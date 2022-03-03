Euro zone business growth accelerated in Feb as Omicron faded -PMI

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: First day of temporary closing of restaurants in Berlin

LONDON (Reuters) - Business activity across the euro zone accelerated sharply last month as demand soared, particularly in the bloc's dominant services industry, according to a survey mostly conducted before Russia invaded Ukraine.

As the Omicron coronavirus variant swept across Europe earlier this year, many governments reimposed restrictions. But most of those curbs have been eased.

IHS Markit's final Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, seen as good gauge of overall economic health, climbed to a five-month high of 55.5 in February from 52.3 in January.

However, that was below the 55.8 preliminary estimate which contained 82% of replies and was published on Feb. 21 - before the Russian invasion.

"The survey data for February depict a euro zone economy that was regaining robust growth momentum ahead of the invasion of Ukraine," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

"Business activity accelerated to a pace commensurate with GDP growth in excess of 0.6%, buoyed by a relaxation of virus restrictions."

As restrictions were eased consumers returned to restaurants, bars and other services while also buying manufactured goods, so the composite new business index climbed to 55.6 from 52.7, its highest since September.

A PMI for the services industry bounced to 55.5 from 51.1, well above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction but below an initial 55.8 estimate.

Manufacturing growth in the bloc waned slightly last month but activity was still strong and supply chain constraints eased, a sister survey showed on Tuesday, although factories and consumers faced soaring prices. [EUR/PMIM]

Services firms had to bear input costs rising at the fastest rate since the survey began in mid-1998 and increased their prices at a record pace. The output prices index rose to 58.8 from 57.9.

Inflation soared to a record high 5.8% last month, official preliminary data showed on Wednesday, almost triple the European Central Bank's 2.0% target.

That will likely intensify a policy dilemma for ECB policymakers when they meet next week, needing to convey a sense of calm amid war-related market turmoil but also responding to mounting price pressures.

"With inflation risks rising and growth prospects waning, the Ukraine conflict adds to business and household headwinds for the coming months, and exacerbates the difficult juggling act of the ECB in controlling inflation while sustaining a robust economic recovery," Williamson said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CGTN: Beijing Winter Paralympic Games reflect more than just sports

    Promoting sports for persons with disabilities has become an integral part of China's drive to help the country's disabled. Hosting the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games will create more opportunities for persons with disabilities and enable them to realize their dreams, says Zhang Haidi, chairwoman of the China Disabled Persons' Federation and head of the Beijing Winter Paralympics Chinese delegation, in her exclusive article for Decision Makers. Decision Makers is CGTN's global platform for influen

  • Tucker Carlson gets hammered on Twitter for demanding to see Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score

    Carlson took heat for demanding something of Ketanji Brown Jackson that he did not demand from any of Trump’s three white nominees for the Supreme Court.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.