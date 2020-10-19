Euronext halts trading on all products due to tech glitch

FILE PHOTO: The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense in Courbevoie

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan

LONDON (Reuters) - Exchange operator Euronext <ENX.PA> said it halted trading in all its cash and derivatives products on Monday due to a technical issue, affecting equities trading in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris.

"We are working to resolve this issue and we will provide an update as soon as possible regarding the expected pre-opening time and resumption of trading," Euronext, which operates the CAC, said.

A spokesperson for the company declined to provide further details on the reason or the expected duration of the outage.

France's blue-chip index CAC 40 <.FCHI> was up 0.8% at 4,976.15 points before the halt. Germany's DAX <.GDAXI> and London's FTSE 100 <.FTSE> have all drifted lower in the last 30 minutes.

The outage follows a severe one on the Tokyo Stock Exchange earlier this month, which brought stock markets in Japan to a complete standstill, in the worst-ever outage for the world’s third-largest equity market.





