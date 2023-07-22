EuroHockey Championship II: Ireland's Paris hopes come into focus in Dublin tournament

David Harte has returned to the Ireland squad after a near four-year absence from international action

The Ireland men's hockey team's Olympic qualification hopes will come sharply into focus next week when they host the EuroHockey Championship II at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown.

Eight nations will be competing, with Ireland in Pool A alongside Czech Republic, Ukraine and Portugal.

Scotland, Italy, Turkey and Switzerland make up Pool B .

There are two places available for the Olympic qualifiers in January next year.

However, as Great Britain participate in the Olympics (rather than England, Scotland or Wales), should Scotland finish in the top two, the third placed team would qualify.

On paper, Ireland should not have much difficulty navigating their way through the tournament.

Mark Tumilty's side are currently 13th in the world and open their campaign against Czech Republic on Sunday, who are 31st.

Ireland coach Mark Tumilty says there is a "bit of the unknown" about his side's opening pool opposition in Dublin

Ukraine, who Ireland will face on 25 July, are ranked 30th while Portugal are 10 places lower than that.

Scotland are the next highest team in the rankings at 20th.

"I think there is a bit of unknown about our group. These are countries we haven't played in a while," said Tumilty.

"We have some video footage but that does present a challenge, but we are targeting the semi-finals and producing performances that will see us clinch one of those two places for the Olympic qualifiers.

"My own feeling on the tournament is winning it is the key goal. For this group of players to go to an Olympic qualifying tournament with a realistic chance of making Paris, they have to win this event.

"We can't let fear creep in, and I think if the guys can play with the freedom and play the attacking hockey they've been producing, then hopefully we can get across the line."

The Ireland squad is boosted with the return of two-time world goalkeeper of the year David Harte, who hasn't played internationally since 2019.

'We need to be the best Irish team ever to reach Paris'

The squad is a blend of experience and youth but the preparations have been good with series wins over Wales and Austria in the past month.

There is much to look forward to with a place in the FIH Pro League secured against the big nations of world hockey that will get underway in February.

Making next year's Paris Games is the major goal, however, and that is where the focus lies. There is no room for complacency or mistakes in this tournament or that dream will come to a premature end.

"Our focus is on this tournament and then there will be a lot of hard work ahead because I think to qualify for Paris, we need to be the best Irish team ever because the competition is greater than ever so it's a case of get the job done here and move forward," added Tumilty.

"We have a good programme in place because we know the Pro League is coming up so it's just a matter of implementing that."

The Ireland women's team will also be action next week with a series of warm-up matches against Italy and Chile sprinkled amongst the men's action as they prepare for the EuroHockey Championships in Germany next month.

One of those games against Chile will be a capped international on the 25 July and form a unique double-header with the two Irish international sides playing on the same day at the same venue.

Only a Scotland win at the Euros, which is highly unlikely, could see Ireland fail to reach the Olympic qualifiers at the start of next year.

Ireland men's EuroHockey Championship II fixtures (times BST)

Sunday 23 July - Ireland v Czech Republic, 18:00

Tuesday 25 July 25th - Ireland v Ukraine, 19:45

Wednesday July 26th - Ireland v Portugal, 19:45

Friday 28 July - Semi-finals

Saturday 29 July - Medal matches