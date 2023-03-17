Europa League draw LIVE: Man Utd and Juventus discover quarter-final fate

Follow live updates from the Europa League draw, with a heavyweight quarter-final tie potentially awaiting Manchester United following their progress to the last eight. Erik ten Hag’s side continued their quest for a cup treble as they saw off Real Betis in Spain, adding to their victory over Barcelona in the previous round.

Arsenal are out after their defeat to Sporting on penalties, with United now the favourites to win the Europa League and add to their Carabao Cup triumph. A couple of Italian giants remain in the hat, however, with Juventus and Jose Mourinho’s Roma still in the draw.

Serial Europa League winners Sevilla also remain in contention, while Sporting, Bayer Leverkusen, Union Saint-Gilloise and Feyenoord complete the quarter-final line-up. Who will Manchester United face as their quest to win the Europa League continues? Follow live updates from the Europa League draw, below, following the Champions League draw

Europa League draw

Full live coverage of the Europa League draw following the conclusion of the Champions League draws

Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw gets underway from 12pm

Manchester United through after 5-1 aggregate win over Real Betis

Sporting defeated Arsenal to join Juventus, Roma and Sevilla

Bayer Leverkusen, Union Saint-Gilloise and Feyenoord complete line-up

Europa League quarter-final draw

11:32 , Michael Jones

Still to come, Manchester United will discover who they are taking on in the last-eight of the Europa League. Erik ten Hag’s men already have one trophy in the bag this season and are eyeing up victory in Europe’s second competition as well.

Their are some impressive teams left in the tournament though. Juventus and Roma are seasoned European campaigners and Sevilla are the Europa League specialists.

After the bad luck Manchester City and Chelsea just got in the Champions League draw surely a favourable fixture will be forthcoming for Man Utd.

Champions League quarter-final draw

11:29 , Michael Jones

Who has the more difficult quarter-final Chelsea or Manchester City?

I think more people would say Chelsea but Liverpool proved that Real Madrid are vulnerable at times by scoring twice in 14 minutes at Anfield - though everything fell apart afterwards.

Bayern Munich have been mightily impressive throughout the competition and will be the strongest opponents Man City have faced at this stage for a while.

Champions League quarter-final draw

11:22 , Michael Jones

In all honesty that draw could not have gone any worse for the English teams.

Chelsea must face the Champions League holders Real Madrid, who just knocked Liverpool out. If Graham Potter’s men managed to get through that difficult fixture then they’ll face Bayern Munich - who have won every game so far - or fellow Premier League side Manchester City.

That means only one English team can possibly reach the final.

Champions League final draw

11:20 , Michael Jones

And finally, to establish who will be the home team for the final.

Winner of semi-final 2 vs Winner of semi-final 1

Champions League semi-final draw

11:19 , Michael Jones

Now it’s time for the semi-final draw.

AC Milan or Napoli will face Inter Milan or Benfica

Real Madrid or Chelsea take on Manchester City or Bayern Munich

Champions League quarter-final draw

11:18 , Michael Jones

Quarter-final draw:

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs Benfica

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

AC Milan vs Napoli

Champions League quarter-final draw

11:17 , Michael Jones

AC Milan take on Napoli.

As they’re at home the match between Inter and Benfica will be reversed.

Champions League quarter-final draw

11:16 , Michael Jones

Manchester City will face Bayern Munich at home.

Two difficult draws for the English clubs.

Champions League quarter-final draw

11:16 , Michael Jones

... against Benfica!

Champions League quarter-final draw

11:15 , Michael Jones

The second quarter-finals sees Inter Milan drawn at home...

Champions League quarter-final draw

11:14 , Michael Jones

... they’ll play Chelsea in the quarter-finals!

Tough draw for Graham Potter’s men.

Champions League quarter-final draw

11:14 , Michael Jones

We’re now down to the nuts and bolts.

The first team out of the pot is Real Madrid...

