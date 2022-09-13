ReportLinker

Summary This report offers a detailed analysis of the apparel market in Europe with COVID-19 impact. It includes an analysis of COVID-19 impact on customer shopping behavior, key apparel retailers, sector analysis, trends, and retailer reactions.

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Apparel Market Size and Trend Analysis by Category (Womenswear, Menswear, Childrenswear, Footwear and Accessories), Product Subsegment, Price Positioning, Retail Channel, Supply Chain, Consumer Attitudes, Key Brands and Forecast, 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318745/?utm_source=GNW





This report includes Analysis, market forecasts, brands, consumer attitudes and trends in the Europe Apparel Market 2020-2025 with COVID-19 impact



Scope

- The European apparel market is forecast to rebound to pre-COVID levels in 2022

- The online channel, despite its relative maturity, will drive European apparel sales

- The athleisure trend and increased focus on health and fitness will benefit sports brands

- Sustainability must be a focus for retailers, as circularity poses a real threat to the apparel retail market



Reasons to Buy

- Gain a comprehensive view of the Europe Apparel market and forecasts to 2025

- Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of Covid-19 on the Spain apparel market

- Investigate current and forecast trends in apparel to identify the opportunities offering the most potential

- Understand who the main competitors are in the Spain apparel market and their price positioning

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318745/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



