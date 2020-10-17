Europe braces for impact of 2nd-wave pandemic restrictions

Millions of residents across Europe are bracing for what is likely to be a difficult winter ahead.

After making the necessary sacrifices to get through the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring, Europeans enjoyed a period of relative freedom — to return to schools and bars, fly between countries and go on holiday.

But rising infections in the last month have forced governments to consider tightening restrictions again. While some countries have seen COVID-19 case numbers return to what they were before the spring, others are being hit harder than ever.

For example, the Czech Republic warned earlier this week that the country's medical system could be on the brink of a breakdown.

"We are in danger of collapsing here," Interior Minister Jan Hamacek warned Czech media earlier this week. If the current outbreak, which saw a record 9,721 cases confirmed within a 24-hour period on Thursday, is not contained soon, Hamacek said, there will be "corpse freezers in the streets."

The Czech government has rolled out new measures aimed at curbing the rapid spread, including the closure of bars and restaurants across the country until early November. It has further suspended sporting events, as well as access to movie theatres and museums, while restricting gatherings to groups of maximum six people.

Other European countries that saw a significant surge during the first COVID-19 wave are seeing the return of restrictions that had been lifted in the spring and summer. While citizens of some countries are taking it in stride, others worry about the financial impact.

For Clémence Vergès, a 28-year-old brand specialist with Amazon who had been planning to move from the Paris suburb of Colombes to London over the coming days, new coronavirus restrictions announced in France and Britain have caused confusion and uncertainty about the future.

"I've already changed ticket dates three times," Vergès said. "Every time, something new happens."

She was supposed to make the move to London back in March, but her plans were cut short as the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and lockdown measures swiftly fell into place in both Britain's capital and Paris.

Amazon allowed her to work from home in Colombes throughout the spring and summer. Now, as she awaits her upcoming flight, Vergès is anxious that she may not be able to go ahead with her move if the situation in either Britain or France worsens.

France, Britain introduce new restrictions

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron declared a state of emergency in France, with a new curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. being announced for the areas hit the hardest by the spread of COVID-19, including Paris.

On Thursday, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that London, along with other parts of Britain, would also be facing a new "tier" of measures starting Saturday in response to a resurgence in the spread of the disease.

With 11 boroughs in London breaching the threshold of more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in a week, according to government data, the new Tier 2 rules will see a ban imposed on households mixing indoors, including in pubs and restaurants, while groups meeting outdoors will be limited to a maximum of six people.

