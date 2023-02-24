Europa League draw LIVE: Arsenal and Manchester United discover last-16 opponents

The draw for the Europa League last-16 takes place this morning as the group stage winners are paired against the play-off winners in the knockout rounds.

Arsenal were among the eight clubs to top their respective Europa League group so are seeded for the draw which takes place at 11am.

Manchester United are also through after defeating Barcelona in the two-legged play-off. Erik ten Hag’s men played out a 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp in the opening leg before coming from behind to win 2-1 at Old Trafford last night. Fred cancelled out Robert Lewandowski’s penalty before Antony came off the bench to send the Red Devils into the last-16.

As United came through the play-offs they are unseeded for this draw meaning they will face one of the group winners – except Arsenal who are from the same country – in the next stage of the competition.

Following the Europa League draw will be the draw for the Europa Conference League last-16. West Ham are involved in that one after finishing top of their group and despite struggles in the Premier League this year the Hammers have been solid competitors in Europe.

Follow along for the Europa League and Europa Conference League last-16 draws:

Europa League and Europa Conference League draws

The draw for the Europa League last-16 takes place at 11am before the Europa Conference League draw

Arsenal qualified as one of the eight Europa League group winners and will be seeded for the draw

Manchester United are unseeded after defeating Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate during the play-off round

West Ham United topped their Europa Conference League group and will compete in the last-16

The Europa League last-16 draw

11:18 , Michael Jones

Sporting CP are the next team out of the pot and the Portuguese side will face Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Europa League last-16 draw

11:17 , Michael Jones

Bayer Leverkusen are drawn against Ferencvaros.

The Europa League last-16 draw

11:16 , Michael Jones

Italian giants Juventus will take on SC Freiburg.

Story continues

Freiburg are making their first appearance in the competition but were unbeaten in the group stages.

The Europa League last-16 draw

11:15 , Michael Jones

Europa League record winners Sevilla are the next side out. They’ve won this competition six times.

The Spanish side will be Fenerbahce.

The Europa League last-16 draw

11:14 , Michael Jones

The first team out of the pot is Union Berlin.

They are drawn against group winner Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Europa League last-16 draw

11:10 , Michael Jones

Zoltan Gera, former Hungarian professional footballer and current Europa League ambassador, will be drawing the balls.

He says that he is enjoying this season’s tournament and that preparations are going well for the final which will be held in Budapest.

The Europa League last-16 draw

11:08 , Michael Jones

The main man for European draws, Giorgio Marchetti, is introduced to oversee today’s draw.

How the draw works is as follows. One side (seeded or unseeded) will be drawn from each pot, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home.

Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.

The Europa League last-16 draw

11:03 , Michael Jones

Here we go then, it’s time for the Europa League last-16 draw. Here are all the teams that will feature in the latest knockout round:

Seeded: Arsenal (ENG), Betis (ESP), Fenerbahçe (TUR), Ferencváros (HUN), Feyenoord (NED), Freiburg (GER), Real Sociedad (ESP), Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

Unseeded: Union Berlin (GER), Manchester United (ENG), Juventus (ITA), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Roma (ITA), Sevilla (ESP), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Sporting CP (POR)

Man Utd defeat Barcelona to reach Europa League last-16

11:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have had 19 goals scored by substitutes this season, the most of any big five European league side.

(REUTERS)

Man Utd defeat Barcelona to reach Europa League last-16

10:56 , Michael Jones

Since making his Manchester United debut in February 2020, Bruno Fernandes (25 – 12 goals, 13 assists) is one of just five players to have been directly involved in 25 or more goals in major European competitions, alongside Robert Lewandowski (37), Kylian Mbappe (33), Karim Benzema (27) and Mohamed Salah (27).

The death of John Motson is the death of the last ‘voice of a sport’

10:52 , Michael Jones

The sudden death of John Motson – the BBC’s legendary football commentator – at the age of 77 on Thursday has prompted plenty of fond reminiscence around ‘Motty’s best moments, iconic quotes and most famous gaffes.

