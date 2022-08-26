Arsenal, Man Utd and West Ham will battle for the Europa League trophy - GETTY IMAGES

Europa League draw starts at 12pm BST

12:07 PM

Last year's final

One of the video montages shown was the final and Rangers' heartbreak.

I'm sure they'll be fine after qualifying for the Champions League last night to be fair.

12:04 PM

Right we are underway in Turkey

Europa League - GETTY IMAGES

And just like the Champions League draw last night, we are being treated to several video montages!

This could take awhile!

11:57 AM

Conference League pots

Europa League Conference - GETTY IMAGES

Before the action begins, here is a quick rundown of the pots for the Conference League draw, which is set to take place at around 12:30pm.

Pot one: Villarreal, Basel, Slavia Praha, AZ Alkmaar, Gent, Istanbul Basaksehir, Partizan, West Ham.

Pot two: CFR Cluj, Molde, FCSB, Fiorentina, Koln, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Apollon Limassol, Slovan Bratislava.

Pot three: Nice, Anderlecht, Zalgiris Vilnius, Austria Wien, Hearts, Shamrock Rovers, Sivasspor, Vaduz.

Pot four: Dnipro-1, Lech Poznan, Slovacko, Silkeborg, Djurgardenm, Pyunik, RFS, Ballkani.

West Ham one of the favourites right?

11:51 AM

Who is in what pot for the Europa League draw?

Pot 1: Roma, Manchester United, Arsenal, Lazio, Braga, Crvena Zvezda, Dynamo Kyiv, Olympiacos.

Pot 2 : Feyenoord, Rennes, PSV, Monaco, Real Sociedad, Qarabag, Malmo, Ludogorets.

Pot 3: Sheriff, Betis, Midtjylland, Bodo/Glimt, Ferencvaros, Union Berlin, Freiburg, Fenerbahce.

Pot 4: Nantes, HJK, Sturm, AEK Larnaca, Omonoia, Zurich, St Gilloise, Trabzonspor.

11:47 AM

Who won it last year?

Last season's final was a dramatic one, with Rangers taking on Frankfurt in Seville.

But, unfortunately for Rangers' fans, their side lost in heartbreaking fashion on penalties.

And, it was former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsay who missed.

Europa League - REUTERS

11:30 AM

Good morning and welcome

To our live coverage of the Europa League and Europa Conference League group-stage draw for the 2022/23 campaign.

Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham will know their fate in Europe this season, as the draw for both competitions gets under way this afternoon.

Each team will have to navigate the group stage and today three British teams will find out who they will face come the start of this season's competitions both starting on 8 September.

Premier League clubs Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham will feature across both pots today. With Manchester United and Arsenal are among the favourites to win Uefa's secondary competition, with United lifting the trophy in 2017, with a 2-0 win against Ajax. Meanwhile, Arsenal have never won the competition.

Both Premier League teams, are in Pot 1, which also includes Jose Mourinho's Roma, who of course won the competition with United back in 2017. They'll be hoping to avoid the likes of Monaco and PSV Eindhoven.

Whilst, West Ham's seventh place Premier League finish last season and a 6-1 aggregate victory over Danish side Vibourg FF in the play-off round have secured them a place in the Europa League Conference for the first time.

For both draws , clubs have been split into four pots, with one team from each making up a group. The other pots are based on how well teams have done in Europe over the past five seasons.

There is the possibility of some heavyweight groups. Manchester United could end up with PSV , home of target Coady Gakpo, which is something to keep an eye on later, while Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kyiv, Olympiacos are other possibilities for both Arsenal and Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Villareal and Basel could be potential opponents for West Ham in pot one of the Europa League Conference.

Stay here to find out who will face who with the draw expected to start at 12pm.