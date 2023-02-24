When is Europa Conference League draw? Start time, TV channel and live stream as West Ham await fate

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Europa Conference League draw takes place today, with West Ham set to discover their opponents in the round of 16.

David Moyes’ side are struggling in the Premier League, languishing in the relegation places down in 18th, with Saturday’s meeting with Nottingham Forest a huge six-pointer.

But the Hammers’ Europa Conference League campaign has been much more positive. England’s only representatives cruised through the group stage, winning all six matches against Belgium’s Anderlecht, Danish side Silkeborg and FCSB of Romania.

Europe’s third-tier competition was first contested last season, when Jose Mourinho’s Roma won the title by beating Feyenoord in the final. Leicester reached the semi-finals, narrowly losing 2-1 to Roma on aggregate.

Here are all the details for Friday’s last-16 draw...

When is the Europa Conference League last-16 draw?

The draw takes place at 12pm GMT on Friday, February 24 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How does the draw work?

The eight unseeded teams will be drawn against the eight seeded teams, with the unseeded sides playing at home in the first leg of each tie. That means West Ham will play at the London Stadium in their second leg.

Who are the seeded teams?

AZ Alkmaar

Djurgardens

Istanbul Basaksehir

Nice

Sivasspor

Slovan Bratislava

Villarreal

West Ham

Who are the unseeded teams?

Lazio

Dnipro

FC Sheriff

Anderlecht

Basel

Fiorentina

Gent

Lech Poznan

Where can I watch the Europa Conference League last-16 draw?

TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 at 12pm on Friday.

Live stream: UEFA will show the draw online via their official YouTube channel and website, while BT Sport subscribers can watch on the BT Sport website and app.

Live blog: You can follow it in full via Standard Sport’s live blog.

When will the Europa Conference League last-16 matches take place?

The first legs will take place on March 9, 2023 — and the return fixtures will be a week later on March 16.

The winners of each tie will progress to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.