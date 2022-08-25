When is Europa Conference League draw?

Jack Rathborn
·1 min read
When is Europa Conference League draw?

The journey to the at Fortuna Arena in Prague, begins in this week’s Europa Conference League.

Roma won the inaugural edition of the competition, which also secured qualification for this season’s Europa League in addition to the trophy after Nicolo Zaniolo’s winner over Feyenoord.

The draw will see 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four, made up of 22 Europa Conference League play-off winners and 10 sides dropping down from Europa League play-offs.

David Moyes will hope to take West Ham as far as possible in pursuit of silverware, after the heartache in the Europa League last season against Frankfurt.

Here’s all you need to know about the draw, including what teams will play this season and which pots they have been designated in.

When is it?

The draw will take place from 1:30pm BST on 26 August in Istanbul, Turkey.

What TV channel will it be on?

Fans will be able to watch the event on BT Sport and an online stream will be available through the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.

Which teams are in it?

x

Key Dates

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

Knockout phase

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 7 June 2023

