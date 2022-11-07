Europa League draw LIVE: Man Utd draw Barcelona in knockout round play-off

Manchester United will face Barcelona in a blockbuster Europa League knockout round play-off tie.

Erik ten Hag’s side finished second in their group, narrowly missing out on top spot to Real Sociedad despite a 1-0 win in Spain on the final matchday, and promptly drew the Catalan giants in what promises to be a mouth-watering tie for a place in the last 16.

Another big-name side to drop down from the Champions League, Juventus, drew French side Nantes, while Bayer Leverkusen take on Monaco in another intriguing tie and Jose Mourinho’s Roma face FC Salzburg.

The Europa League play-offs will be held over two legs, with matches played on 16 and 23 February. United will play the second leg against Barca at home at Old Trafford.

Follow all the updates from the Europa League play-off draw:

Manchester United draw Barcelona in Europa League knockout round play-off

Juventus to take on French side Nantes

12:20 , Michael Jones

Here is the full draw for the Europa League play-off round:

Barcelona vs Manchester United

Juventus vs Nantes

Sporting CP vs FC Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donestsk vs Rennes

Ajax vs Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven

RB Salzburg vs Roma

12:18 , Michael Jones

Finally, RB Salzburg will take on Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

12:18 , Michael Jones

The Europa League specialists, Sevilla, who have won this competition six times are drawn against PSV Eindhoven.

12:17 , Michael Jones

Bayer Leverkusen are drawn against Monaco.

12:16 , Michael Jones

Ajax face Union Berlin in the fifth fixture of the round. Three to go.

12:15 , Michael Jones

Shakhtar Donetsk are the next team drawn out and they go up against Rennes.

12:14 , Michael Jones

Sporting CP will face on FC Midtjylland who are unbeaten in their last eight Europa League home games.

12:13 , Michael Jones

Juventus are out next and they will take on French side Nantes!

12:12 , Michael Jones

Barcelona are the first name out of the pot. They face Manchester United!

Good luck beating that clash. What a tie to come out first.

12:10 , Michael Jones

The Europa League runners-up will play the first legs away from the home and the second legs at home. No side can face another one from the same country.

12:06 , Michael Jones

And of course Giorgio Marchetti is back to oversee the draw.

He introduces former Hungarian international Zoltan Gera to draw out the balls.

12:02 , Michael Jones

Here we go then. The knockout round play-off legs will take place on the 16th and 23rd February.

Who will Manchester United be facing?

Liverpool to face Real Madrid in Champions League

11:58 , Michael Jones

Liverpool can feel slightly aggrieved at their last-16 draw.

Yes they finished second in their group behind Napoli but to compare them to the other English sides the Reds amassed 15 points in their group, Man City got 14, Chelsea 13 and Spurs topped their group with just 11.

So, the highest points scorers in the group stages from the Premier League are rewarded with a fixture against the reigning European champions.

That’s the luck of the draw and just shows the importance of finishing top during the group stages.

Europa League play-off draw

11:53 , Michael Jones

Here’s a look at which teams make up the two pots:

Europa League runners-up

PSV Eindhoven, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin, Manchester United, Midtjylland, Nantes, Monaco

Champions League third-placed finishers

Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona, Sporting CP, RB Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sevilla, Juventus

11:49 , Michael Jones

Coming up at 12pm is the draw for the Europa League play-off round where the runners-up in the group stages take on the third place finishers from the Champions League for a spot in the Europa League last-16.

This draw could emulate the previous one and provide some cracking fixtures as Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus and Sevilla are all in the mix.

Man City draw RB Leipzig in Champions League last 16

11:44 , Michael Jones

Manchester City will face RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16.

Pep Guardiola’s side are once again hoping to end their search for an elusive Champions League title, with the arrival of Erling Haaland helping to establish City as firm favourites for this season’s crown.

Haaland scored five times in just four group stage appearances as City topped their group ahead of Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen.

The Premier League champions were knocked out by eventual winners Real Madrid in last season’s semi-finals, following a dramatic comeback at the Bernabeu.

City will travel to the Red Bull Arena for the first leg before returning to the Etihad for the second leg.

Man City draw RB Leipzig in Champions League last 16

Tottenham draw AC Milan in Champions League last 16

11:40 , Michael Jones

Tottenham Hotspur will face AC Milan in the Champions League last 16.

Spurs edged Marseille in a dramatic group-stage decider to qualify for the knockout stages as one of the seeded teams, as Antonio Conte’s side also finished ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon.

Meanwhile, Milan came second in their group, finishing behind Chelsea but ahead of RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb. Stefano Pioli’s team thrashed Salzburg 4-0 in their final group game to qualify at the expense of the Austrian club.

Tottenham are back in the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in three seasons, when the 2019 finalists were knocked out by RB Leipzig.