Champions League quarter-final draw

11:10 , Michael Jones

1995 Champions League winner, Patrick Kluivert will also be helping to draw the balls.

Champions League quarter-final draw

11:07 , Michael Jones

Deputy General Secretary of Uefa, Giorgio Marchetti, is introduced to explain the draw and hype up the quarter-final ties.

2023 Uefa Ambassador and former Turkey international Hamit Altintop is going to draw the balls.

Champions League quarter-final draw

11:05 , Michael Jones

Uefa have explained that if AC Milan and Inter are both drawn at home for the same leg of their quarter-final, the Inter tie will be reversed.

AC Milan are given priority as they were last season’s Serie A winners.

Champions League quarter-final draw

11:02 , Michael Jones

Okay then, here we go.

The draw is taking place at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland and as usual we’ll have a recap of everything that has happened in the Champions League so.

Champions League quarter-final draw

10:58 , Michael Jones

A reminder of who is still in the Champions League draw:

AC Milan (Italy)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Benfica (Portugal)

Chelsea (England)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Manchester City (England)

Napoli (Italy)

Real Madrid (Spain)

How Real Madrid’s midfield maestros taught Liverpool a painful lesson

10:53 , Michael Jones

Different manner, same result, and enough to at least leave Jurgen Klopp wondering what is going on here. Real Madrid have ended Liverpool’s chances of winning the Champions League for the third successive season. On this occasion, though, the wonder wasn’t how you beat them but how you even score against them. Liverpool couldn’t get anywhere close to a comeback because they so struggled to get forward, leaving Karim Benzema to pick them off for a 1-0 that made it 6-2 on aggregate.

A large part of that was admittedly down to an injury crisis in midfield, which made it a bad – or perhaps inevitable – night for Madrid to show how imperious they are in that area. Far from this being a team that could be ageing, in transition or just vulnerable, the European champions look a more complete team than last season. A lot of that might have to do with the fact they can call themselves European champions. It is as if it has given young stars like Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga the conviction to go to another level, while Luka Modric and Benzema stay at the standard of last season.

That makes them an immensely formidable side, and one that can’t quite be considered upstart revelations in all those twists of history en route to Paris. They might even be the best left in the competition, if that doesn’t sound odd for a team that hold the trophy.

How Real Madrid’s midfield maestros taught Liverpool a painful lesson

Where is the Champions League final being held?

10:49 , Michael Jones

The 2022/23 Champions League final will take place on 10th June 2023 at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium which was the venue for Liverpool’s famous comeback victory over AC Milan in the 2005 showpiece.

Are the Champions League semi-finals drawn at the same time?

10:45 , Michael Jones

Yes. For the semi-final draw, four balls containing slips of paper marked ‘Winners of quarter-final 1’ to ‘Winners of quarter-final 4’ are placed in a large central bowl and shuffled.

The first and second balls drawn determine the first semi-final pairing, the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings.

There will then be a third draw to determine the ‘home’ side in the final for administrative reasons.

How does the Champions League quarter-final draw work?

10:41 , Michael Jones

Eight balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists are placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first team drawn plays its first match at home, against the second team drawn.

The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the quarter-final pairings.

It is an open draw. There are no seedings and no country protection, so clubs can face opposition from the same national association and teams they previously came up against in the group stage.

Graham Potter says Chelsea spirit growing as Blues claim third successive win

10:37 , Michael Jones

Chelsea boss Graham Potter warned that his side are finally finding their form after a 3-1 win at Leicester.

Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic scored to clinch a third straight win and breathe fresh life into a season which looked in terminal decline just a week ago.

Patson Daka did level for Leicester but they slipped to sit just a point above the relegation zone and had Wout Faes sent off late on.

It was just the second time Chelsea had netted three in the Premier League this season as they followed up wins over Leeds and Borussia Dortmund in clinical style.

