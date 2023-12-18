When is Europa League draw? Start time, teams, seedings and TV channel for knockout play-off round today

The knockout play-off round of the Europa League will be drawn today at a ceremony in Switzerland.

Runners-up from each of the eight Europa League groups are preparing for a match-up against a team demoted from the Champions League.

All four British clubs in the competition managed to top their groups, as West Ham edged Freiburg and Brighton leapfrogged Marseille late on in their final game. Rangers pulled off a stunning win at Real Betis to secure their spot in the last-16 too, whereas Liverpool enjoyed something of a cruise.

That means today's draw will focus on the likes of Roma and Sporting CP facing the teams which finished third in their Champions League group, such as AC Milan and Benfica.

When is the Europa League play-off draw?

The draw will take place today, Monday December 18, 2023 at 12pm GMT, in between the draws for the Champions League and Europa Conference League knockouts.

UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland will host the draw.

Liverpool have received a bye for this stage (REUTERS)

How can I watch the Europa League play-off draw?

TV channel: In the UK, fans will be able to tune in live via TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at midday - after the Champions League last-16 draw.

Live stream: UEFA are set to broadcast the draw live and for free online via their social media channels and YouTube. The Discovery+ app and website will also offer a stream for TNT Sports subscribers.

Who has qualified for the Europa League play-off?

Group winners have received a bye past the knockout round play-off, with runners-up drawn against teams who have finished third in their Champions League groups.

Teams from the same nation will be kept apart at this stage and group stage runners-up will play the second leg at home.

Teams qualified straight to last-16

Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool

Villarreal

Slavia Prague

West Ham

Brighton

Rangers

Teams qualified for play-off round via Europa League

Sporting CP

Toulouse

Roma

Qarabag

Rennes

Freiburg

Marseille

Sparta Prague

Teams entering play-off round via Champions League

Feyenoord

Young Boys

Galatasaray

RC Lens

Braga

Benfica

AC Milan

Shakhtar Donetsk

When will the Europa League play-off round take place?

The first legs are scheduled for Thursday February 15, 2024, with the second legs a week later on February 22.

When is the draw for the Europa League last-16?

The draw for the last-16, where West Ham, Liverpool and Co will re-enter the competition, is penciled in for Friday February 23, 2024.