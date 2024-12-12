Europa League table: Lazio still leaders, Roma revitalised

Lazio are guaranteed a place in at least the Europa League play-offs as they are top of the table, while Roma boost their chances of getting into the top 24.

The Biancocelesti put in a dominant performance in Amsterdam to flatten Ajax 3-1 with goals from Loum Tchaouna, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and veteran Pedro.

It puts them on 16 points from six games in the Europa League, joint top with Athletic Club, but ahead on a superior goal difference of +11.

This guarantees them a place in the top 24 places, which is worth a spot in at least the play-offs, although the top eight is what allows teams to go directly into the Round of 16.

ROME, ITALY – DECEMBER 12: Mats Hummels of AS Roma battles for possession with Matheus of SC Braga during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between AS Roma and SC Braga at Stadio Olimpico on December 12, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Roma beat 10-man SC Braga 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico to bolster their position to 14th on nine points.

As things stand, it would still be enough to qualify the Giallorossi for a seeded spot in the play-offs draw.

The top eight go directly into the Round of 16, teams from 9-16 are seeded in the play-offs, facing a side from 17-24.

The sides from 25th place onwards are eliminated from Europe altogether when this phase concludes in January.