Graham Potter says Chelsea spirit growing as Blues claim third successive win

Professional predator Erling Haaland heading for 50-goal season

10:33 , Michael Jones

Some records last forever. Some last a mere 94 years. Since Tommy Johnson scored 38 times in 1928-29, no one in a Manchester City shirt had matched him. Until, with up to 19 games and perhaps almost three months of his season remaining, Erling Haaland surged past him in an extraordinary display of goalscoring. The Champions League is supposed to be the hardest competition in the sport but Haaland had five goals inside an hour of a knockout tie against the club who were semi-finalists two seasons ago.

Records are tumbling, and not merely City’s club best that was set before the Wall Street Crash and which lasted for half a century after Johnson’s death. The most by a City player in a Champions League campaign was Riyad Mahrez’s seven last year. Haaland cruised past that to become the top scorer in this season’s competition. He became the quickest player to 30 Champions League goals in just 25 games and now has a total of 33 goals.

After four hat-tricks already in his brief City career, he scored his fifth on Tuesday night. Only Luiz Adriano and Lionel Messi had previously done that in a Champions League game and, had Pep Guardiola not removed him for the final half-hour, the competition’s maiden double hat-trick seemed on the cards.

Professional predator Erling Haaland heading for 50-goal season

The same faces, the same places: Repetitive Champions League is past the point of saving

10:29 , Michael Jones

As Karim Benzema turned in the sort of finish he always does, even the Champions League ran out of great twists. Liverpool inevitably went out to Real Madrid for the third consecutive season, and it was all feeling a bit repetitive. Manchester City again destroyed German opposition in the last 16. Bayern Munich and Chelsea again prevailed.

It isn’t completely like that across the competition, since Napoli have been the season’s revelations. Their explosion has come as part of a wider resurgence for Serie A, with the two Milan clubs ensuring the league has three quarter-finalists for the first time since 2005-06. It also makes Italy, somewhat surprisingly, the best-represented country in the last eight.

This has widely and rightly been hailed as a welcome development and a strong Serie A is obviously good for football, but it’s also worth reflecting on what is happening here.

The Champions League is past the point of saving

Are Potter’s Chelsea starting to gel?

10:25 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter has built on the foundations of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea. Typically playing with a robust back three and the double pairing in front with wingbacks providing attacking threat and defensive stability.

Recently Chelsea have added fluidity and interchangeability of positions making them hard to work out and given the quality in the squad, the Blues are a dangerous prospect.

The question remains whether they can get their attacking talent to score goals, especially with so many new signings in January.

Can Chelsea go all the way?

10:22 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter has had a difficult times of things since taking over as head coach of Chelsea. The Blues have spent heavily in two transfer markets and left Potter with a massive squad to choose from and train.

They’ve massively underperformed in the Premier League but have contrastingly played their best football in the Champions League.

Twice Chelsea have sacked their manager in the middle of the season and have gone on to win Europe’s top competition, could history repeat itself a third time?

The Blues’ second-leg comeback against Borussia Dortmund signalled a turnaround in form and their ï»¿resolve on the European stage is unmatched. No team can better their record of overturning five first-leg deficits in this competition.

Fun, free-flowing Chelsea signal the start of something better under Graham Potter

10:19 , Michael Jones

A goalscorer turned up and Chelsea finally got goals. They were the side who struggled to score, the assortment of wingers and midfielders and No 10s who could not find the finishing touch. And when a striker appeared – and a World Cup Golden Boot winner, no less – than they started finding the net again, in rare quantity and with considerable quality.

Admittedly, Gary Lineker is a 62-year-old Leicester fan who suddenly found himself free on a Saturday, rather than Todd Boehly’s latest signing. But after two goals in Chelsea’s previous six league games, they scored three in a match for the first time since October.

In all competitions they have six in the best week of Graham Potter’s troubled time in charge and three straight wins. Finally, talk of progress is being accompanied by evidence of it. They were free-flowing, fun and full of flair. If beating Borussia Dortmund represented Potter’s finest result at Stamford Bridge, winning at Leicester ended Chelsea’s worst run on the road for 21 years. After 10 winless trips, they had an away day to savour.

