years. The new arrival is at via della Croce 46, in the centralissima fashion zone.

So what’s on the horizon? With a Holy Year predicted to draw 35 million pilgrims to Rome in 2025 (in honour of the 27th ordinary Jubilee of the Catholic Church), the city is pumping cash into a host of improvements aimed at easing visitors over the characteristic cobblestones. Some €8.2 billion has been earmarked to fund new tramlines, more bike lanes, better toilets, more easily accessible churches and fewer potholes, among other things – but take it all with a pinch of salt: the last-minute rush to get the city looking ship-shape means even more building sites and hold-ups in the prone-to-chaos centro, with rumours that improvements are unlikely to be completed in time.

When to go

Rome is chaotic in summer, when prices (especially accommodation prices) soar. The Eternal City is also, of course, the nerve centre of the Catholic Church, meaning it’s well worth avoiding Christmas and Easter. For a quieter Rome, with crisp blue days and an array of warm colours, autumn is a treat.

With less crowds and beautiful seasonal colours, autumn is a great time to visit Rome - iStock/Getty

How to get there

easyJet and British Airways operate flights to Rome Fiumicino airport from London airports and Bristol. Ryanair flies from Manchester, Edinburgh and London to Rome Ciampino.

Insider tips

Rent an e-bike (you can do this through the Uber app) and cycle along the leafy right bank of the Tiber to get a fresh view of the Centro Storico.

Close to the Vatican, Mercato Trionfale is Rome’s biggest indoor produce market. Pick up gifts to take home, and snack on fantastic meat and fish delicacies, or slabs of pizza.

A 48-hour urban transport ticket costs just €12.50 and covers buses, trams, the metro and local trains. These can be purchased at stations and from dispensers at many large bus stops. You can also use your debit card for contactless payment on buses.

By Anne Hanley

Lisbon

Despite being the second oldest capital city in Europe, Lisbon remained relatively under the visitor radar in the 20th century until Expo 1998 led to massive regeneration throughout the city. Its long years under the Salazar dictatorship, when it was isolated from its continental neighbours, meant that it retains, even today, a strong Portuguese identity.

The harmonious charm of its red roofs and that special Lisbon light, which bounces off the glossy tiled facades and the rippling surface of the Tagus, captivate the ever-increasing number of visitors today. It is a city that wears its ancient history on its sleeve, and delights in its contrasts: from the narrow, winding alleyways of Alfama, a maze redolent of the Moorish occupation, to the glory of Portugal’s Golden Age and the broad, imposing, Avenida de Liberdade, the city’s main artery, created when the city was rebuilt after a devastating earthquake in 1755.

With innovation in the air, now is a thoroughly rewarding time to visit Lisbon - Moment RF/Getty

Change is in the air – literally – with cranes punctuating the blue skies as old palaces are converted into modern hotels; restaurants and bars spill out noisily onto streets that once only echoed with footsteps, and new museums celebrate a Lisbon that has finally turned its face from the sea to look inwards at Europe – all combining to make now a thoroughly rewarding time to visit.

So where to stay? Fancy something palatial? You could explore the recently-opened Verride Palácio de Santa Catarina (doubles from £455; verridesc.pt), Palácio Principe Real (doubles from £263; palacioprincipereal.com) or Palácio Ludovice (doubles from £166; palacioludovice.com), offering a slice of history in their respective neighbourhoods of buzzing Chiado or leafy Principe Real. Or opt for a centrally-located classic like The Ritz, now a Four Seasons (doubles from £838; fourseasons.com). For the fado-filled streets of Alfama, try Santa Clara 1728 (doubles from £257; silentliving.pt), just six rooms with a memorable moonlit view over the pantheon and the Tagus beyond.

The burgeoning restaurant scene in Lisbon has changed beyond recognition in the last few years - Corbis/Getty

As for food, the Lisbon restaurant scene has changed beyond recognition in the last few years. To what was a pretty uniform Portuguese culinary experience has been added a cluster of excellent Italian options, including Liberta Kitchen and Davvero, a great Japanese at Kabuki Lisbon, and a fusion of Mexican-Peruvian at Las dos Manos. Vegetarian restaurants are now commonplace, while Belcanto and Cura are excellent fine-dining options. If rooftops are your thing, head for local favourite, the buzzy, breezy Seen, or slick, chic Rossio Gastrobar, or the hip Park. For speakeasies, try The Red Frog for its superlative craft cocktails.

As Lisbon’s popularity increases, so too does its range of attractions. The Museum of Contemporary Art MAC/CCB opened in October, while 2022 saw the opening of the Royal Treasure Museum – containing the crown jewels – in Palácio Nacional da Ajuda. Adventurers might like Quake, the immersive Earthquake Museum; those with a more gastronomic bent can dip into the Beer Museum or even The Interpretative Center of the History of Cod.

When to go

May, when the purple Jacaranda trees line the streets, and September with its mellow, golden light. You can be reasonably sure of blue skies year round but avoid the heat and crowds of August.

