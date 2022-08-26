When is Europa League group stage draw? UK start time today, TV channel, live stream, pots and teams

Matt Verri
·2 min read
When is Europa League group stage draw? UK start time today, TV channel, live stream, pots and teams
In this article:
Today’s Europa League group stage draw will set out Arsenal and Manchester United’s route to the knockout stages.

Both clubs will view this as a realistic route into next season’s Champions League and the two English sides enter the competition as the two favourites to lift the trophy in Budapest next May.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma will fancy their chances too, after success in the inaugural Europa Conference League, while as ever there will be strong Champions League sides dropping down for the knockout stages. Before that though, the focus is on the group stage and all will be revealed in this week’s draw.

When is the Europa League group stage draw?

The draw will take place on Friday, August 26, 2022.

It will be held in Istanbul, Turkey.

What time is the Europa League group stage draw?

The draw is currently scheduled to take place at 12pm BST.

Have the pots been decided?

Currently, 19 of the 32 teams that will participate in the Europa League group stage have been confirmed.

Roma have earned their place by winning last season’s Europa Conference League, while Manchester United and Arsenal qualify through their finishing positions in the Premier League.

The full list of teams will be confirmed ahead of the draw once the Champions League and Europa League play-offs have been completed.

Roma will be eyeing more European success this season (AP)
While a number of clubs already know which pot they will be in for the draw, there are nine that have guaranteed their place in the group stage but they will not have their pot for the draw confirmed until the qualifying rounds have been played.

Here are the teams that have already secured their place in the group-stage draw.

Pot 1

Roma, Manchester United, Arsenal, Lazio, Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kiev, Olympiacos

Pot 2

Feyenoord, PSV, Rennes, Monaco, Real Sociedad, Qarabag, Malmo, Ludogrets

Pot 3

Sheriff, Real Betis, Midtjylland, Bodo Glimt, Ferencvaros, Union Berlin, Freiburg, Fenerbahce

Pot 4

Nantes, HJK, Sturm Graz, Larnaca, Omonia, Zurich, Saint-Gilloise, Trabzonspor

How can I watch the Europa League group stage draw?

TV channel: The draw will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers can watch the draw via the BT Sport app or website, while the draw will also be broadcast for free via Uefa’s YouTube and social media channels.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action from the draw via Standard Sport’s live blog.

When will the Europa League group stage games be played?

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