Fun, free-flowing Chelsea signal the start of something better under Graham Potter

Is this the year Man City finally win the Champions League?

10:15 , Michael Jones

What else do City have in their favour?

Pep Guardiola had a fully fit squad heading into Tuesday’s game, which is a fine position to be in at this stage of the season.

Phil Foden has also returned to form after a difficult spell, allowing Riyad Mahrez – an impressive performer through the winter months – something of a rest. City will hope they can return after the upcoming international break ready to hit the ground running.

They do not yet know their opponents for the last eight but, after Tuesday’s win and with their experience of going deep in the competition, there is no reason not to feel confident. Other clubs will certainly hope to avoid them in the draw.

Is this the year Man City finally win the Champions League?

10:12 , Michael Jones

Why did Pep Guardiola recently call for more from Kevin De Bruyne?

It does seem that City manager Guardiola has not been fully satisfied with the performances of De Bruyne lately, benching him for a number of games.

The Belgium midfielder’s stats are still good, but, given the high standards he has set in recent recent years, he is perhaps judged by a greater standard than most other players.

It could be that the World Cup has had an effect on his game. Guardiola, who has been critical of a few players this season, maybe hopes his words can rouse him ahead of a crucial few months. He performed well against Leipzig on Tuesday, capping City’s win with a fine goal in stoppage time.

Is this the year Man City finally win the Champions League?

10:09 , Michael Jones

Are other factors affecting Man City?

Yes, it is not just down to Haaland’s arrival. City had more players at the World Cup than any other club with 16 and that could be taking its toll while the defence has not had a settled look all season.

There were injuries at the start of the campaign, while the inexperienced Sergio Gomez has not been an effective replacement for the departed Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The emergence of Rico Lewis has been a positive but the issues that led to Joao Cancelo’s loan move in January caused further disruption and, having the likes of Nathan Ake, John Stones or even Bernardo Silva filling full-back positions, as they have at times, was not the plan at the start of the season.

They have kept four clean sheets in succession but there is a feeling they could still be vulnerable.

Is this the year Man City finally win the Champions League?

10:06 , Michael Jones

While Haaland is clearly doing what he was brought to the club to do, his presence has required an adjustment to the team that has not yet fully bedded in.

In previous seasons City have operated with a ‘false nine’ or had their centre-forwards moving into other attacking positions. Asking Haaland to do this too much would negate his considerable strengths.

City have therefore moderated their structure and, with players still getting used to this, it has looked clunky at times. With City not finding their usual levels of consistency this term, this has been highlighted whenever they have suffered a frustrating result.

Is this the year Man City finally win the Champions League?

10:03 , Michael Jones

Will the goals of Erling Haaland make the difference?

After City’s near-misses of recent years – the 2021 final and the semi-finals last year – it seemed to many that a fit and firing specialist centre-forward was all they were lacking.

In Erling Haaland they have clearly filled that gap.

After his stunning five-goal haul against RB Leipzig on Tuesday, the prolific Norway international has now scored a staggering 39 goals in 36 appearances for the club.

The 22-year-old is a ruthless goalscoring machine and City now seem to have all the pieces they need. They would certainly seem to have few excuses for another failure, but it is not so simple.

Can Man City finally win the Champions League?

10:00 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are right up there alongside Bayern and Real Madrid as potential favourites to win this tournament.

After finishing top of a group consisting of Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen, City faced RB Leipzig in the round of 16.

A controversial 1-1 draw in the first leg meant City had worked to do in the return fixture at the Etihad and they stepped up in style.

Erling Haaland bagged five goals on Tuesday and, along with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne, the Premier League champions progressed 8-1 on aggregate.

Are they a team to be feared?

Real Madrid to win consecutive titles?

09:56 , Michael Jones

The 14x Champions League winners have picked up where they left off from last year’s competition.

