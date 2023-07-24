Europa Conference League: Declan McManus among New Saints' injury worries

Europa Conference League second qualifying round, first leg: The New Saints v Swift Hesperange. Date: Tuesday, 25 July Venue: Park Hall, Oswestry Kick-off: 19:00 BSTCoverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Shropshire and BBC Radio Wales on BBC Sport website.

Striker Declan McManus is among a host of injury concerns for The New Saints ahead of Tuesday's Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg with Swift Hesperange (19:00 BST).

McManus, the Cymru Premier's leading scorer in the last two seasons, has an ongoing groin problem.

Ryan Brobbel, Jon Routledge, Danny Redmond, Adam Wilson and Dan Williams are also injury doubts.

"We have been a bit unfortunate," said boss Craig Harrison.

"It's been a frustrating time. Our resources have been stretched but that's what we have a strong squad for. The lads get an opportunity now and it's up to them to take it.

"Two or three have trained today but we will see how they react."

Saints have dropped into the Europa Conference League after defeat by Swedish champions BK Hacken in the Champions League first qualifying round.

Former Scotland Under-21 international McManus scored in the first leg against Hacken, a 3-1 defeat, before being left on the bench in the second a 2-0 home loss - because of his fitness problems.

"It's been ongoing - we have been managing Dec," Harrison added.

"It's got to the point where it's just a bit too much. Dec went for a scan on Friday and it wasn't positive, it was very negative with regards to moving forward."

Harrison says his team can take heart from aspects of their second-leg performance against Hacken as they welcome Hesperange - the champions of Luxembourg - to Park Hall.

They have dropped out of the Champions League after a 3-1 aggregate defeat by Slovan Bratislava.

"They are obviously a good team but you are going to get that aren't you," Harrison said.

"We worked heavily on our defensive side [before Hacken] because we knew they were a good team. We had to be diligent about it.

"This week, especially at home, the emphasis has got to be on us to take the game to Swifts and see how they cope.

"But they did really well against Bratislava so we know it's going to be another tough game."

The second leg of the tie will be played at Stade de Luxembourg on Tuesday, 1 August.

The winners will meet either FC Struga, of North Macedonia, or Montenegro's Budućnost Podgorica in the third qualifying round.