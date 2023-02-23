Di Maria hat trick powers Juve; fan punches Sevilla 'keeper

·2 min read

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Angel Di Maria scored a hat trick as Juventus advanced in the Europa League playoffs by beating Nantes 3-0.

Juventus won 4-1 on aggregate to ensure another of Europe's giants will play in the round of 16, along with the winner of Manchester United vs. Barcelona, which was one of the later kickoffs Thursday.

World Cup winner Di Maria opened the scoring at Stade de la Beaujoire in the fifth minute and doubled the lead in the 20th from the penalty spot after Nicolas Pallois was sent off for a handball in the box.

The Argentine completed his hat trick in the 78th.

Sporting Lisbon also reached the next round after Pedro Goncalves scored twice in a 4-0 win at Midtjylland to secure a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Midtjylland's Paulinho was sent off for receiving two yellow cards in the space of two minutes in the first half.

Bayer Leverkusen needed penalties to win an epic against Monaco after the score ended 5-5 on aggregate.

Monaco had won the first leg in Germany 3-2, but losing 3-1 going into the last 10 minutes at the Stade Louis II, it needed a Breel Embolo goal in the 84th to send the match into extra time.

But that only delayed Leverkusen’s celebrations as the German team won the shootout 5-3.

FAN ATTACKS SEVILLA GOALKEEPER

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović was attacked by a fan who ran onto the field in the Spanish team's game at PSV Eindhoven.

The fan threw a punch at Dmitrović before being wrestled to the ground by the keeper during the incident which happened late in the match at the PSV Stadium.

Dmitrović appeared to be unhurt and the fan was quickly surrounded by players from both teams before being led off the field to jeers from the crowd.

Sevilla progressed despite losing 2-0 at PSV Eindhoven, advancing 3-2 on aggregate.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

James Robson, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs are not done shopping

    As the NHL trade deadline approaches on March 3, Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas finds himself with some remaining cap room to play with, following the salary retained on the deal that sent Ryan O'Reilly to Toronto. The Leafs look well stocked on both ends of the ice, but fans would love to see Dubas make one more move before the team locks in for a make-or-break postseason.&nbsp;

  • Guti warns Mbappe to have 'head down' if he joins Real Madrid

    He is already a superstar of football, but Kylian Mbappe would need to bring modesty with him if he ever joins Real Madrid, says Guti.

  • Manchester United vs Barcelona LIVE score: Europa League goal updates as Fred cancels out Lewandowski penalty

    Follow live updates from the Europea League second leg with the tie delicately poised following a 2-2 draw in Barcelona

  • Sergio Garcia: Rory McIlroy's lack of maturity ended our friendship

    Sergio Garcia has expressed his “sadness” at the breakdown of his close relationship with Rory McIlroy, saying that the Northern Irishman “lacked maturity” when abruptly ending their friendship over the LIV Golf breakaway.

  • Football rumours: Jordan Pickford’s future decided and Alejandro Garnacho deal close

    Ryan Fraser appears to be heading for a Newcastle exit while Leicester are reportedly targeting a Youri Tielemans replacement.

  • Veteran CFL quarterback Bethel-Thompson announces he'll play in USFL

    McLeod Bethel-Thompson is leaving the Toronto Argonauts on a winning note. The veteran quarterback announced on social media Wednesday he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. Bethel-Thompson became a CFL free agent earlier this month after helping Toronto win the '22 Grey Cup. "My next journey begins with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and then will continue with considerable NFL interest in the fall," Bethel-Thompson wrote on his Instagram account. "I do not want this dec

  • Manitoba leans on veteran leadership of skip Jennifer Jones at Hearts

    KAMLOOPS — Six-time Canadian curling champion Jennifer Jones exudes a poise that's propelled her young Manitoba team to the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 48-year-old Jones and her under-25 teammates reached the championship round in Kamloops, B.C., by stealing a point in an extra end for a 7-6 win Wednesday over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team. "An absolute massive win," Jones said with a relieved laugh. "Needed that one." The top three teams in each pool of nine advance

  • 15-year-old hockey phenom from Yukon takes the spotlight at Canada Games

    A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe

  • Raptors star Pascal Siakam pokes fun after CNN anchor butchers his name

    CNN anchor Zain Asher went viral on Twitter when she butchered a number of African NBA stars' names, including a hilarious twist on the pronunciation of Pascal Siakam.

  • LIV Golf gets another setback in court fight with PGA Tour

    A federal judge has ruled the PGA Tour can add Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, as defendants in its countersuit in the ongoing legal fight with LIV Golf. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman was the second setback in the last week for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which has accused the PGA Tour of monopolistic actions as the rival league gets started.

  • Tommy Fury quiet on Jake Paul’s double-or-nothing offer before father John accepts

    After two failed bids to make the bout, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are due to box each other in Saudi Arabia on Sunday

  • Connor Bedard Tracker: Pats phenom punishes Medicine Hat with 6-point night

    Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard.

  • Liverpool's defence is a laughing stock – here is the proof

    In moments of heightened emotion after a European night at Anfield, Jürgen Klopp has often reached beyond the usual football phrasebook.

  • Comedy of Anfield goalkeeping errors provide nod to the past

    Alisson and Thibaut Courtois both made grave errors that recalled a previous goalkeeper from Liverpool vs Real Madrid

  • Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to play for Wrexham in American 7v7 tournament

    The Hollywood stars will join Wrexham player-coach David Jones and ex-players Paul Rutherford, Shaun Pearson and Mark Carrington.

  • 5-way lead to open LPGA Thailand, Ko 3 shots back

    Jennifer Kupcho of the United States fired a bogey-free 7-under 65 to share the lead alongside four other golfers after the opening round of the LPGA Thailand on Thursday. Kupcho's round was highlighted by a birdie-birdie finish and an eagle on the par-5 10th hole at Siam Country Club. With her in the lead were 2014 champion Anna Nordquist of Sweden, six-time USLPGA Tour winner Nasa Hataoko of Japan, local hope and tour rookie Jaravee Boonchant, and last year's runner-up, Lin Xiyu of China.

  • Chuck Liddell reveals who his favorite fight was against

    MMA legend, UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite fight in an interview with Paddy Pimbett on Chattin Pony Podcast. Liddell had a 30-fight career spanning 20 years. In his prime, he was considered one of, if not the post dangerous fighter on the UFC roster. He defended the 205-pound championship four times and holds wins over Randy Couture, Vitor Belfort, Alistair Overeem, Wanderlei Silva, Tito Oritz, among others. One of those fights rises ab

  • Senators send Zaitsev, picks to Blackhawks for future considerations

    The Ottawa Senators have sent defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and two draft picks to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Wednesday. Ottawa is dealing Chicago its 2023 second-round pick and 2026 fourth-round selection. Zaitsev signed a seven-year, US$31.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017. However, he was traded to the Senators in 2019. The 31-year-old defenceman has just one more year remaining on the contract. He has five assists and ei

  • Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton has a Mercedes ready to win world championship again

    Hamilton is gearing up for his 17th season in F1 and his 11th with Mercedes.

  • Video: Controversy surrounds Conor McGregor at the start of ‘The Ultimate Fighter 31’

    Our "Spinning Back Clique" discusses the reports of Conor McGregor adding his own fighters to "The Ultimate Fighter 31" contestant pool.