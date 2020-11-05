CONTACT - Media: CONTACT - Investor Relations: Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27 Dublin (interim) +31 20 721 4133 Lisbon +351 210 600 614 Oslo +47 22 34 17 40 Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45

EURONEXT PUBLISHES Q3 2020 RESULTS

SOLID THIRD QUARTER 2020 DEMONSTRATING CONTINUED BENEFITS FROM DIVERSIFICATION AND RESILIENT CORE BUSINESS

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris 5 November 2020 17.45 CET Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2020.

Q3 2020 revenue at ¬204.8 million (+12.7%): Post-trade revenue increased to ¬44.6 million (+44.9%), driven by the consolidation from 4 August 2020 of VP Securities, the Danish CSD, contributing ¬10.0 million revenue, and higher clearing revenue. Like-for-like 1 at constant currencies , post-trade revenue increased +16.0% Trading revenue increased to ¬75.9 million (+7.3%), with ¬6.3 million contributed by Nord Pool power trading offsetting lower cash and derivatives trading volumes. Like-for-like at constant currencies , trading revenue decreased -1.0% Listing revenue increased to ¬35.8 million (+2.9%), driven by the strong performance of Corporate Services at ¬7.8 million (+20.0% like-for-like). Like-for-like at constant currencies , listing revenue increased +2.6% Advanced data services revenue increased to ¬34.5 million (+3.0%), reflecting a solid performance of the market data and indices businesses. Like-for-like at constant currencies , advanced data services revenue increased +2.6% Nord Pool contributed ¬8.6 million revenue in Q3 2020 Group non-volume related revenue 2 accounted for 54% of Q3 2020 total revenue (vs. 52% in Q3 2019), and covered 128% of operating expenses excluding depreciation & amortisation (vs. 129% in Q3 2019)

Q3 2020 EBITDA at ¬117.8 million (+9.1%), with EBITDA margin at 57.5% (-1.9pts); like-for-like, EBITDA margin at 59.7% (+0.1pts): Group operating costs excluding D&A were up +¬13.3 million to ¬87.1 million, primarily as a result of the consolidation of costs from acquired businesses currently undergoing integration Euronext confirms its 2020 guidance for costs, excluding D&A, of mid-single digit 3 growth in 2020, compared to the H2 2019 annualised cost base, to reflect expected costs in Q4 2020 related to the integration of Oslo Børs VPS and implementation of the strategic plan projects

Q3 2020 reported net income, share of the Group, at ¬70.2 million (+10.6%) and Adjusted EPS 4 at ¬1.12 (+13.8%) Increased financing costs related to foreign exchange impacts and the bond tap issue in June 2020 Income tax rate at 26.4%, reflecting reduced domestic tax rates and the enlarged Nordic footprint





Key figures - in ¬m, unless stated otherwise Q3 2020 Q3 2019 % var Organic (like-for-like, constant currencies) Revenue 204.8 181.7 +12.7% +3.4% Operational expenses excluding D&A -87.1 -73.8 +18.0% +3.2% EBITDA 117.8 108.0 +9.1% +3.6% EBITDA margin 57.5% 59.4% -1.9 pts +0.1 pt Net income, share of the Group 70.2 63.5 +10.6% EPS (non diluted, reported) 1.01 0.91 +10.6% EPS (non diluted, adjusted) 4 1.12 0.98 +13.8%

Contemplated acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group 5 Binding agreement signed on 9 October 2020 with London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) and London Stock Exchange Group Holdings (Italy) Limited to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of London Stock Exchange Group Holdings Italia SPA, the holding company of the Borsa Italiana Group for a cash consideration of ¬4,325 million 6 The combined 7 revenue for the Combined Group 8 amounted to ¬1.3 billion and EBITDA reached ¬711 million for 2019. In 2019, the Borsa Italiana Group generated ¬464 million of revenue and ¬264 million of EBITDA Transaction is expected to be accretive 9 to the adjusted EPS (before synergies) immediately, to generate a total of ¬60 million pre-tax run-rate synergies by year 3, and to be double digit accretive 5 in year 3 after synergies Potential transaction is conditional upon, amongst other things, the divestment of the Borsa Italiana Group or a material part thereof being a condition of the European Commissions clearance decision for LSEGs proposed acquisition of Refinitiv An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders is convened on 20 November 2020 to approve the transaction, the private placement and rights offer Closing is expected in H1 2021



Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said:

In the third quarter of 2020, Euronexts business diversification initiatives continued to bolster growth, with the first impact of the consolidation of VP Securities, while the core business showed its resilience and translated into a double-digit growth of revenue at ¬204.8 million. Combined with continued cost control, this translated into a higher EBITDA of ¬117.8 million and a double-digit increase in adjusted EPS to ¬1.12.

Euronext confirms the cost guidance of mid-single digit growth in 2020 compared to the annualised second half 2019 cost base, as costs related to the Oslo Børs VPS integration and strategic plan projects are expected to ramp up in the last quarter of 2020.