Group F was more competitive than they would have thought but Los Blancos breezed through with some impressive displays including a ruthless 3-0 victory at Celtic after Karim Benzema had gone off injured.

In the round of 16, Real slipped two goals down to Liverpool at Anfield before a blistering display of attacking quality saw them score five times in 46 minutes.

Karim Benzema prodded another one past Alisson in the return leg and Carlo Ancelotti’s men marched on 6-2 winners on aggregate.

Bayern Munich among the favourites?

09:52 , Michael Jones

It’s been a near faultless campaign for Bayern Munich so far.

Six wins from six in the group stage, followed by two victories over a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. The Bavarians have only had one breach to their defence and there are echoes of the 2019/20 season when they won this competition.

Thibaut Courtois accepts Premier League power but says Spanish clubs can reign

09:48 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes the club’s continued success in Europe can offset the power of the Premier League.

For the fifth time in six seasons England’s top flight will have at least two representatives in the quarter-finals of the competition the Spanish giants have won a record 14 times.

Six Premier League teams have featured in the last five finals – two were all top-flight occasions – and Liverpool and Chelsea have won one apiece, which is the same number Real have won over the same period after three in four years from 2014-17.

So while English clubs may have the financial might, the LaLiga giants have shown they are still the side to be reckoned with at Europe’s elite level and a 6-2 aggregate victory over Liverpool put them into the last eight again.

Thibaut Courtois accepts Premier League power but says Spanish clubs can reign

Europa League draw

09:46 , Michael Jones

Following the Champions League draw, the draw for the Europa League’s final rounds will take place too.

Manchester United are the only English team left in the competition after sweeping Real Betis aside 5-1 on aggregate.

Arsenal suffered a heartbreaking exit last night. They drew 3-3 on aggregate with Sporting CP but lost 5-3 in a penalty shootout at the Emirates Stadium.

Sporting went through and joined heavy hitters Juventus, Roma and Sevilla in the quarter-finals. Bayer Leverkusen, Union Saint-Gilloise and Feyenoord complete the line-up.

Serie A resurgence

09:43 , Michael Jones

After a few years of being seen as the weakest of the big five European leagues, Serie A has come back with a bang this season. The Italian top flight has the most clubs in the Champions League last-eight with both Milan sides and Napoli making it through.

Inter Milan defeated Porto in the round of 16 while AC Milan edged past Tottenham 1-0 on aggregate.

Napoli, meanwhile, are lighting up both their domestic league and the European top flight. They have an 18-point lead over Inter in Serie A and have scored the most goals in the Champions League this year with 25.

When are the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals?

09:40 , Michael Jones

The two-legged Champions League lquarter-final ties will be held on 11/12 April and 18/19 April.

The semi-finals will take place on 9 and 10 May (first legs) and 16 and 17 May (second legs).

Who is left in the draw?

09:36 , Michael Jones

AC Milan

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Chelsea

Inter Milan

Manchester City

Napoli

Real Madrid

How to watch the Champions League draw

09:32 , Michael Jones

The Champions League quarter-final draw will take place at 11am GMT on Friday 17 March. It will be held at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the draw live on BT Sport, the television home of Champions League football in the country.

Subscribers can stream the proceedings via the BT Sport app or website, while Uefa will also show the draw live online via YouTube and the organising body’s website.

Champions League draw

09:27 , Michael Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Champions League quarter-final draw.

Manchester City and Chelsea are one step closer to the Champions League final after progressing through the round of 16. Today they will find out who their opponents in the quarter-final stage will be as the draw is held to determine the next round of fixtures.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and AC Milan are all viable opponents and there is the possibility that the two Premier League sides could face each other. There is no seeding for teams at this stage meaning clubs from the same country and group could meet again in the competition.

The semi-final draw will immediately follow the deciding of the last eight ties, along with determining which side will be the home team for the final, meaning all remaining teams will be aware of their potential route through to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are the only English team to make it into the last-eight of the Europa League and they will discover their potential route to the final as well.