The Europe 4PL Market is forecast to grow by USD 5406.56 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

4PL Market in Europe 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the 4PL market in Europe and is forecast to grow by USD 5406.56 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period.

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe 4PL Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446384/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the 4PL market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of 4PL, increasing mergers and acquisitions activities, and rapid growth in the e-commerce industry.



The 4PL market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Consumer goods

• Healthcare

• Others



By Type

• Solution integrator mode

• Synergy plus operating mode

• Industry innovator mode



This study identifies the increase in retail sales as one of the prime reasons driving the 4PL market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on digitalization in logistics and the increasing adoption of blockchain in logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 4PL market in Europe covers the following areas:

• 4PL market sizing

• 4PL market forecast

• 4PL market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 4PL market vendors that include 4PL Consultancy Ltd., Accenture Plc, Allyn International Services Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Central Station AG, CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV AS, GEODIS SA, Kinaxia Logistics Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Logistics Plus Inc., ROHLIG SUUS Logistics S.A., Stef, United Parcel Service Inc., Wiima Logistics, XPO Inc., and Deutsche Bahn AG. Also, the 4PL market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446384/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



