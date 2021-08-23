Europe $2.87 Bn Garage Doors Markets Outlook & Forecast to 2026: Leading Vendors are Garador, Hormann, Novoferm, Teckentrup
Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Garage Doors Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe garage doors market is expected to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.68%.
Garage doors of all segments have an established market across Europe, driven by the demand for new units. Increasing demand for energy-efficient doors is driving the global trend of energy conservation. Builders integrate high-efficiency garage doors in their portfolio, which provides consumers with improved thermal efficiency and saves their expenses.
The government is promoting innovative commercial doors and windows to aid high energy consumption and reduce carbon footprint. Due to expected changes in energy consumption policies by government agencies, the Europe garage doors market is expected to witness a surge in demand.
Automated and remote-controlled operations are the latest technological advancements that are likely to gain high traction in the doors industry. There is also a vast scope of investment in research and development in the market pertaining to disruption in demand and supply of resources. The UK was the largest market for doors and windows market in Europe as of 2020.
Europe Garage Doors Market Segmentation Analysis
The demand for sectional doors is rapidly increasing as one of the most prevalent choices among consumers and will continue to grow during the forecast period. In terms of design options, sectional doors have more room for personalization, as it has a wide range of design differences, whereas roller doors have limited design.
In terms of material used, Aluminum doors remain the favorable option in commercial spaces since it is lighter than steel and iron and is also naturally resistant to corrosion and rust and offers good durability and strength. The demand for wooden materials has been higher in Western Europe and Nordic countries.
Geographical Analysis
The UK holds the largest European garage doors market share, due to the installation of doors in new construction and renovation activities. In Germany, factors such as low-interest rates, a rising immigrant population, and job security support the growth of construction which, in turn, will increase the demand for garage doors in the country. In emerging regions of Central and Eastern Europe, rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output are driving the growth of the garage doors market.
Vendor Analysis
The garage doors market in Europe is highly fragmented, with several established manufacturers holding a significant share. Following the regional trend for energy conservation, vendors are integrating high performance doors in their product portfolio. The growth of the vendors depends on market conditions, technological innovations, and industry development.
The key players in the Europe garage doors market are Garador, Hormann, Novoferm, Teckentrup. Vendors must pursue growth by acquisitions as numerous small-scale players are active in towns and small regions. Vendors should focus on improving their geographical presence by finding partners in emerging countries.
Prominent Vendors
Garador
Hormann
Novoferm
Teckentrup
Other Prominent Vendors
Alluguard
Assa Abloy
Alulux
Birkdale
Came
Cedar Door
Erreca
Gliderol
Jeld-Wen
Kruzik
Nassau Door
Nice
Rundum Meir
Ryterna
Silvelox
SWS
VKR holdings
Woodrite Doors
Alutech
Raynor
Doorhan
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Construction Overview in Europe
7.3 Innovation in Garage Doors
7.4 Impact Of COVID-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Improvement in Operation & Functionalities Of Garage Doors
8.2 Investments in Research & Development
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 New Construction & Increasing Home Enhancement Activities
9.2 Post-Covid Recovery of European Tourism Industry
9.3 Rising Housing Investments
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
10.2 Variations in Construction Industry
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
12 Door Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Sectional Garage Doors
12.5 Roller Garage Doors
12.6 Up and Over Garage Doors
12.7 Side Hinged Garage Doors
12.8 Side Sliding Garage Doors
13 Material
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Metal
13.5 Wood
13.6 Fiberglass
13.7 Others
14 Operation
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Manual
14.5 Automatic
15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Residential
15.5 Commercial
16 Country
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
16.3 Country Overview
16.4 UK
16.5 Germany
16.6 France
16.7 Italy
16.8 Spain
16.9 Nordics
16.10 Benelux
16.11 Russia
16.12 Poland
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Competition Overview
18 Key Company Profiles
18.1 Garador
18.2 Hormann
18.3 Novoferm
18.4 Teckentrup
19 Other Prominent Vendors
19.1 Alluguard
19.2 ASSA Abloy
19.3 Alulux
19.4 Birkdale
19.5 Came
19.6 Cedar Door
19.7 Erreka
19.8 Gliderol
19.9 Jeld-Wen
19.10 Kruzik
19.11 Nassau Door
19.12 Nice
19.13 Rundum Meir
19.14 Ryterna
19.15 Silvelox
19.16 SWS
19.17 VKR Holding
19.18 Woodrite Doors
19.19 Alutech
19.20 Raynor
19.21 Doorhan