Milan, who are seven-time European champions, were absent from the Champions League between 2014 and last season, when they bowed out in the group stage. The Italian giants’ last trophy in the competition came in 2007, when they saw off Liverpool to avenge a 2005 final loss to the Premier League side.

Tottenham draw AC Milan in Champions League last 16

Chelsea draw Borussia Dortmund in Champions League last 16

11:36 , Michael Jones

Chelsea will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16.

Graham Potter’s side topped their group following impressive wins over Italian champions AC Milan, but the Blues are winless in their last four following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

The two-time European champions were knocked out at the last 16 stage by Real Madrid last season, who went on to win the Champions League for the 14th time.

The last-16 first legs will take place across 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs set to be played over 7-8 and 14-15 March.

Chelsea will travel to Dortmund for the first leg before returning to Stamford Bridge for the return fixture.

Chelsea draw Borussia Dortmund in Champions League last 16

Liverpool draw Real Madrid in Champions League last 16

11:32 , Michael Jones

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, in a repeat of last season’s final.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Paris in June to win their 14th title, as Vinicius Junior’s winner ended Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of lifting the Champions League for the second time as manager.

Real Madrid also defeated Klopp’s Liverpool in the 2018 final, while the Spanish side knocked out Liverpool in the 2020/21 season at the quarter-final stage.

The Reds were the only Premier League team to come second in their group this season, as Klopp’s side finished behind Napoli, meaning they would play a seeded opponent.

Liverpool draw Real Madrid in Champions League last 16

11:28 , Michael Jones

What a great stat for Tottenham fans.

10 – Tottenham’s Antonio Conte has won more matches in all competitions against Milan than he has versus any other side in his managerial career. Edge. #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/KQjnODzpLu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2022

11:25 , Michael Jones

There are some juicy clashes to come when the Champions League returns in 2023.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid has to be the stand out as Jurgen Klopp’s underperforming Reds welcome the European champions to Anfield for the first leg.

PSG vs Bayern Munich is another barnstorming contest that should provide some fireworks.

Elsewhere, Benfica have been rewarded for topping their group and got drawn against the lowest ranked side in the competition Club Brugge whilst Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City will all be satisfied with their opponents.

Champions League last 16 draw in full

11:20 , Michael Jones

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs Porto

PSG vs Bayern Munich

11:19 , Michael Jones

Paris Saint-Germain take on Bayern Munich!

11:19 , Michael Jones

Inter Milan have to face Porto in the second to last fixture which leaves a blockbuster final clash...

11:18 , Michael Jones

Borussia Dortmund will face Chelsea!

The German club faced Manchester City in the group stages and are heading to London this time.

11:17 , Michael Jones

The current Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt will face Napoli!

That will be an interesting contest and Napoli will be the favourites to progress.

11:16 , Michael Jones

Serie A side AC Milan are drawn against Tottenham Hotspur!

Not the easiest draw for Antonio Conte’s men but also not the worst.

11:15 , Michael Jones

Liverpool come out with three possible opponents Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Porto.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are drawn against... Real Madrid!

That’s a tough tie.

11:14 , Michael Jones

Club Brugge are the next runners-up team to be drawn. Porto are ineligible to play them.

Who will get the Belgian team?

It’s Benfica!

Club Brugge vs Benfica is the second tie.

11:13 , Michael Jones

RB Leipzig are the first team out of the pot. Only Bayern Munich and Real Madrid cannot be drawn against them.

Leipzig will play... Manchester City!

11:11 , Michael Jones

The group runners-up will play the first legs of the round of 16 at home so they’ll be drawn out first followed by the eligible group winners.

11:09 , Michael Jones

Of course one of Marchetti’s other roles is to introduce the former players who will be helping to draw the balls.

Former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid midfielder Hamit Altintop is introduced onto the stage.

11:06 , Michael Jones

Here’s Giorgio Marchetti!

Uefa’s Deputy General Secretary is the face of these draws and he comes out onto the stage to recap the group stages after a video showing a recap of the group stages.

11:00 , Michael Jones

The draw ceremony is about to get going in Switzerland. Here’s a reminder of the two pots:

Seeded: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham.

Unseeded: AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Bruges, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Leipzig, Liverpool, Paris St-Germain.

Teams cannot face a side they played in the group stages nor another team from their home country.

Who will it be?

10:57 , Michael Jones

🏆 It was Real Madrid in 2022...

🔮 Who will it be in 2023?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/NxYJCNXPtv — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 7, 2022

Antonio Conte admits Spurs are ‘far’ from winning trophies and need time

10:52 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte reiterated his calls for time and patience at Tottenham after admitting they were far off from winning a trophy following Sunday’s home defeat to Liverpool.

The Italian celebrated a year in charge at Spurs last week and has made big progress during his 12 months, taking over a club in the Europa Conference League and guiding them in the knock-out stage of the Champions League.