Visit in May to view the purple Jacaranda trees that line the streets - Alamy

How to get there

British Airways (from Heathrow), easyJet (from Gatwick and Luton) and Ryanair (from Stansted) all operate flights; easyjet and Ryanair also operate from Bristol, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Manchester.

Insider tips

Bring flat shoes: Lisbon’s hills and cobbles are challenging in heels.

Get a taste of the city with a foodie-themed walking tour (culinarybackstreets.com).

Devote a day to Belém to explore the monastery, museums and botanical gardens, and to sample the original Pasteis de Nata (custard tart), best eaten warm with a dusting of cinnamon.

By Mary Lussiana

Budapest

After the Iron Curtain clattered down more than 30 years ago, Budapest became a short-break favourite: a place of elegant boulevards and aristocratic architecture, with one of Europe’s great rivers – the Danube – running through its heart. Hungary’s capital offered a flavour of Paris without a Parisian price tag, and tourists flocked here, from youngsters drawn by its outdoor bars to opera lovers enjoying performances of Mozart for just a few pounds. As the years passed, rundown neighbourhoods were reborn, hotels mushroomed, and the quality of food and service got better and better. And then Covid struck.

The city of Budapest sits along one of Europe’s great rivers, the Danube - Camera Press

When the world reopened, tourists returned to a city with a slightly different look. The odd café-bar in the nightlife hotspots of Liszt Ferenc Square and Raday Street remained boarded up. Some genuine heavyweights had closed – among them Onyx on Vorosmarty Square, the country’s first two-starred Michelin-starred restaurant. It was as though teeth were missing from the city’s smile.

But in the ensuing months and years, the gaps have been quickly filled with new establishments bringing a fresh energy to the tourist scene. Restaurants like Szaletly in City Park are exciting diners with creative takes on traditional Hungarian dishes. W Hotels has unveiled accommodation as luxurious as it comes in the Drechsler Palace (double rooms from £295; marriott.com), while for those on a budget, Giselle Vintage Doubles (gisellebudapest.com) offers elegant rooms in a mansion near Elizabeth Bridge for as little as £40 per night. Other businesses have used the time to reconsider and reinvent. The excellent Aria Hotel (double rooms from £269;) has launched its Liszt Café, specialising in macarons and decorated with plaques signed by A-List musicians. Onyx itself is running a 16-seater taster kitchen in preparation for a full re-birth in 2024 – and with luck the reclaiming of those coveted Michelin stars.

Dismantled by the communists 50 years ago, the Castle District’s Guard House – originally built in 1903 for the soldiers protecting Buda Palace – now stands handsome once more at the top of the funicular railway (with a traditional café and a display about the history of the guards). There’s an ongoing programme of renovation inside the palace too, and several historically important rooms that were destroyed during the Second World War have been restored to their former glory.

The 100-hectare City Park has been transformed into a cultural hub - Alamy

Even more exciting is the ambitious work to convert Budapest’s 100-hectare City Park into a cultural hub, a project that organisers claim is the biggest of its kind in Europe.

It is already yielding results, including the recently opened House of Music Hungary. Located in a breathtaking building designed by architect Sou Fujimoto – with a rolling golden roof and organic-feeling cut-outs and columns – it contains an exhibition that takes a glorious sweep through everything from monastic hymns to heavy metal. This is one not to miss; it’s among the most engagingly interactive exhibitions you’ll ever experience.

Alongside the new attractions are the best of those that were there before. The Great Market Hall still promises an unbeatable atmosphere, the pedestrianised Váci Street hosts its street performances, the art of the Museum of Fine Arts is as stimulating as ever. Long-established restaurants like Café Kör continue to fill their tables, the Jewish District remains the place to party, and the timetable of festivals and events is bursting at the seams. Budapest is back.

For fewer crowds and pleasant weather, visit during the shoulder months: September/October or May/June - 4cornersimages

When to go

Each season has its claims. There are cultural festivals in spring and autumn, Christmas markets and open-air ice-rinks in winter, and sunshine aplenty in summer – though it can get very hot in July and August. Accommodation rates peak across summer and the Christmas period; if you’re after lower prices, pleasant weather and thinner crowds, the best months are September/October or May/June.

How to get there

British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair and Wizzair fly to Budapest from London and a good selection of regional airports.

Insider tips

The Budapest Card (budapestcard.org) offers free travel on public transport, access to many museums and attractions, and discounts on restaurants and tours.

The House of Music (ligetbudapest.hu/en) hosts regular free outdoor concerts in summer.

The Great Market Hall (budapestmarkethall.com) has booths on its first floor offering superb value hot food and snacks – try Panorama Ételbár, where a bowl of goulash and a beer will set you back little more than a fiver.