Anyone over a certain age, with at least a passing interest in football, can picture Motson in his sheepskin coat, lip mic thrust into his face and still hear his boyishly enthusiastic tones waxing lyrical about something happening on the pitch in front of him.

His endless supply of niche and almost arcane statistics, in an era where finding those stats was infinitely harder than just logging on to Wikipedia or doing a quick Google search, became his calling card.

He left an indelible mark on the UK sporting consciousness and most football fans will be able to recall at least one iconic Motty moment ­– for better or worse.

The death of John Motson is the death of the last ‘voice of a sport’

When and where is the final?

10:48 , Michael Jones

The Europa League final will take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on 31st May 2023.

10:44 , Michael Jones

Only Marcus Rashford (17) has scored more goals for United at Old Trafford this season than Fred’s five.

(PA)

Man Utd defeat Barcelona to reach Europa League last-16

10:40 , Michael Jones

(REUTERS)

(AP)

(AP)

Leicester and Arsenal share attacking ‘identity and philosophy’, believes Brendan Rodgers

10:37 , Michael Jones

Brendan Rodgers hopes his Leicester City side can take on Premier League leaders Arsenal at their own game this weekend.

The Foxes boss concedes he is wary of the Gunners’ quality but hopes his players can give as good as they get at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be hoping to tighten their grip on top spot after moving two points clear of champions Manchester City, with a game in hand, last week.

Leicester and Arsenal share ‘identity and philosophy’, believes Foxes boss Rodgers

When are the fixtures?

10:33 , Michael Jones

The last-16 ties will be played on Thursday 9th March and Thursday 16th March with the seeded teams having home advantage in the second legs.

Can Arsenal play Manchester United?

10:29 , Michael Jones

No, not in this round. Clubs from the same national league can only draw one another from the quarter-finals onwards.

‘Barcelona scalp proves Manchester United can beat anyone’ says Ten Hag

10:25 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says his side’s thrilling comeback victory over Barcelona in the Europa League shows they can beat anyone.

United looked to be heading out of Europe to Spanish opposition again when Robert Lewandowski’s first-half penalty put Barca 3-2 up on aggregate and in control at Old Trafford.

But a fine revival saw Fred equalise after only 82 seconds of the second half before half-time substitute Antony sent home fans wild with a 73rd-minute strike to seal a 2-1 win on the night and a 4-3 victory on aggregate.

Victory, which sends United through to the last 16, sees them still competing on all four fronts and is the perfect tonic ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.

Erik ten Hag: Barcelona scalp proves Manchester United can beat anyone

Man Utd defeat Barcelona to reach Europa League last-16

10:21 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s win was the first time Barcelona have lost a game in which they led at half-time since April 2021. They had been unbeaten in 37 successive matches in which they had led at the break.

Ten Hag reacts to United victory

10:17 , Michael Jones

Last night Manchester United completed a comeback victory against Barcelona at Old Trafford to knock the La Liga leaders out of the Europa League and progress 4-3 on aggregate.

Manager Erik ten Hag praised his team’s effort after the game saying: “It was a magnificent night against a team who are the leaders of La Liga, I want to take this result with us in building belief.

“I know what Antony can do. He is brave and fearless. What he brought in the second half was what we needed. He dribbled, he scored. He will go for it and when he gets the opportunity. He will strike.

“Fred has an important role. He had to first stop Frenkie de Jong playing like a mosquito around him and behind him. He did it magnificently in the first leg as well and tonight he scored a goal. It was brilliant.”

Antony seizes chance as Erik ten Hag recaptures Manchester United’s spirit

10:13 , Michael Jones

If nothing else, Wout Weghorst can always say he turned a game against Barcelona. Admittedly, he turned it by going off rather than by anything he did on the pitch. Manchester United, outclassed with the giant Dutchman on the pitch, were galvanised and equalised two minutes after his departure. His replacement, Antony, scored the goal to beat Barcelona.

