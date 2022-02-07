Euro zone investor morale rises in February

FILE PHOTO: The euro sign is photographed in front of the former ECB headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone rose in February as the economic situation around the world has stabilised compared to January, though a lack of impetus from the international economy is preventing more improvement, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix's index for the euro zone increased to 16.6 from 14.9 in the previous month. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a February reading of 15.2.

An expectations index rose to 14.0 from 13.5, the highest reading since July 2021.

A current conditions index rose to 19.3 in February from 16.3.

Sentix Managing Director Manfred Huebner said the region still faces slower growth as is typical for the middle of an economic cycle, and this looks set to continue due to relative stagnation abroad, especially in Asia and the United States.

"The development in the USA is problematic. Here the overall index is falling for the third time in a row, which is due to the decline in expectations," Huebner said in a statement.

Sentix surveyed 1,205 investors from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Paul Carrel)