EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. FIRST QUARTER RESULTS 2021

EDMONTON — Travis Hamonic says Thursday night was exactly the kind of result the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks needed. After losing six in a row, the Canucks stormed the ice in Edmonton on Thursday, dominating the Oilers in a 6-3 victory. Snapping the skid felt good, Hamonic said. "As the season grinds along, it’s never going to go necessarily the way you think or you want. But you’ve got to kind of slow things down and enjoy the wins when they come your way and reset tomorrow," said the veteran defenceman. "It felt like we’d been kind of grinding for a little bit for the last couple and it was nice to get one." Hamonic had a Gordie Howe hat trick in the win, scoring his first goal in a Canucks uniform, adding an assist, and dropping the gloves with Edmonton's Alex Chiasson. "You just want to do your part," he said. "You want to kind of find your role on the team and try and help and chip in. It was nice to see one go in." His big night came on his mom's birthday. "I know she doesn’t like when I fight too much. But she’ll be happy about the goal, for sure," Hamonic said with a grin. It's been a difficult stretch for Vancouver. The squad chalked up a pair of big wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs directly after returning from the NHL's worst COVID-19 outbreak, but has struggled since. A flood of injuries has exacerbated the issue, keeping a number of stalwart players out of the lineup and leading to fresh faces learning new roles without much practice time. Coach Travis Green said he and his staff have done their best to be honest with the group and keep them confident. "I think they have been working extremely hard, competing extremely hard," he said. "We’ve had a couple of games where top end guys have really taken over the game on the other team and not getting results. "Any time you’re talking to a team and trying to teach and keep them confident, getting a win goes a long way. And I think tonight was an important win for our group.” Ten different Canucks players made it on to the score sheet on Thursday. Nils Hoglander, Jayce Hawryluk and Brock Boeser each scored and chalked up an assist for Vancouver (20-25-3). Jack Rathbone buried his first NHL goal and Tyler Graovac found the back of the net for the first time since November 2019. Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net twice for Edmonton (32-17-2), Jesse Puljujarvi scored and Connor McDavid added three assists. The Oilers outshot the Canucks 42-27 but Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko kept his side in the game, making 39 saves, including a stop on a McDavid penalty shot. Defenceman Tyler Myers slashed the Oilers captain from behind on a breakaway midway through the third, prompting the 1-on-1 chance. McDavid wove his way into the Canucks zone and flipped a shot on net from in tight, but Demko stretched out to make the pad stop. “I was kind of swimming there for a second, to be honest," the goalie said. "Quick hands, he’s a good player, obviously everyone knows that. And he’s got a handful of things that he can go to in a situation like that and I was just trying to be patient. I thought he had me beat there for a second and got a leg out and luckily I got a piece of it.” Mikko Koskinen was pulled from Edmonton's crease midway through the first period after allowing four goals on four shots in the first period. Mike Smith stopped 21-of-23 shots in relief and registered an assist on Draisaitl's first goal. “I’m not sure I’ve ever seen that where the first four shots go in your net. So it’s a big hole to jump out of," said Oilers coach Dave Tippett. Hoglander opened the scoring just 31 seconds in, dodging Puljujarvi and blasting a shot past Koskinen from the left face-off circle for his 10th goal of the year. Rathbone added to the tally 4:43 into the first. A shot from Hawryluk was blocked in front of the net and Rathbone picked up the puck in the slot, sending a wrist shot over Koskinen's glove. Vancouver went up 3-0 just 50 seconds later when Hamonic bounced a puck in off Koskinen's shoulder. Koskinen was chased 12:22 into the opening frame after Hawryluk sent a shot through his legs, building Vancouver's lead to 4-0. The netminder responded by smashing his stick on the goal post until it snapped. It wasn't just goaltending that was the problem early in Thursday's game, McDavid said. “The whole team wasn’t very good to start, top to bottom," he said. "They were obviously ready to go and got the jump on us. And we couldn’t stop the bleeding until it was a little too late and put ourselves a little too far behind the eight ball.” The Oilers were down 5-2 heading into the final frame Thursday but refused to relent. Draisaitl finally beat Demko 12:55 into third with a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle, his second of the night and 28th goal of the season. McDavid tallied his third assist on the play. He continues to lead the NHL in scoring with 96 points (31 goals, 65 assists) in the pandemic-condensed campaign. The Oilers still hold a 5-3 edge over the Canucks in the 10-game series. The next round will go Saturday in Edmonton. NOTE: The result snapped a three-game win streak for Edmonton. The Oilers beat the Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. … Edmonton forward Patrick Russell played his first game since March 13. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. The Canadian Press
LOS ANGELES — Paul George scored 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed a Lakers team minus LeBron James 118-94 on Thursday night, moving into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference playoff race. The loss kept the defending NBA champion Lakers at No. 6. The Staples Center co-tenants could potentially face each other in the first round. The Lakers have lost four of five, with six games remaining in the regular season. The only thing they’ve clinched so far is a spot in the new play-in tournament, which James has derided. Still dealing with a high ankle sprain, he will be out again Friday night for a pivotal game at Portland. That season series is tied at one. Kawhi Leonard had 15 points, eight rebounds and six asssists, and Ivica Zubac added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Clippers. Kyle Kuzma led the injury-plagued Lakers with 25 points. Anthony Davis, bothered lately by a right calf strain, was limited to four points on 2-of-9 shooting in nine minutes. MAVERICKS 113, NETS 109 DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 24 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 and Dallas beat Brooklyn to finish a season sweep. Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 45 points for the Nets. They lost a season-high fourth straight game and dropped two games behind Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 17 points as the Mavericks reached 10 games over .500 for the first time this season and moved a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the fifth seed in the West. Dallas holds the tiebreaker on the defending NBA champs. Kevin Durant had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Nets with each team missing an injured star: James Harden for Brooklyn and Kristaps Porzingis for Dallas. In the Mavericks’ 115-98 win at Brooklyn in February, Harden played while Durant and Irving were out. Doncic also had 10 rebounds and eight assists. WIZARDS 131, RAPTORS 129, OT TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime Thursday night, and Russell Westbrook had his 34th triple-double of the season in Washington's victory that all but Toronto from the NBA’s play-in tournament. Pascal Siakam matched his career high with 44 points for the Raptors. They lost for the fifth time in six games and fell four games behind the Wizards for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference with five left to play. Westbrook had 13 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists before fouling out with 15.3 seconds left in overtime. The triple-double was the 180th of his career, leaving him one behind Oscar Robertson. WARRIORS 118, THUNDER 97 SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 34 points and seven assists and Golden State raced past Oklahoma. Mychal Mulder added 25 points in just 20 minutes off the bench, making seven 3-pointers in 13 attempts. Andrew Wiggins had 18 points and seven rebounds. Ty Jerome scored 23 points to lead the Thunder and Darius Bazley added 22. They have lost five straight and 19 of 20. BULLS 120, HORNETS 99 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 14 rebounds and Chicago breezed past Charlotte with Zach LaVine back on the floor for the Bulls. LaVine returned from an 11-game absence due to the league’s health and safety protocols and scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting. P.J. Washington, who missed Charlotte’s last game for the birth of his child, led the Hornets with 24 points on six 3-pointers. PACERS 133, HAWKS 126 INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored nine of his 31 points in the final 2:17, and Indiana awoke from a recent funk to beat Atlanta. LeVert also had 12 assists. All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis scored 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting with nine assists. The Pacers had dropped four of five, including one of the season’s ugliest losses Wednesday night in which they managed just 93 points at home against Sacramento’s NBA-worst defence. Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points and 10 assists. PISTONS 111, GRIZZLIES 97 DETROIT (AP) — Wayne Ellington and Cory Joseph scored 18 points apiece and Detroit beat Memphis to snap a four-game losing streak. Fighting Golden State for eighth place in the Western Conference, Memphis couldn’t take advantage of the matchup against lowly Detroit. Ja Morant led Memphis with 20 points. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CALGARY — Mixed results Thursday have left Kerri Einarson's team in a precarious position entering the final day of round-robin competition at the world women's curling championship. Einarson beat Denmark's Madeleine Dupont 10-8 in the morning session but her five-game winning streak ended in the afternoon when she dropped a 7-5 decision to Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura. Canada will take a 6-6 record into its Friday morning game against China's Yu Han, needing a victory to improve its chances of making the top-six cutline for weekend play. ""I don't even actually know what the standings are," Einarson said. "I know what we need to do and that's all matters." Canada was sitting in a seventh-place tie with South Korea's EunJung Kim following the evening draw at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. Switzerland' Silvana Tirinzoni (10-1), Russia's Alina Kovaleva (10-2) and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg (8-3) have secured playoff spots. Tabitha Peterson of the United States was in fourth place at 7-5 and Scotland's Eve Muirhead (6-5) was in a tie for fifth alongside Denmark (6-5). Germany's Daniela Jentsch and China were next at 5-6. Depending on Friday's early results, the Manitoba-based team of Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur may not learn their playoff fate until late Friday night. "It's the world championship, there's no easy games out there," Sweeting said. "No one is going to roll over and give you anything out there. But we've been fighting really hard and that's all that we can do. "We've left everything out there." Japan made a nice angle raise to score two in the eighth end for a 6-3 lead. Canada responded with a deuce in the ninth but Japan used hammer coming home to make a hit for the win. "When they are making everything, it's quite hard," Einarson said. "They played really well and got us in some tough spots. I missed a couple of mine, which is unfortunate." The top six teams in the 14-team field will also earn Olympic berths for their respective countries at the 2022 Beijing Games. A last-chance Olympic qualifier will be held in December. In the morning game, Dupont opened with a three-point first end after Einarson was wide with a runback. Canada answered with a five-point end before Denmark reclaimed the lead with another three-ender in the third. "The opposition is making great shots in front of us and making us make big ones," said Canada coach Heather Nedohin. Einarson's highlight-reel angle-raise for a pair in the eighth end gave Canada a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Canada then stole a single and played a strong 10th end to force Dupont to concede before throwing her final stone. The World Curling Federation announced that broadcast coverage will resume Friday. It was stopped last weekend after seven members of the event's broadcast staff tested positive for COVID-19. The broadcast crew is staying at a different hotel than the teams. After other staffers provided another round of negative COVID-19 PCR test results Thursday, a proposal for a modified broadcast production plan was approved by Alberta Health, the WCF said. Domestic rights-holder TSN will resume its coverage Friday morning with the Canada-China game. World Curling TV, which broadcasts the international feeds, will handle game production, the WCF said. Medal games are set for Sunday. Canada is looking to return to the podium for the first time since Jennifer Jones won gold at the 2018 playdowns in North Bay, Ont. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. The Canadian Press