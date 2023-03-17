When is Europa Conference League quarter-final draw? Start time UK, TV channel, live stream and teams today

West Ham are into the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League (REUTERS)

West Ham are through to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals as they take part in today’s draw.

Villarreal and Lazio were both knocked out as the Hammers progressed on Thursday night, with David Moyes’ side now looking like one of the favourites for glory in Europe’s tertiary club competition.

West Ham bulldozed Cypriot outfit AEK Larnaca in the last-16, winning 2-0 away and 4-0 at home in a 6-0 aggregate thrashing.

They also topped Group B ahead of Anderlecht, marking out their European exploits in stark contrast to ongoing Premier League struggles.

When is the Europa Conference League quarter-final draw?

The draw for the Europa Conference League quarter finals takes place today on Friday, March 17, 2023.

UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland will host the ceremony, which begins at 1pm GMT.

How can I watch the Europa Conference League quarter-final draw?

TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Live stream: UEFA will show the draw live online via their official YouTube channel and website, while BT Sport subscribers can watch on the BT Sport website and app.

Live blog: You can follow the draw in full via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Which teams qualified for the Europa Conference League quarter-finals?

The second legs of each last-16 tie were held this week.

Qualifiers: AZ Alkmaar, West Ham, Nice, Anderlecht, Fiorentina, Lech Poznan, FC Basel, Gent.

When are the Europa Conference League quarter-finals?

The two-legged ties will be held on Thursday, April 13 and April 20.

When is the Europa Conference League semi-final draw?

The semi-final draw will follow immediately after the quarter-final draw on Friday as the pathways to the final are mapped out in full.

There will also be a draw to determine which route will produce the ‘home’ side for the final in Prague on June 7.