It was not quite all down to Weghorst. United already had ample evidence of Erik ten Hag’s gifts as a game-changer before a reshuffle and a replacement proved catalytic. After all, they have the most goals from substitutes in the Premier League this season. They may have had less proof of Antony’s ability to exert such an impact.

After early goals against Arsenal and Manchester City, there was a growing suspicion that the £86m man did not even rank in their strongest side. Bruno Fernandes had done such a compelling impression of a right winger of late that he looked Ten Hag’s best option. The jury may remain out on Antony: the flair player on the right the United fans sang about was George Best, not him.

Antony seizes chance as Erik ten Hag recaptures Manchester United’s spirit

Thrilling Manchester United burst through Barcelona in vintage comeback

10:09 , Michael Jones

A straight line to the Europa League last-16, in effect, and in nature. That’s the only way to describe a pulsating Manchester United performance, where the devastating directness of their running brought Barcelona a volley of problems they couldn’t handle as well as, ultimately, elimination. Erik ten Hag might still say this 2-1 victory wasn’t his ideal football, but it was impressively thrilling, all the more so for how it involved a vintage European comeback. The most striking element of this game, beyond the contrasting passiveness of Barcelona, was just how fast United are.

Racing ahead on this occasion was substitute Antony, who was fast enough to bring two comebacks – one for his team, one for himself. The Brazilian enjoyed a moment he has waited long enough for, scoring a brilliant volley to add to Fred’s equaliser.

Barcelona by that point couldn’t cope. This hasn’t been what Xavi has got used to in La Liga. This might have to be what everyone else gets used to against Ten Hag’s United. You’re going to have to be quick, the team retaining such an impressive focus even as the takeover process – with all of its many complicated questions – looks so slow.

Thrilling Manchester United burst through Barcelona in vintage comeback

Who are the unseeded knockout round play-off winners?

10:04 , Michael Jones

Eight teams had to get through a knockout play-off round to reach this stage. The eight Europa League group runners up took on eight teams who dropped out of the Champions League at the group stage.

Here are the sides that made it through the play-offs:

Union Berlin (GER)

Manchester United (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Roma (ITA)

Sevilla (ESP)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Sporting CP (POR)

Who are the seeded group stage winners?

10:00 , Michael Jones

Eight teams topped the Europa League group stages and went straight through to the last-16. They are:

Arsenal (ENG)

Betis (ESP)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Feyenoord (NED)

Freiburg (GER)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

Theses sides will have home advantage in the second leg of the round of 16 matches.

How does it work?

09:56 , Michael Jones

The eight Europa League group-stage winners are seeded, and the eight play-off winners (matches between the group-stage runners-up and the relegated Champions League sides) are unseeded.

The seeded club will have home advantage in the second leg but teams cannot be drawn against another side from the domestic leagues.

When is the Europa League last-16 draw?

09:52 , Michael Jones

The draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 24 February, at 11am GMT.

The Europa League group winners will be paired with one of the teams who successfully made it through the play-off round.

Europa League draw

09:21 , Michael Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the two European knockout round draws taking place today. First up at 11am GMT is the draw for the Europa League round of 16.

The British interest here lies with Arsenal and Manchester United. The Gunners sailed straight through to the last-16 having won five of their six group games - the only blip in that run being a 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven on matchday five.

Manchester United meanwhile had to get through a two-legged play-off. They were drawn against Barcelona who dropped out of the Champions League. The first leg was played at the Nou Camp and after shipping the opening goal Erik ten Hag’s men fought back to lead 2-1 only for Raphinha to strike late and end the game in a draw.

The tie concluded last night at Old Trafford with Barcelona once again taking the lead through a Robert Lewandowski penalty before Brazilian duo Fred and Antony both scored to send United through 4-3 on aggregate.

As they came through the play-offs the Red Devils are unseeded so will face one of the Europa League group winners in the next round except Arsenal as teams cannot face another side from the same domestic league at this stage.

The Europa Conference League draw then follows. West Ham United will be hoping for a favourable opponent after making it through to the last-16. David Moyes’ men have struggled in the Premier League this season but they’re going on a fine European adventure and will hope to continue it.