Tottenham’s style of play still draws detractors but they remain fourth in the table despite three losses from their last four Premier League fixtures.

Conte has repeatedly talked down their chances of competing for the title and called on fans to trust the process after they booed the team off at half-time of the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Antonio Conte admits Spurs are ‘far’ from winning trophies and need time

Chelsea’s attacking impotence is a familiar riddle for Graham Potter to solve

10:47 , Michael Jones

The soundtrack is blander, biting criticisms replaced by forgettable musings, the sense of a self-destructive manager blowing his empire up has gone, with quiet, vague notions of progress in vogue instead, but in a sense Chelsea have not been transformed by regime change.

At least one problem remains the same. They do not score enough goals. Not under Thomas Tuchel and not under Graham Potter either. Compile a league table over the last four rounds of fixtures and Chelsea are the lowest scorers: two goals in four games leaves them behind even Wolves. A meagre haul of two points in four games is why they will not spend the World Cup in the top four. A derby defeat to Arsenal was an exercise in attacking impotence: just five shots, with only one on target, a mere eight touches for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, an expected goals total of 0.28, their lowest in the top flight for over a year. There was a bland bluntness to Chelsea.

A beguiling trait of Chelsea over the last two decades is how the characteristics could remain as the manager changed. Potter got the new-manager bump that Tuchel experienced; that most of their predecessors did, too. For years, Chelsea were resourceful, redoubtable winners, no matter who was in charge. They were a byword for pragmatism. Now, whoever is in the dugout, they struggle to be prolific enough.

Chelsea’s attacking impotence is a familiar riddle for Graham Potter to solve

Bayern not worried about drawing Liverpool

10:42 , Michael Jones

Bayern Munich head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, was asked about his thoughts on drawing Liverpool in the last-16 after Jurgen Klopp’s men finished second in Group A and the German was pretty nonplussed about the prospect.

“There are easier draws [than getting Liverpool], but there’s always a chance that you can turn the tables.” he said, “There are not too many teams that finished second in their groups who would want to play against us.”

PSG boss ‘relaxed’ about last-16 opponent

10:37 , Michael Jones

Paris Saint-Germain head coach, Christophe Galtier, says his side are relaxed about the draw for the last-16 despite finishing second in Group H and facing the prospect of a group winner in the first knockout round.

“We know that to lift the trophy means we’ll have to take the best teams and we’ll find out the first one we’ll play at this draw.” said the PSG boss, “We’re calm and relaxed.”

Who can the English teams get?

10:33 , Michael Jones

Given the restrictions meaning you can’t play a team who were in your group or are from the same country, there are a limited number of sides each English team could face.

Chelsea can only draw: Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Leipzig

Liverpool can only draw: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid

Man City can only draw: AC Milan, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Leipzig

Tottenham can only draw: AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Leipzig

Potential trip ups

10:28 , Michael Jones

There are a few surprises in the seeded pot this year after both Liverpool and PSG missed out.

Benfica are one. They have yet to lose a competitive game all season and clinched the top spot in Group H by the narrowest margin in Champions League history.

The Portuguese side scored a sixth goal at Maccabi Haifa in stoppage time to take them level on points, head-to-head record, goals scored and goals conceded with Paris St-Germain. Meaning they won the group due to scoring more away goals than the French side.

Napoli have also been a clear force throughout the group stages and their loss to Liverpool on the final matchday is the only time they’ve been defeated this season. Thankfully for the Reds, Napoli cannot be drawn against them but the Serie A side may be a testing prospect for PSG.

From the unseeded pot, the English sides will be hoping to avoid the French champions who have Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to call on. The big surprise of the group stages though was Club Brugge, who were in the bottom seeds when the group draw was made, yet reached the knockout stage for the first time.

The Belgian side qualified after just four games but failed to score in their final three group matches.

What are the other Champions League key dates?

10:22 , Michael Jones

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11th/12th & 18th/19th April 2023

Semi-finals: 9th/10th & 16th/17th May 2023

Final: 10th June 2023

When are the round of 16 matches played?

10:16 , Michael Jones

The first legs will be played on 14th/15th and 21st/22nd February 2023 with the second legs on 7th/8th and 14th/15th March.

Kick-offs for all games are at 8pm GMT and the seeded teams in the draw will play the second legs at home.

Who can Liverpool get in the Champions League draw?

10:10 , Michael Jones

Liverpool racked up 15 points in their Champions League group to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in today’s draw.

Despite that impressive haul, Jurgen Klopp’s troops could only finish as runners-up in Group A, as Napoli similarly only lost one game to finish on 15 points but had a better record in the head to head matches between the sides and topped the pool.

