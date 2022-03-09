Eurobio Scientific launches new proprietary test for the detection of Omicron BA.x, BA.2 and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2
Eurobio Scientific launches new proprietary test for the detection of Omicron BA.x, BA.2 and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2
Routine COVID screening test that simultaneously detects and identifies the presence of Omicron BA.x, Omicron BA.2 and screens for other Delta variants
First French test for screening for Omicron and Delta variants requiring only one reaction and delivering a result in 45 minutes
Paris, March 9, 2022 – 18:15 pm
Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in specialty in vitro medical diagnostics, announces the RUO (Research Use Only) launch of a new proprietary test, EBX 048, Eurobioplex SARS-CoV-2 Fast-SVT (Screening and VOC1 Typing), developed́ specifically for routine COVID-19 screening and identification of current variants.
The proprietary EBX SARS-CoV-2 Fast-SVT is a real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR2) assay that, in a single test, identifies the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and detect the K417N (Omicron variant BA.x sublineage screening), V213G (Omicron variant BA.2 sublineage screening) and L452R (Delta variant screening) mutations in a qualitative manner. The presence of the V213G mutation thus allows the BA.2 sublineage to be differentiated from other sublineages of the Omicron variant.
This new test, designed and developed by Eurobio Scientific's R&D department, is produced in-house, in its premises in Les Ulis - France and follows the ISO 13485 regulatory process. It is available in several versions allowing 50, 100 or 200 determinations to be performed simultaneously.
EBX SARS-CoV-2 Fast-SVT is immediately available for hospital and private laboratories, both in France and internationally in its RUO version.
Next financial meeting
2021 annual results: 6 April 2022, (after market close)
Disclaimer
About Eurobio Scientific
Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 164 employees and three production units based in the Paris region, in Germany and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany and Utrecht in The Netherlands.
For more information, please visit : www.eurobio-scientific.com
The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris
Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.
Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP
1 VOC : Variant of Concern
2 The "Polymerase Chain Reaction" (PCR) is a method based on the selective multiplication of target DNA sequences, which makes it possible to detect specific DNA sequences present in a product.
Attachment