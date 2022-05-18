Europa League final: Thousands of Rangers fans in Seville for 'biggest game of our lives' against Eintracht Frankfurt

·1 min read
In this article:
Thousands of Rangers fans have arrived in Seville ahead of what they are calling the "biggest game of our lives" when they meet Eintracht Frankfurt in tonight's Europa League final.

The Glasgow club are the first Scottish team to reach the final of a major European competition since Walter Smith's Rangers side lost 2-0 in the UEFA Cup showpiece in 2008.

The Europa League final will come just over a decade after Rangers entered administration, resulting in the club dropping down to the third division in Scottish football.

Around 100,000 Rangers fans are expected in Spain for the final.

The Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán ground, which will host the final, holds around 40,000 fans - so another stadium will be opened in the city to allow people without tickets to watch the game on big screens.

Rangers fans in Seville told Sky News' sports correspondent Tom Parmenter that there was a "carnival atmosphere" before what would be the "biggest game of our lives".

Some fans said the fact Rangers had returned from the third flight in Scottish football to make a major European final around a decade later "makes it that bit more special".

Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt have met just once before when they played each other at the semi-final stage of the 1960 European Cup.

The Germans won, but were beaten by Real Madrid at Hampden Park in the final in front of 127,000 fans.

The only trophy previously won by Rangers in Europe was the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1972.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who replaced the Aston Villa-bound Steven Gerrard in November, has said his side were ready to make history.

The match kicks off at 8pm.