It means a couple of European heavyweights, in the form of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, are among Liverpool’s potential last-16 opponents but a bounceback performance to beat Napoli 2-0 on the final matchday - having suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Leeds the previous weekend - will have restored Klopp’s confidence in his troops.

Restrictions on playing teams who were in your group or are from the same country, mean there are only four possible opponents in the round of 16. The Reds will face either Bayern Munich, Benfica, Porto or Real Madrid - all of whom won their respective groups.

Who can Liverpool get in the Champions League draw?

Who can Manchester City get in the Champions League draw?

10:04 , Michael Jones

Manchester City cruised through their Champions League group unbeaten to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in today’s draw.

City rarely broke sweat as they began Group G with a 4-0 win over Sevilla, a 2-1 triumph against Borussia Dortmund and a 5-0 thumping of FC Copenhagen.

With qualification all but secured, Pep Guardiola’s side took their foot off the gas slightly as back-to-back goalless away draws with Copenhagen and Dortmund ruined their perfect record but they finished with a flourish as a goal from teenager Rico Lewis helped them down Sevilla 3-1.

Restrictions on playing teams who were in your group or are from the same country, mean there are only six possible opponents in the round of 16. City will face either AC Milan, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, PSG or RB Leipzig - all of whom finished as runners-up in their respective groups.

Who can Man City get in the Champions League draw?

Who can Tottenham get in the Champions League draw?

09:58 , Michael Jones

Tottenham Hotspur dramatically won their Champions League group on the final matchday to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in today’s draw.

An up-and-down set of performances throughout the group stage culminated in a helter-skelter conclusion last Tuesday that, at various points, saw Tottenham topping the group, finishing as runners-up and missing out on qualification altogether. Eventually, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s 95th-minute strike secured a 2-1 win over Marseille and meant they narrowly won Group D ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt, with Sporting CP coming third and dropping into the Europa League.

Taking four points off Frankfurt home and away proved pivotal for Antonio Conte’s men, as did an opening 2-0 home victory over Marseille, which ensured they ultimately weren’t punished for a return of just one point from the two games against Sporting.

Restrictions on playing teams who were in your group or are from the same country, mean there are only six possible opponents in the round of 16. Spurs will face either AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, PSG or RB Leipzig - all of whom finished as runners-up in their respective groups.

Who can Tottenham get in the Champions League draw?

Who can Chelsea get in the Champions League draw?

09:52 , Michael Jones

Chelsea overcame a slow start to their Champions League campaign to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in today’s draw.

A dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on the opening matchday gave Chelsea the worst possible start on Group E, as well as helping spell the end of Thomas Tuchel, and a 1-1 home draw with Red Bull Salzburg put them further behind the 8-ball.

But with Graham Potter in charge, they were perfect after that as they beat AC Milan home and away before exacting revenge on Salzburg and Zagreb thanks to 2-1 victories - enabling them to top the group and earn a place in the seeded pot for Monday’s draw.

Restrictions on playing teams who were in your group or are from the same country, mean there are only six possible opponents in the round of 16. The Blues will face either Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, PSG or RB Leipzig - all of whom finished as runners-up in their respective groups.

Who can Chelsea get in the Champions League draw?

Who is in the draw?

09:46 , Michael Jones

The eight group winners and eight runners-up from the group stage comprise the teams in the last 16. The group winners are in the seeded pot, with the runners-up in the unseeded pot. Teams cannot be drawn against a side from their own country or from their group.

Group winners (seeded)

Bayern Munich (GER, Group C)

Benfica (POR, Group H)

Chelsea (ENG, Group E)

Manchester City (ENG, Group G)

Napoli (ITA, Group A)

Porto (POR, Group B)

Real Madrid (ESP, Group F)

Tottenham (ENG, Group D)

Group runners-up (unseeded)

AC Milan (ITA, Group E)

Borussia Dortmund (GER, Group G)

Club Brugge (BEL, Group B)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Group D)

Inter Milan (ITA, Group C)

Liverpool (ENG, Group A)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA, Group H)

RB Leipzig (GER, Group F)

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

09:40 , Michael Jones

The draw will take place at 11am GMT on Monday 7 November at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. It will be followed by the Europa League and Europa Conference League draws.

08:45 , Michael Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Champions League draw. All four Premier League sides qualified out of the group stages - though it was a nervous finish for Tottenham - and will find out who their round of 16 opponents will be this morning.

Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester City all finished top of their respective groups so go in the seeded pot which, in theory, should leave them with an easier opponent to face in the first round of the knockout stages. Liverpool finished second in Group A behind Napoli so are unseeded and potentially at risk of drawing a European heavyweight like Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

Their are still restrictions in place on which teams can be drawn out to face one another. Teams cannot play a side they faced in the group stages and they will not play another team from their home country until at least the quarter-final stage so their will be no all English ties drawn today.

Follow along for all the live updates from the Champions League draw.