Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, live, Europa League: Score and latest updates

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, live: Score and latest updates - Phil Noble/Reuters

07:28 PM

Mr 700

Last week, Ronaldo was still on the hunt for his 700th club goal, and was looking to break the record in Cyprus. But he had a frustrating evening, with every chance he lined up glancing wide up, finding the keeper's gloves, or striking the post.

... 😲



Cristiano Ronaldo has just unbelievably denied himself from reaching 7⃣0⃣0⃣ career goals with this miss...#UEL pic.twitter.com/Ormb0agwmd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 6, 2022

Happily for the Portuguese international, he only had to wait a few more days...

07:19 PM

Did last week's clash condemn Sancho to a prolonged spell on the bench?

James Ducker has a hunch:

There have been fleeting glimpses this season of the Sancho who made a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund but few players have come to embody the inconsistencies of this United side quite like the England winger.

Read more about the moment that damned Sancho here.

Sancho still has a lot to do at Manchester United - Manchester United

07:10 PM

How Omonia line up this evening

Francis Uzoho (GK), Fotios Kitsos, Hector Yuste, Nemanja Miletic, Adam Lang, Adam Matthews, Charalambos Charalambous, Moreto Cassama, Nikolas Panagiotou, Arndonikos Kakoullis (c), Bruno

Substitutes: Panagi, Lecjaks, Psaltis, Diskerud, Venizelos, Savva, Ansarifard, Barker, Papoulis, Bezus, Zachariou, Loizou

Four changes for the Omonia team that, for stretches, held Manchester United's feet to the fire in last week's 3-2 defeat at home. The visitors may feel the loss of goalkeeper Fabiano, who went off with a shoulder injury against Limassol over the weekend, the most keenly.

07:05 PM

Team news: first up, Manchester United

David De Gea (GK), Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes (c), Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, Fred, Casemiro, Diego Dalot, Antony

Story continues

Substitutes: Heaton, Dubravka, Varane, Shaw, Eriksen, McTominay, Iqbal, Elanga, Garnacho, Pellistri, Sancho

Two changes to how the home side lined up during their trip to Cyprus last week, with Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho starting on the bench tonight, Fred and Rashford having received the call-up in their stead.

Ronaldo starts at Old Trafford - Martin Rickett/PA

04:33 PM

Good evening

Welcome to our coverage of Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus. It is fair to say that Erik ten Hag's first few months as manager of Manchester United have been mixed, though it has been far from a disaster. It was a pretty disastrous start, in fairness, with an opening day defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and then a thoroughly chastening – and frankly humiliating – 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

Since then things have turned around somewhat, though not without the odd blip. With victory over Everton last weekend their record since that defeat in West London makes it five wins out of their last six Premier League games. The problem? The one defeat in that time was a 6-3 defeat in the Manchester Derby. They are, though, so far the only team to take points off league leaders Arsenal.

Manager Erik ten Hag of Manchester United speaks during a press conference at Carrington Training Ground on October 12, 2022 in Manchester, England - Getty Images

In European competition, too, the picture is mixed. They began with a 1-0 home defeat to Real Sociedad but at least chalked up their first victory in this season's competition with a 2-0 away win to Sheriff Tiraspol. Last week they managed to beat this evening's opponents. That said, the victory was anything but straightforward against a team ranked 183 in Uefa's club coefficient. They went 1-0 down to the Cypriots but came back to lead 3-1... before an 85th minute goal reduced the deficit to just one goal.

Nobody should be expecting any miracles from Ten Hag. It will be difficult to turn the club around in one season but, clearly, progress is the order of the day. Their performance in the Manchester derby was terrible, but the gap between United and City is enormous. One game exposed that greatly, but it is not like they suddenly became contenders after just four league wins in a row.

Anyway, kick off at Old Trafford is at 8pm BST and it is a pretty good opportunity for United to continue their decent run of form. We'll be here for all of the live action and updates.