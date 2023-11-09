Europa League tables 2023-24: Group standings, fixture and results for matchday 4

Thursday night proved largely a good one for British teams in European action.

West Ham got back to winning ways in the Europa League by gaining revenge on Olympiacos with a tight win sealed by Lucas Paqueta’s late goal.

In what had been billed as something of a grudge match, the Hammers returned to the top of Group A after Freiburg had put the pressure on earlier in the night by beating Backa Topola.

That victory ensured the Irons will be playing European football in some capacity after Christmas.

There were also wins for Brighton away at Ajax, Aston Villa at home to AZ Alkmaar and Rangers at Ibrox against Sparta Prague.

One of the biggest shocks of the night, however, came in Toulouse. Liverpool were beaten 3-2 to lose their 100% record on the continent this season, with the Reds denied what would have been a dramatic late goal due to VAR.

Europa League 2023-24 group standings

Europa League fixtures, live scores and results

Follow all the latest Europa League news and updates LIVE on Standard Sport!