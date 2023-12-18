When is Europa League draw? Start time, teams, seedings and TV channel for knockout play-off round today
The knockout play-off round of the Europa League will be drawn today at a ceremony in Switzerland.
Runners-up from each of the eight Europa League groups are preparing for a match-up against a team demoted from the Champions League.
All four British clubs in the competition managed to top their groups, as West Ham edged Freiburg and Brighton leapfrogged Marseille late on in their final game. Rangers pulled off a stunning win at Real Betis to secure their spot in the last-16 too, whereas Liverpool enjoyed something of a cruise.
That means today's draw will focus on the likes of Roma and Sporting CP facing the teams which finished third in their Champions League group, such as AC Milan and Benfica.
When is the Europa League play-off draw?
The draw will take place today, Monday December 18, 2023 at 12pm GMT, in between the draws for the Champions League and Europa Conference League knockouts.
UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland will host the draw.
How can I watch the Europa League play-off draw?
TV channel: In the UK, fans will be able to tune in live via TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at midday - after the Champions League last-16 draw.
Live stream: UEFA are set to broadcast the draw live and for free online via their social media channels and YouTube. The Discovery+ app and website will also offer a stream for TNT Sports subscribers.
Live blog: You can follow the entire draw on Monday via Standard Sport's live blog.
Who has qualified for the Europa League play-off?
Group winners have received a bye past the knockout round play-off, with runners-up drawn against teams who have finished third in their Champions League groups.
Teams from the same nation will be kept apart at this stage and group stage runners-up will play the second leg at home.
Teams qualified straight to last-16
Atalanta
Bayer Leverkusen
Liverpool
Villarreal
Slavia Prague
West Ham
Brighton
Rangers
Teams qualified for play-off round via Europa League
Sporting CP
Toulouse
Roma
Qarabag
Rennes
Freiburg
Marseille
Sparta Prague
Teams entering play-off round via Champions League
Feyenoord
Young Boys
Galatasaray
RC Lens
Braga
Benfica
AC Milan
Shakhtar Donetsk
When will the Europa League play-off round take place?
The first legs are scheduled for Thursday February 15, 2024, with the second legs a week later on February 22.
When is the draw for the Europa League last-16?
The draw for the last-16, where West Ham, Liverpool and Co will re-enter the competition, is penciled in for Friday February 23, 2024.