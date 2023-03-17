Europa Conference League: West Ham to face Belgian opponents in quarter-final tie

David Moyes' side are struggling in the Premier League but have enjoyed a fine European campaign and will be aiming to reach a continental semi-final for the second year running.

The Hammers were eliminated in the last four of the Europa League last season and will face either Anderlecht or AZ Alkmaar if they can get past Gent. This season, West Ham have won all ten of their Europa Conference League games and boast a perfect record heading into the last-eight. Moyes' men demolished AEK Larnaca in the previous round, winning 6-0 on aggregate.

Gent, on the other hand, turned on the style in their second-leg with Istanbul Basaksehir to win 4-1 on the night and 5-2 over the two games. Interestingly, both teams last clashed on the European stage during the 1964/65 campaign. The tie took place in the opening round of the European Cup Winners' Cup - a competition the Irons would go on to win, beating 1860 Munich in the final. Anderlecht progressed to the quarter-final after dumping out 2021 Europa League champions Villarreal. AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, stunned Serie A giants Lazio as they powered to a 4-2 aggregate victory. Lech Poznan, who became the first Polish side to reach a European quarter-final since the turn of the century, have been paired with Fiorentina. The final quarter-final will see Swiss side FC Basel take on French club Nice.

