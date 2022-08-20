Europe on the brink: the states battling to stave off recession

Richard Partington and Larry Elliott
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Benjamin Westhoff/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Benjamin Westhoff/Reuters

Almost six months after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine, the extent of the damage to the European economy is becoming clear. The red lights of recession are flashing.

The eurozone’s big four economies – Germany, France, Italy and Spain – have all had their growth forecasts for 2023 downgraded by the International Monetary Fund, as a combination of the war and higher interest rates put a brake on activity.

In the UK, inflation is above 10% for the first time in 40 years as households struggle with rising energy bills. The Bank of England forecasts inflation will peak above 13% in autumn after a fresh increase in energy costs, while the economy will fall into a lengthy recession.

While Britain is contending with additional pressures from Brexit, the impact of soaring energy prices, supply chain disruption, shortages of workers and drought are also hitting the rest of Europe. Analysts at the Economist Intelligence Unit say the pain could go on for some time, because countries must wean themselves off Russian hydrocarbons, and building up renewables as an alternative will take time.

“In the near term we expect a recession in Europe in the winter of 2022-23 as a result of energy shortages and sustained elevated inflation”, the EIU said. “The winter of 2023-24 will also be challenging, and so we expect high inflation and sluggish growth until at least 2024.”

Here we assess the chances of recession in the EU – and Russia.

Germany

Europe’s largest economy is in the centre of the storm, as the energy crisis, months without rainfall, and a breakdown in global trade batter its manufacturing base. Economic growth slowed to stall speed in the second quarter and is likely to turn negative in the coming months.

“It will need an economic miracle for Germany not to fall into recession in the second half of the year,” said Carsten Brzeski of the Dutch bank ING. “The fact that the entire German economic business model is currently up for renovation will also weigh on growth prospects in the coming years.”

Interactive

Russia supplied more than half of Germany’s gas in 2020 and about a third of all oil. Since the outbreak of war, the Kremlin has throttled supplies, blaming technical problems for a fall in volume through the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Drought and scorching temperatures have caused a sharp fall in water levels on the Rhine, a key transport route for Germany’s dominant industrial sector. Water levels have fallen below the critical 40cm mark, preventing barges from being loaded to full capacity. Some routes have been cancelled, causing delays for chemicals firms and other manufacturers in industrial heartlands. Factories along the shores of the Rhine dependent on water for cooling have also faced problems, while coal shipments to power plants – which had been earmarked for keeping the lights on – are likely to be disrupted.

In response to the energy crisis, Berlin will impose a gas levy for households, due to come into effect from October and lasting until April 2024, which is designed to spread the higher wholesale cost between households and industry.

The government has put in place an energy support package worth more than €30bn (£26bn), including a €300 lump sum for workers, extra support for those on welfare, cuts to petrol and diesel taxes and discounted €9 bus and train tickets.

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has also promised a fresh package of financial support.

Chances of recession (out of five) • • • •

France

France should be better insulated than many other European nations, thanks to its large nuclear energy sector, which accounts for just over 70% of its electricity generation, but it has been struggling with serious faults at ageing reactors. Although in a less parlous position than Germany, the eurozone’s second-biggest economy could still face damaging power cuts this winter.

GDP rose in France by 0.5% in the second quarter, lower than in other nations across the continent, with domestic consumption notably weak. The government has put in place an emergency support package worth €20bn, including tax cuts at petrol pumps, while capping an increase in regulated electricity prices at 4%, a policy helped by state ownership of the energy giant EDF.

Chances of recession • •

Italy

The Italian economy has performed much more strongly recently than its big eurozone rivals, notching up growth of 1% in the second quarter. But like Germany, Italy is heavily dependent on Russian gas and has the added complication of being thrown into a fresh bout of political uncertainty after the resignation of Mario Draghi as prime minister earlier this summer.

Opinion polls point to a change of direction from Draghi’s technocratic approach following forthcoming elections. A rightwing coalition government that has been campaigning on a strongly nationalistic and protectionist economic platform is expected to win.

Interactive

Financial markets and the European Central Bank are already alive to the risks of investors demanding a higher interest-rate premium for buying Italian bonds. With Italy firmly in mind, the ECB announced a new financial instrument last month designed to prevent higher interest rates from having a disproportionately adverse impact on more vulnerable member states.

In early August, Italy approved a new aid package worth about €17bn for consumers and businesses, in one of Draghi’s final acts as leader. A tax cut on petrol and diesel, which had been due to expire this month, has also been extended to 20 September.

Since the creation of the single currency almost a quarter of a century ago, Italy has been the weakest performing of the “big four”, with living standards barely higher than at the end of the 1990s. It is benefiting this year from a boost to tourism, which accounted for 13% of its GDP before the pandemic.

Chances of recession • • •

Spain

Like every other country in Europe, Spain is affected by the war in Russia but of the big four it has the best chance of avoiding recession, despite soaring inflation.

There are a number of reasons for this. Its economy went into the crisis in reasonably good shape and – like Italy – has been given an added boost by the surge in tourism after the pandemic. Tourism accounted for 12% of Spain’s GDP before Covid and an even bigger share of employment.

But Spain is much less reliant on Russian energy than Italy, and is already a big importer of liquefied natural gas from around the world. GDP rose by 1.1% in the second quarter and the IMF expects it to be the fastest growing of the big four next year.

The government has put in place €16bn of financial aid and loans to help companies and households with soaring energy costs.

Chances of recession •

Russia

Russia has suffered under the west’s sanctions, plunging its economy into a deep recession and forcing the Kremlin to default on its foreign debts for the first time since 1918, though soaring energy prices have helped blunt some of the impact.

Researchers from Yale University said last month that the west was crippling the Russian economy, although other experts disagree. Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg bank, said that recent data did not point to such a “stark conclusion”.

A customer talks to a barista at the counter of a Stars coffee bar, whose decor looks very reminiscent of the US Starbucks chain
A ‘Stars’ coffee bar in Moscow: Russia is already in recession. Photograph: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images

Russia’s current account balance – measuring trade and investment flows – more than tripled to hit a record $167bn surplus in the second quarter, helped by high wholesale oil and gas prices swelling exports, while western sanctions led to a fall in imports. The proceeds have been a vital source of hard currency for Moscow, reflected in the rouble erasing losses seen since the start of the invasion.

However, over the long run experts say Russia’s economy will struggle with the loss of western technology and investment. “Our best guess is that Russia is in a major but still far from catastrophic recession”, Schmieding added.

Chances of recession • • • • •

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me