We closed the acquisition of VP Securities in August, pursuing our Nordic expansion and enhancing our post-trade activities. As we celebrate the 20 th anniversary of Euronext, we also reached a turning point in the Groups history with the contemplated acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group 10 . The combination of Euronext and the Borsa Italiana Group delivers on the strategic objectives set in October 2019 in our Lets Grow Together 2022 strategic plan to build the leading pan-European market infrastructure, through expansion of our federal model and accelerated diversification of Euronexts revenue mix.









Euronext Q3 2020 financial performance





Revenue

In ¬m, unless stated otherwise Q3 2020 Q3 2019 % var Organic (like-for-like, constant currencies) Revenue 204.8 181.7 +12.7% +3.4% Listing 35.8 34.8 +2.9% +2.6% Trading revenue 75.9 70.8 +7.3% -1.0% Cash Trading 53.0 53.4 -0.6% -0.2% Derivatives Trading 10.8 11.5 -6.3% -6.0% Spot FX Trading 5.8 6.0 -2.4% +2.6% Power trading 6.3 0.0 n/a n/a Investor Services 2.0 1.8 +7.9% +9.6% Advanced Data Services 34.5 33.5 +3.0% +2.6% Post-Trade 44.6 30.8 +44.9% +16.0% Clearing 14.9 13.3 +11.7% +11.7% Custody, Settlement and other post-trade 29.8 17.5 +70.3% +19.5% Technology Solutions & other revenue 11.9 9.9 +20.2% +2.0% Other income 0.0 0.1 -59.0% -59.0%

The figures in this document have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditor.

In the third quarter of 2020, Euronext consolidated revenue increased to ¬204.8 million, up +12.7%, primarily resulting from the consolidation of Nord Pool (from 15 January 2020) and VP Securities (from 4 August 2020) and from a robust core business. On a like-for-like basis (excluding the consolidation of Nord Pool, Ticker, 3Sens, OPCVM360 and VP Securities in Q3 2020) and at constant currencies, Euronext consolidated revenue was up +3.4% in Q3 2020, at ¬185.6 million.

Non-volume related revenue accounted for 54% of total Group revenue in Q3 2020, increasing from 52% of total Group revenue in Q3 2019. This reflects the expanded post-trade activities from the consolidation VP Securities in Q3 2020. The operating cost coverage ratio was at 128% in Q3 2020, compared to 129% in Q3 2019.

EBITDA

In ¬m, unless stated otherwise Q3 2020 Q3 2019 % change Organic

(like-for-like, constant currencies) Revenue 204.8 181.7 +12.7% +3.4% Operational expenses excluding D&A -87.1 -73.8 +18.0% +3.2% Salaries and employee benefits -48.3 -40.7 +18.8% +3.9% Other expenses -38.8 -33.1 +17.0% +2.3% EBITDA 117.8 108.0 +9.1% +3.6% EBITDA margin 57.5% 59.4% -1.9 pts +0.1 pt

Operational expenses excluding depreciation & amortisation increased to ¬87.1 million, up +18.0%, i.e. by ¬13.3 million, as a result of the consolidation of the costs from VP Securities, Nord Pool, OPCVM360, Ticker and 3Sens for ¬12.3 million . On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies , operational expenses excluding depreciation & amortisation increased by +3.2 % compared to Q3 2019, due to lower capitalized costs and project costs.

Consequently, EBITDA for the quarter was ¬117.8 million, up +9.1%, representing a margin of 57.5%, down -1.9 points compared to Q3 2019, due to the consolidation of VP Securities, Nord Pool and other recently acquired companies. In Q3 2020, VP Securities standalone EBITDA margin was positively impacted by the one-off release of accruals on revenue and the implementation of IFRS16. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies , EBITDA for Q3 2020 increased +3.6%, to ¬110.9 million, and EBITDA margin was 59.7%, +0.1 point compared to the same perimeter in Q3 2019.





Net income, share of the Group

In ¬m, unless stated otherwise Q3 2020 Q3 2019 % change Organic

(like-for-like, constant currencies) EBITDA 117.8 108.0 +9.1% +3.6% EBITDA margin 57.5% 59.4% -1.9 pts +0.1 pt Depreciation & amortisation -15.4 -13.1 +17.8% +1.1% Operating profit before exceptional items 102.3 94.9 +7.9% +4.0% Exceptional items -3.5 -0.3 n/a Operating profit 98.8 94.6 +4.5% Net financing income / (expense) -3.4 -2.0 +68.3% Results from equity investments 1.8 2.1 -14.3% Profit before income tax 97.2 94.7 +2.7% Income tax expense -25.6 -30.4 -15.6% Share of non-controlling interests -1.4 -0.8 +66.1% Net income, share of the Group 70.2 63.5 +10.6%

Depreciation and amortisation accounted for ¬15.4 million in Q3 2020, up +17.8%, resulting mainly from the consolidation of recently acquired businesses and their respective PPA. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies , depreciation & amortisation was up, +1.1%, to ¬12.8 million.

Operating profit before exceptional items was ¬102.3 million, a +7.9% increase compared to Q3 2019. On a like-for-like basis at constant currency , operating profit before exceptional items was up, +4.0%, to ¬98.1 million.

