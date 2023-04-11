Euro zone investor morale improves in April

FILE PHOTO: The euro sign is photographed in front of the former head quarter of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone improved in April after a surprise dip in March, in a resumption of improvements of recent months as the assessment of current conditions rose to the highest level in more than a year, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Sentix's index for the euro zone rose to -8.7 points for April from -11.1 in March, beating forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise/fall to -9.9 in April.

While an index on the current situation rose for the sixth month in a row in April, to -4.3 from -9.3, the fact that it remained in negative territory indicates the economy is, at best, in a stagnation phase, the survey showed.

An expectations index, on the other hand, held steady at -13.0.

"There is no doubt that the euro zone economy has weathered the winter months better than many feared in the fall," Sentix said.

The mild winter and efforts to conserve energy helped prevent a dangerous energy shortage, it added.

The poll of 1,300 investors was conducted between April 6-8, Sentix said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Kirsti Knolle)