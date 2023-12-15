When is the Europa League play-off draw? Date, start time and how to watch online

The Europa League will feature a play-off round after the group stage for only the second time, to decide which teams enter the 2023/24 last-16 draw.

There are eight play-offs and they will be contested by the eight clubs who finished third in their Champions League group and the eight clubs who finished runners-up in their Europa League group.

The Champions League clubs falling down into the Europa League play-offs include big names like Galatasaray, Benfica and Feyenoord. They will be pitched up against the likes of Sporting, Marseille and Roma.

The Europa League play-off draw will decide which club plays which, and the eight winners of those play-off ties will progress to the last-16 draw, where they will join the eight Europa League group winners in the latter knockout stages.

Here is everything you need to know about the draw, and you can get all the latest football betting sites offers here.

When is the Europa League play-off draw?

The draw will take place on Monday 18 December in Nyon, Switzerland, with the start time to follow.

How to watch online for free

The Europa League play-off draw will be streamed live on Uefa’s YouTube channel.

Which clubs will be in the play-off draw?

The following teams finished third in their Champions League group:

Galatasaray

Lens

Braga

Benfica

Feyenoord

Milan

Young Boys

Shakhtar Donetsk

The follow teams finished in their Europa League group:

Freiburg

Marseille

Sparta Prague

Sporting

Toulouse

Rennes

Roma

When will the Europa League last-16 play-off ties be played?

The fixtures will take place across two legs on 15 and 22 February 2024.

When is the last-16 draw?

The draw for the round-of-16 knockout stage will take place the day after the play-off second legs, on 23 February.