Europe cannot reach net zero without nuclear, Rolls-Royce chief says

Tufan Erginbilgic believes SMRs will play a pivotal role in helping to decarbonise electricity grids across the continent - F. Carter Smith/Bloomberg

Europe cannot reach its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 unless it embraces nuclear power, the chief executive of Rolls-Royce has said.

Tufan Erginbilgic claimed that new small reactors of the sort being developed by his company would play a pivotal role in helping to decarbonise electricity grids across the continent.

Speaking at the Paris Air Show, he said: “I’m not sure, without nuclear, Europe can go to a net zero world. SMR [small modular reactors], frankly, relative to the traditional nuclear power plant, has lots of advantages, because it is much smaller. And therefore the risk profile is much smaller.”

Mr Erginbilgic’s comments come against a backdrop of division within the European Union over how to approach nuclear power.

Some members, such as Germany and Denmark, have a more circumspect approach to nuclear and want more wind and solar sources. Others, including France, are keen to push ahead with the development of new nuclear power.

Rolls-Royce is developing so-called SMRs that are far smaller and cheaper than existing large-scale generators. It hopes the plants can offer zero-carbon power to decarbonise homes, industry and also make green hydrogen for the airline industry.

The company is pushing the UK to place cornerstone orders for the products. However, the Government is running a competitive process and looking at various rival designs. An update is expected as early as October.

Mr Erginbilgic said: “Our technology is very robust. I’m confident that our technology will actually prevail in that process.”

However, he renewed his plea for the government to make “firm commitments” on orders for the reactors. Rolls-Royce has argued that orders from the state will help attract private sector buyers and investment to get the technology off the ground.

In February, Mr Erginbilgic warned that Britain risks squandering its role as a leader in mini-nuclear reactor technology if ministers failed to support its SMRs.

Rolls-Royce is competing with dozens of other companies. It has ambitions to eventually build about 30 SMRs, each with a capacity of about 470 megawatts, which will supply millions of homes and businesses with clean electricity.