By Monika & Adrian Phillips

Prague

There’s just no getting around Prague’s beauty: it’s simply one of the most visually appealing cities in central Europe – which means, of course, dense crowds pretty much all year round. But as the city’s new openings have started to spread out from the heavily touristed Old Town in recent years, it has become increasingly enjoyable to explore neighbourhoods such as Karlín, Holešovice, Smíchov and Vinohrady, most of which are easily reached on foot or with cheap-as-chips public transport.

Prague remains one of the most visually appealing cities in central Europe - E+/Getty

A big cultural talking point these days, for example, is the Kunsthalle Praha, located over the river on the busier fringes of the Lesser Town (Malá Strana), close to the pretty – and highly recommended for its generous lawns and beer gardens – Letna Park. Set inside a former electricity substation that used to power the city’s tram and trolleybus network, the building has been renovated into three large gallery spaces showcasing 20th-century and contemporary Czech and international art.

To the east of the Old Town, the Karlín neighbourhood (Prague 8) – located between the Vltava and Vítkov hill and famous as the place that got battered most by the 2002 floods – has been steadily transforming itself from a lowkey residential area into a haven of quiet hipsterdom. Saunter along the embankment to enjoy coffee and/or brunch at the friendly, light-filled Ye’s Kafe Wine before exploring the area’s 19th-century houses.

For evening fare, the swanky Kro bistro has pulled chicken and tempeh as well as creative cocktails on the menu. Meanwhile, the smart Twisted Fig Bistro, hidden inside the Hotel Fitzgerald, has traditional fare such as roasted pork belly, duck leg confit and Zander fillet. For a real treat, the newly renovated Hostinec U Váhy, which has been cooking up Czech food for a hundred years, can offer specialities such as smoked beef tongue, snails with herb butter and crispy frog legs.

There are myriad neighbourhoods to discover across the colourful city - Moment RF/Getty

To the west of the centre is another slowly blooming district – Smíchov (Prague 5). This formerly gritty industrial area hasn’t traditionally had much to offer visitors, but in recent years its lower rents and empty spaces have started to attract creatives and entrepreneurs. Food-market sensation Manifesto, present in several Prague districts as well as in Berlin, opened in Smíchov in 2019. Refurbished in 2021, its offerings are constantly changing but recent additions include Frenchy, run by French expat and local wine-scene veteran Adrien Bricout; stop by for an excellent French wine (or champagne) and a plate of fresh oysters, artisanal cheeses, or charcuterie. Pop your head into Bakery60 too, the first Korean bakery in the city and purveyor of delicious fluffy breads and corndogs.

Back in central Prague, the New Town now has the microbrewery and restaurant Bohemia Goose, offering goose and duck dishes year-round, including goose foie gras, goose goulash and burgers with pulled goose meat, which can be washed down with a selection of home-brewed beers. More craft beers can be found at nearby Pult, which specialises in Czech lagers from various breweries. For something swankier, the French-themed L’Avenue Café has a menu of all-day breakfasts, rib-eye steak, grilled octopus and veal cheeks – and a superlative selection of French wines.

The New Town is also the place for hot new hotel openings. Take your pick from Hotel Cube (double rooms from £165; hotelcube.cz), a slick boutique housed in a former 1920s cinema; the Julius Prague (double rooms from £132; thejulius.eu), a deluxe five-star with sumptuous suites and rooms designed by Milan-based studio Matteo Thun & Partners; and the Hyatt’s equally sophisticated Andaz Prague (double rooms from £325; hyatt.com), housed in the historic Sugar Palace.

The Julius Prague is a deluxe new hotel designed by Milan-based studio Matteo Thun & Partners

These will also put you in easy striking distance of the Old Town, where you could also pop into the newly opened 18th-century Clam-Gallas Palace. One of the city’s prime examples of Prague baroque architecture, it was under reconstruction for decades until finally opening to the public in 2022. Guided tours show off the building’s ceremonial staircase, sculptures and stucco, restored furnishings and winter garden. “Ostalgia” fans might also enjoy the new Retro Museum, which is located inside the brutalist Kotva department store and showcases everyday clothing, furniture and design items from the 1970s and 1980s communist era.

When to go

Prague is worth visiting all year round – which is why you’ll find tourists all year round too. The summer is, of course, much busier, making the spring and autumn lovely times to visit. Winter can be charming too, thanks to the Christmas markets, though you’ll need to wrap up warm.

How to get there

easyJet and Jet2 fly from Bristol, Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds Bradford, East Midlands, Newcastle and Glasgow. It’s also possible to reach Prague by train using the Eurostar and a range of train services.

Insider tips

Letna Park is a great place to beat the crowds, even in summer – and it has some of the best views over the Old Town and Charles Bridge that you’ll find. You can walk there from behind Prague Castle.

A fun and free thing to do is look out for the playful public sculptures by the Czech artist David Černý, which include crawling babies, upside-down horses and a rotating Kafka head. They’re quite spread out so you’ll get a chance to explore new parts of the city on the way.

Speaking of David Černý, his art, community and nightlife space Meet Factory is set inside a former abattoir and has a great programme of DJs and live acts every evening.

By Paul Sullivan

