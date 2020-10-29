Europe Bovine and Goat Colostrum Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Form, Nature, End Use, and Distribution Channel

The bovine and goat colostrum market in Europe is expected to reach US$ 278. 4 million by 2027 from US$ 200. 1 million in 2018; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3. 7% during 2019–2027. There is increasing demand for colostrum supplementation by athletes.

Natural antibodies and colostrum polypeptides (CPs) are short chains of amino acids in colostrum which help in suppressing an overactive immune system or stimulating an underactive immune system.



Thus, the antibodies and short-chain peptides both act as immune system modulators that are vital to bring the immune system back to the state of balance, mainly when it has been overtaxed by exercise.Moreover, protein lactoferrin present in colostrum helps eliminate bacteria by chelating iron, which stalls bacterial reproduction.



Skilled and amateur athletes commonly search for better ways to improve their performance.Bovine colostrum provides an alternative to traditional supplements available for athletes with varied skill levels and ages.



Large quantities of insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1) in bovine colostrum make it an ideal supplement.

Based on nature, the Europe bovine and goat colostrum market is segmented into conventional and organic.The conventional segment dominated the market in Europe in 2018, whereas the organic segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The demand for organic colostrum has surged over the past few years due to the rising demand for natural and chemical-free products from pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and functional food producers.Moreover, increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the health benefits of organic colostrum products has boosted the sales of this type of colostrum products.



Moreover, higher purchasing power is another factor leading to the rapid growth of the organic colostrum market in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Conventional bovine and goat colostrum is obtained from conventionally reared cows and goats.The conventional food feed to these animals includes grass and grain.



In animal rearing, conventional farmers administer antibiotics and growth hormones to improve the growth and wellbeing of the cattle.However, the fungicides, fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides in the grain are stored as toxins in their bodies.



Conventional cows and goats are raised in a cruel environment and kept in very confined quarters day and night.They do not get the exercise needed to keep them healthy.



Therefore, the poor quality food, lack of exercise, and close quarters between animals, commonly lead to sickness among these animals. This may further degrade the quality of colostrum collected from the conventionally raised cows and goats. However, most of the colostrum products currently available in the market are conventional. Easy availability and low cost of production are the major factors leading to the high production of conventional colostrum across Europe.

COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to imposed lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.Food and beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, disrupted manufacturing, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.



These factors have also affected the Europe bovine and goat colostrum market.In Europe, Italy is the hardest-hit country by the coronavirus outbreak.



It is expected to suffer an economic hit due to a lack of revenue from various industries.Other member states have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions, including partially closing their borders.



Nevertheless, with the new features and technologies, vendors can add new customers to their clientele and expand their footprint in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the bovine and goat colostrum market in the coming years.

The overall Europe bovine and goat colostrum market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe bovine and goat colostrum market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe bovine and goat colostrum market. Alphatech SAS; Now Health Group, Inc.; Swanson; APS Biogroup; Colostrum BioTec GmbH; FARM-O-SAN; LA BELLE COLOSTRUM and Biotaris B. V. are among the major players operating in the Europe bovine and goat colostrum market.

