Europa League draw LIVE! Arsenal and Manchester United find out group-stage opponents

Europa League draw - LIVE!

Arsenal and Manchester United are among those who will find out their group-stage opponents this afternoon as the Europa League draw takes place. It’s less than two weeks until the action on the pitch gets underway, with the six matches all then taking place in the space of two months ahead of the World Cup.

For the Gunners it’s a return to European competition, after a season away, while Manchester United drop down after being in the Champions League last campaign before they were beaten by Atletico Madrid. Roma are also one of the favourites, qualifying as a result of winning the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Feyenoord, Monaco, Real Betis and Nantes are among those in the lower pots, with the English clubs potentially as keen to avoid long-distance travel as they are the tougher tests on the pitch. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Good morning!

10:23 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Europa League group-stage draw!

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the sides involved, with the pair two of the favourites to go all the way this season.

We’ll have all the build-up and then full coverage of the draw, which comes at 12pm BST. Stay tuned!