When is the Europa Conference League group stage draw? Date, start time, pots with West Ham set to learn fate

(AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham will expect to have their name in the hat when the Europa Conference League group stage draw takes place.

David Moyes’ side beat Viborg 3-1 at home in the first leg of their play-off tie, and travel to Denmark as overwhelming favourites to get the job done and ensure their fans have at least three more European trips to look forward to.

Roma won the inaugural Europa Conference League last season, earning their place in the Europa League as a result, and West Ham will have high hopes of doing exactly that this campaign, even if it is has been a dreadful start to their Premier Leaugue season with three straight defeats.

When is the Europa Conference League group stage draw?

The draw will take place on Friday, August 26, 2022.

It will be held in Istanbul, Turkey.

What time is the Europa Conference League group stage draw?

The draw is currently scheduled to take place at 1.30pm BST.

Have the pots been decided?

Just one side has made it through to the group stage so far, Djurgardens IF of Sweden.

The other 31 teams will be confirmed after the second legs have been played in the play-off round, with West Ham, Villarreal and Fiorentina among those well placed to make it through.

Once those matches have taken place, on Thursdsay 24th August, the teams will be seeded and split into four pots.

How can I watch the Europa Conference League group stage draw?

TV channel: The draw will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers can watch the draw via the BT Sport app or website, while the draw will also be broadcast for free via Uefa’s YouTube and social media channels.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action from the draw via Standard Sport’s live blog.

When will the Europa Conference League group stage games be played?

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022